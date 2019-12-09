Silvus Technologies Tapped to Provide MN-MIMO Technology for U.S. Army National Guard Helicopters

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies today announced that Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) is integrating Silvus systems into its solution for the U.S. ARMY National Guard (ARNG) Mission Equipment Package (MEP) program. Silvus will support SNC with its StreamCaster radios as part of the HAMMER MANET kit.

Under the MEP program, SNC will produce, support and field intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems (ISR) systems, known as HAMMER MANET kits, as a subcontractor to Airbus Helicopters. SNC will equip over 100 ARNG Lakota LUH72A helicopters with StreamCaster radios as part of the ISR kit. HAMMER provides networked connectivity for video, data, voice and position/location/navigation for enhanced, real-time situational awareness.

MEP makes possible multi-role helicopter missions that range from homeland security and medical evacuation to drug interdiction, support, and logistics operations.

About Silvus Technologies

Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers.

Sales and Media Inquiries:

Jimi Henderson – VP of Sales

Silvus Technologies

Phone: 310.479.3333

jimi@silvustechnologies.com

SOURCE Silvus Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

www.silvustechnologies.com

