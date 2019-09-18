Silvus Executes Contract for US ARMY Network Modernization

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies announced today that it has successfully completed work under a $3M Rapid Innovation Fund (RIF) contract, funded through the National Spectrum Consortium (NSC), and sponsored by US Army's Program Executive Office for Command, Control and Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T), Program Manager – Tactical Radio (PM-TR).

The effort, entitled "MANET for Congested and Contested Environments (MAN-CC)" enabled a targeted evolution of the StreamCaster Software Defined Radio and Mobile Networked MIMO (MN-MIMO) waveform. StreamCaster is a Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) TRL9 radio which combines resilient networking, high throughput physical layer processing, intuitive user interface, and well-vetted hardware and software. The MAN-CC effort enhanced StreamCaster with three powerful new features: 1) Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) certified encryption to enable protected transmission of secret information, 2) anti-jam capabilities in the MANET waveform to operate in a congested and contested electromagnetic spectrum, and 3) a highly agile spectrum sensor application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) for radio frequency (RF) situational awareness.

MAN-CC aligns with the U.S. Army's overarching effort to insert commercial capabilities into its tactical network, which is addressing gaps to enable a robust Primary, Alternate, Contingency and Emergency (PACE) plan for Soldiers who are confronted with contested or congested environments. The 12-month effort event included a Field-based risk reduction (FBRR) to validate the contract deliverables, and culminated in a Technical Feasibility Assessment (TFA) where soldiers from the Army's 82nd Airborne deployed the equipment in support of the Mobility Guardian Exercise at Yakima Training Center.

About Silvus Technologies

Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.silvustechnologies.com

