Silvus Successfully Supports Second Advanced Battle Management System Experiment

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus") today announced the results of its participation in the second Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) On-Ramp Experiment. Silvus radios enabled US Air Force Airmen to command and control Ghost Robotics V60 quadrupeds located at Buckley and Nellis AFB from remote locations, culminating in the first successful utilization of unmanned quadruped systems to secure a forward-deployed air base in a simulated hostile environment.

Silvus demonstrated the ability to command and control remote, unmanned vehicles locally without internet connectivity, and to interconnect two geographically diverse Mesh networks operating at Nellis AFB and Buckley AFB. Additionally, Silvus' integration of the Ghost Robotics V60 Quadruped, the Immersive Wisdom software suite, and the warfighter into a single mesh network played a critical role in providing network connectivity during the experiment.

"We are extremely humbled to play such a critical role in taking ABMS from theory to reality. The Air Force has demonstrated that modernization to this extent requires bold vision and a commitment to excellence. Silvus continues to lead the industry in cutting edge MANET and MIMO development, providing unmatched performance and flexibility to our customer's mission," said Andy Narusewicz, Director of DoD Programs, Silvus Technologies. "A testament to our technological advancement is our inclusion into a group of world-class partners, like Ghost Robotics and Immersive Wisdom, together providing a glimpse of what the future of ABMS holds for our warfighters."

An increased role within the ABMS architecture allowed Silvus to provide command and control, video, and position location information in a flexible mesh network in distinct geographic regions. With the expansion of MANET technology in mid-tier operational experiments, the ability to provide critical wireless network support of ABMS will enable ongoing participation in JADC2 and DoD C3 modernization efforts.

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.

Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers.

