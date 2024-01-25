Silvus Advances U.S. Army's Integrated Tactical Network with Spectrum Dominance

StreamCaster MANET Radios Selected for Expanded Operational Testing

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus"), a global leader of advanced wireless networking communication systems, today announced a $3.5 million contract award from the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T) to provide StreamCaster mobile ad hoc network (MANET) radios for expanded deployment in the Army's Integrated Tactical Network (ITN).

As part of the Army's ITN Operational Demonstration Phase II testing for Verification and Validation (V&V) Fiscal Year (FY) 2025, StreamCaster MANET radios were selected for their ability to provide secure and protected high bandwidth networking and situational awareness data connectivity. This capstone event leveraged StreamCaster MANET radio advanced mesh networking capabilities across expanded operational environments. Silvus StreamCaster MANET radios had previously been selected by the U.S. Army to support ITN Operational Demonstration Phase I testing for 2021 and 2023 capabilities.

U.S. Army Authority to Operate (ATO) certified, Silvus StreamCaster MANET radios (Joint Electronics Type Designation: AN/PRC-169) provide high-fidelity video, voice and IP data communications - delivering decision dominance and communications superiority at the tactical edge.

StreamCaster radios acquired by the U.S. Army include Silvus' proprietary Mobile Networked MIMO (MN-MIMO) waveform that creates a self-organizing mesh network designed to operate in multiple spectrum bands at high data rates. In addition, Spectrum Dominance's advanced interference avoidance and cancellation capabilities enable Silvus StreamCaster MANET radios and MN-MIMO waveform to thrive in congested and contested spectrum environments.

"Silvus is delivering on the Army's Integrated Tactical Network objectives of high bandwidth mesh networking connectivity across multi-domain environments," said Jimi Henderson, Vice President of Sales for Silvus Technologies. "Continuing to collaborate with the Army's PEO-C3T and Army Futures Command's Network Cross-Functional Team (N-CFT) enables Silvus to continually optimize our tactical communications capabilities to help the Army advance toward their Unified Network modernization goals."

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.

As the world's leading provider of advanced MANET and MIMO communications systems, Silvus Technologies is reshaping mesh network technology for mission-critical applications – on the ground, in the air, and at sea. Its battle proven StreamCaster family of MANET radios and proprietary MN-MIMO waveform provides the vital communications link for defense, law enforcement, and public safety agencies around the world, and in the toughest operational environments. Developed by a team of top PhD scientists and design engineers, Silvus Technologies continues to innovate communications technology for the tactical edge with unmatched

range, data throughput, EW resiliency, and scalability. Silvus Technologies is privately held with world headquarters located in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at https://silvustechnologies.com.

Media Contact: Keith Swenson, Phone: 310.614.9897, [email protected].

Sales Contact: Jimi Henderson, 310.479.3333, [email protected].

