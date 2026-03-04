Simbe Becomes First Retail Robotics Company to Achieve UL 3300 Certification for Autonomous Robot Tally

Independent certification confirms Tally meets rigorous safety standards for operating robots in physical retail environments, reinforces Simbe as the enterprise-grade leader of store intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simbe , the global leader in shelf digitization and store intelligence, today announced that it is the first retail technology company to achieve UL 3300 certification, the Standard for Service, Communication, Information, Education and Entertainment Robots, from UL Solutions for Tally , its shelf-scanning autonomous mobile robot. This certification independently confirms that Tally meets the requirements of the safety standard and helps set a new bar for trust and reliability in enterprise-grade robotics.

UL 3300 establishes stringent requirements for mechanical, electrical, and software systems in dynamic, public-facing environments. The standard is also included in OSHA's Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) Program list of appropriate test standards, helping organizations align autonomous robot deployments with recognized workplace safety expectations. Simbe earned this certification after Tally and its charging dock underwent extensive third-party testing. This achievement positions Simbe as the first retail technology provider to independently certify its robots for public use. For retailers, the certification helps demonstrate that autonomous mobile robots can operate safely alongside shoppers and store associates, empowering teams to deliver the service and experiences that makes their stores shoppers' favorite destination.

"Since 2015, we've designed Tally to earn trust from shoppers navigating aisles, store teams working alongside it, and the retailers deploying it at scale," said Jeff Gee, Chief Design Officer at Simbe. "This UL 3300 certification confirms what our retail partners, and their store teams and customers, experience daily: Tally is retail's favorite robot because it operates safely in the real world. This milestone reflects our commitment to people-first automation."

Validated for Real-World Retail Environments

As part of the UL 3300 evaluation, Tally successfully passed over 40 safety tests, validating its ability to operate safely and reliably in retail settings. Key areas evaluated include:

Safe Navigation Around People

Functional Safety of Control Systems

Public-Space Mechanical and Charging Safety

Store Stability and Real-World Handling

Electrical, Battery, Charging, and EMC Resilience

"UL 3300 certification addresses the unique safety requirements of robots operating in public environments with constant human interaction," said Sherry He, vice president and general manager of Consumer, Medical and Information Technologies at UL Solutions. "Simbe's achievement as the first retail robotics company to earn this certification demonstrates their leadership in advancing responsible deployment. This independent validation provides retailers, store teams, and shoppers with confidence that Tally meets the highest standards for safe operation in dynamic store environments."

Enterprise Readiness Beyond Physical Safety

Simbe's commitment to secure innovation extends beyond physical safety. In addition to UL 3300 certification, Simbe operates under an established SOC 2 Type II framework, which evaluates the systems and operational controls that support secure delivery of its Store Intelligence™ platform. While UL 3300 confirms the physical safety of Tally in public retail environments, SOC 2 examinations assess Simbe's controls across key Trust Services Criteria, including security, availability, confidentiality, and operational oversight.

Simbe also has ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). ISO/IEC 27001 confirms that Simbe maintains formal, risk-based policies and controls to protect information assets, manage security risks, and continuously improve its information security practices across the organization.

Together, these certifications reinforce Simbe as a trusted partner for global retailers who demand both in-store safety and platform integrity at national and global chainwide scale. Operating across more than 55 retail banners worldwide, Simbe's leadership in retail AI safety & automation is rooted in empowering store associate teams and enhancing the shopper experience.

Proven Performance at Scale

As retailers modernize, UL 3300 certification signals that autonomous retail technology has again proven itself as safer infrastructure.

Store teams often spend significant time on manual inventory checks, work that is time-consuming and difficult to execute consistently. Simbe is transforming how people shop, work, and sell in retail by automating these repetitive tasks with Tally, its autonomous shelf-scanning robot. Tally autonomously scans aisles multiple times per day to identify out-of-stocks, pricing discrepancies, and misplaced items. The resulting shelf-level insights are delivered through Simbe's Store Intelligence™ platform via intuitive mobile and dashboard experiences that help store and corporate teams prioritize the most important actions. Together, they empower associates, elevate the shopping experience, and improve omni-channel retail operations.

About Simbe

Simbe is the global leader in retail shelf digitization. Its Store Intelligence™ platform combines advanced computer vision, AI, and automation to give retailers real-time visibility into every shelf, product, and store. Deployed across 10 countries and trusted by retailers across nearly a dozen sectors, Simbe empowers organizations to scale intelligent automation, improve operational precision, and elevate both associate and shopper experiences.

