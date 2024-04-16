Silvus Technologies and Kägwerks Unveil DOCK StreamCaster Family of Cutting-Edge Tactical Networking Systems

Redefining Tactical Networking for Elite Operators

Operator Centric Design – Low SWaP profile, streamlined cabling and unified power reduces operator load-out

– Low SWaP profile, streamlined cabling and unified power reduces operator load-out Powerfully Advanced Networking Performance – Seamlessly scale from tactical Personal Area Network to wide-area mesh networks connecting hundreds of nodes

– Seamlessly scale from tactical Personal Area Network to wide-area mesh networks connecting hundreds of nodes Designed for the Universally Connected Warfighter – Integrated Samsung S23TE provides mission-ready mobility and powerful on-board processing with advanced security features

– Integrated Samsung S23TE provides mission-ready mobility and powerful on-board processing with advanced security features Soldier Worn AI – Select models feature powerful on-board NVIDIA Jetson Nano AI CPU providing flexible edge computing in any environment

– Select models feature powerful on-board NVIDIA Jetson Nano AI CPU providing flexible edge computing in any environment Achieve Spectrum Dominance – Access an expansive suite of LPI/LPD and Anti-Jamming resiliency capabilities for secure and protected communications in contested environments

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus"), a global leader in advanced wireless networking communication systems, and Kägwerks, a global leader in solutions for tactical operator-worn networking have joined forces to introduce DOCK (Dismounted Operator's Combat Kit) StreamCaster, the next generation of Tactical Networking Systems.

Designed for the Universally Connected Warfighter, DOCK StreamCaster combines advanced StreamCaster MANET (Mobile Ad-hoc Network) radios with Samsung's S23TE EUDs (End User Device) in one fully integrated chest-mountable DOCK system. Compact and lightweight, each DOCK StreamCaster features a rugged, low SWaP profile and modular design, with streamlined cabling and unified power that reduces operator load-out while increasing mobility and mission effectiveness.

Integrated StreamCaster MANET radio delivers up to 4W native output power (8W effective power thanks to TX Eigen Beamforming) and up to 100 Mbps data rate, optimizing network efficiency for video, voice, and IP data communications. At the heart of every DOCK StreamCaster is Silvus' proprietary MN-MIMO waveform technology that creates a self-forming and adaptive mesh network – capable of linking hundreds of nodes with unmatched range, throughput, EW resiliency and scalability. With available access to Silvus' Spectrum Dominance expansive suite of Low Probability of Intercept/Low Probability of Detection (LPI/LPD) and Anti-Jamming resiliency capabilities – DOCK StreamCaster provides operators with secure and protected communications in congested and contested environments.

Direct connection to Samsung's S23TE (sold separately) provides mission-ready mobility with powerful on-board processing, advanced security, and exclusive MilSpec features. Built-in ATAK, Intra-Soldier Wireless and Nett Warrior connectivity empower operators with increased situational awareness and mission planning, with instant access to networked devices and soldier-worn peripherals. On select models, powerful on-board NVIDIA Jetson Nano AI module enables DOCK StreamCaster to create a common operational picture, delivering decision superiority at the tactical edge.

"The DOCK StreamCaster represents a strategic fusion of Silvus' advanced StreamCaster radios with Kägwerks' expertise in developing top-tier dismount solutions for the elite operator," said Jimi Henderson, Vice President of Sales for Silvus Technologies. "This collaboration elevates tactical communications, delivering unparalleled connectivity and situational awareness to empower our forces in the most demanding environments."

"We've partnered with Silvus Technologies and its industry-leading MANET radio technology to provide today's universally connected warfighter with a powerfully advanced networking solution that will increase their lethality and survivability in today's dynamically changing battlespace," said Niko Hughes, President of Kägwerks. "As the latest addition to the Kägwerks DOCK ecosystem, we've designed DOCK StreamCaster to be as modular and future forward as possible - to give operators the power and versatility they need to stay connected for mission success, no matter where it takes them."

One tactical networking solution – multi-mission capabilities. The DOCK StreamCaster family of modular and scalable solutions include:

DOCK SC4240P – The most powerful DOCK Tactical Networking System available, with up to 4 Watts output power (8 Watts effective, thanks to TX Eigen Beamforming), and up to 100 Mbps of data throughput to support high bandwidth video, voice, and data communications.

DOCK ULTRA SL4210P – Designed for the Team Leader and individual warfighter with advanced MANET mesh networking capabilities, powerful on-board AI computing and edge processing capabilities.

DOCK SL4210P – Compact, lightweight, and powerfully connected with built-in Intra-Soldier Wireless network, it seamlessly scales from a tactical Personal Area Network to wide-area mesh networks connecting hundreds of nodes.

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.

As the world's leading provider of advanced MANET and MIMO communications systems, Silvus Technologies is reshaping mesh network technology for mission-critical applications – on the ground, in the air, and at sea. Its battle proven StreamCaster family of MANET radios and proprietary MN-MIMO waveform provides the vital communications link for defense, law enforcement, and public safety agencies around the world, and in the toughest operational environments. Developed by a team of top PhD scientists and design engineers, Silvus Technologies continues to innovate communications technology for the tactical edge with unmatched range, data throughput, EW resiliency, and scalability. Silvus Technologies is privately held with world headquarters located in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at https://silvustechnologies.com.

About Kägwerks

Kägwerks is a service-disabled veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) comprised of a talented team of individuals with decades of operational, design, and engineering experience. Our purpose is to change the dynamic by identifying and delivering intelligent tactical solutions. We serve. We innovate. We get it done. We strive to live excellence. Our focus is to develop rugged, tactical, advanced hardware and communication technology for a universally connected war fighter. Learn more at https://kagwerks.com/

Media Contact: Keith Swenson, 310.479.3333, [email protected]

Silvus - Sales Contact: Jimi Henderson, 310.479.3333, [email protected]

Kägwerks - Sales Contact: Bryce Kropf, 360.210.4370, [email protected]

