SilverSky Awarded Intelisys 2025 Top Security Supplier

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky, a Managed Detection & Response cybersecurity provider to the SMB space, has been recognized by Intelisys, a leading technology services distributor of connectivity and cloud services as Top Security Provider. This recognition honors supplier partners for consistently going above and beyond to deliver excellence, support, and value to Intelisys sales partners.

SilverSky offers award-winning Managed extended Detection & Response (MxDR) to small and mid-sized companies worldwide. The Silversky team helps business leaders focus on running their business, giving peace of mind by way of 24x7 monitoring of their network, critical applications, and endpoints. Silversky drives most of its customer acquisitions through channel partnerships, maintaining a 98% approval rating.

"We are honored to be recognized as the Top Security Supplier in the Intelisys portfolio," said Bruce Wirt, Chief Commercial Officer. "SilverSky is and will continue to be a channel-focused organization. Winning this award speaks to the dedication of the SilverSky staff, our commitment to Intelisys and their sales partners, and ultimately delivering quality solutions to our mutual customers. We look forward to accelerating the Intelisys partnership to new heights in 2026."

Winners were selected by Intelisys based on a number of criteria which include, but are not limited to, revenue performance, transformational products and services offered, year-over-year growth, and support and programs offered to the channel.

"We are thrilled to recognize our high-performing, innovative, and channel-oriented supplier partners," said Paul Constantine, Executive Vice President, Supplier Services, Intelisys. "In conjunction with our partner community, we'd like to congratulate SilverSky for their recognition as Top Security Provider. Their outstanding achievements, impact, and value are recognized throughout the channel, and we are excited about achieving even greater collective success in the future."

The awards were presented to the honorees during Intelisys Channel Connect in Austin, Texas.

About SilverSky

Medium-sized enterprises face the same cybersecurity threats, compliance mandates, and business risk as Fortune 500 companies. SilverSky is a leader in enabling these companies to meet regulatory requirements, proactively respond to threats, and rapidly reduce risk. State-of-the-art Managed Detection and Response services are delivered through their global Security Operations Centers, which were developed based on military-grade security, and are powered by the latest integrated technology. SilverSky has more than 20 years of operational success defending thousands of customers in some of the most demanding industry sectors. To learn more about us, please visit www.silversky.com.

