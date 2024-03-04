SilverSneakers Honors Top Fitness Instructors and Opens Nominations for 2024 Instructor of the Year Award

Esteemed award honors SilverSneakers fitness instructors who encourage, challenge and inspire seniors to improve their health and quality of life

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSneakers® by Tivity Health®, the nation's leading fitness program designed for older adults, continues to honor eligible SilverSneakers instructors who challenge and motivate their SilverSneakers members through the SilverSneakers Instructor of the Year Award. Nominations are now open for SilverSneakers Members to honor the top instructors who encourage, challenge and inspire seniors across the nation to stay active and prioritize health.

2024 SilverSneakers Instructor of the Year

"We consistently hear from members how SilverSneakers instructors bring the "magic" to the SilverSneakers classes," said Hill Ferguson, CEO of Tivity Health. "Our instructors embody expertise and passion. Through specific training, they prioritize exercises that are safe, and effective and help members move through life with more ease. Each year we receive hundreds of nominations and are honored to showcase how our instructors are positively impacting the vitality of members."

The Instructor of the Year Award recognizes SilverSneakers instructors who challenge and motivate SilverSneakers members. "Receiving the 2023 Instructor of the Year Award was an overwhelmingly positive and gratifying experience," said Cheryl Seabright. "It validated and reminded me of the impact that I have as an instructor to empower my SilverSneakers family with tools to achieve their potential while inspiring a positive aging population."

The call for nominations is open to all instructors, members, and network partners from March 4 through March 15, 2024, and can be accessed at silversneakers.com/instructorawards . SilverSneakers will announce the winner and top four finalists on April 22, 2024.

Through Medicare Advantage, group retiree, and Medicare Supplement plans, over 19 million Americans are eligible to join SilverSneakers at no extra cost. SilverSneakers is designed specifically for a Medicare eligible population, providing opportunities for seniors to participate in a wide variety of health and fitness programs including strength training, aerobic workouts, and flexibility exercises with the help of supportive SilverSneakers instructors to guide them.

SilverSneakers members have access to classes led by SilverSneakers instructors ranging in fitness abilities, as well as opportunities to engage socially to help achieve optimal health. To check eligibility, visit silversneakers.com .

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health, is the nation's leading community fitness program for Medicare eligible Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 19 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility, enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® Inc. is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Burnalong®, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment, condition-specific programming, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services supports health plans, employers, hospital systems and others nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and create healthier communities. At Tivity Health, we deliver the resources needed to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

Contact:

Debbie Jacobson

Tivity Health

(480) 444-5204

[email protected]

SOURCE Tivity Health Services, LLC