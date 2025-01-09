SimBioSys Appoints Stacey Stevens as President and CEO

Stevens brings decades of healthcare leadership and innovation to TechBio company at the forefront of advancing digital precision medicine to transform cancer care

Company to share fresh vision and transformative plans for its next chapter at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SimBioSys, a pioneering TechBio company revolutionizing cancer care with advanced AI and spatial biophysics, today announced the appointment of AI-driven medical device executive Stacey Stevens as its President and Chief Executive Officer. SimBioSys' expanding portfolio and leadership in precision oncology position the company for growth as it continues to empower clinicians and improve patient care.

"As the demand for precision oncology solutions continues to grow, SimBioSys is uniquely positioned to deliver transformative impact," said Ronnie Andrews, Chairman of the Board at SimBioSys. "Stacey's extensive experience in healthcare innovation and proven leadership in scaling cutting-edge technologies make her an exceptional choice to lead SimBioSys into its next phase of growth."

SimBioSys leverages advanced AI and spatial biophysics to provide unprecedented insights into tumor biology, enabling personalized treatment plans that support clinicians in improving patient outcomes. By transforming complex biological data into actionable insights, SimBioSys is revolutionizing how cancer is understood and treated.

"SimBioSys is charting a bold path forward in precision oncology by combining scientific rigor with technological innovation to address some of the toughest challenges in cancer care," said Vikram Chaudhery, PhD, Partner at Genoa Ventures. "Stacey's leadership and proven success in bringing transformative image-based AI solutions to market uniquely position the company to deliver a profound impact on both clinicians and patients."

"With a strong foundation in precision oncology, SimBioSys is transforming how cancer is diagnosed and treated, equipping clinicians with innovative technology and enabling more personalized care for patients," said Stacey Stevens, President and CEO of SimBioSys. "I am honored to lead the company as we break new ground in oncology with an initial focus on breast cancer, the top cancer diagnosed in women worldwide. Our solutions deliver critical insights that empower clinicians to tailor treatment decisions to the unique biology of each patient's tumor, redefining standards of care and driving meaningful progress in digital precision medicine. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to advance our vision, expand our impact, and shape the future of cancer care."

Stevens brings more than two decades of leadership in healthcare and medical technology, with a proven track record of driving innovation in cancer care. As a founding partner of Ellevate, a global strategic advisory company, she collaborated with early-stage AI innovators and Fortune 100 companies to accelerate the adoption of scientific breakthroughs in women's health. Prior to that, as President and CEO of iCAD, she led the global launch of groundbreaking AI solutions for breast cancer care and established strategic partnerships with organizations such as Google Health. Her experience also includes leading commercial organizations across multiple imaging modalities at Philips Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, and Hewlett-Packard.

SimBioSys is a pioneering TechBio company dedicated to redefining cancer care through digital precision medicine. By integrating advanced AI and spatial biophysics, SimBioSys delivers innovative solutions that empower clinicians to personalize cancer treatment and improve patient outcomes. By transforming complex biological data into actionable insights, SimBioSys is revolutionizing how cancer is understood and treated. For more information, visit www.simbiosys.com .

