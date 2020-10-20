SimBuild Carpentry Now Available on Chromebook

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VRSim is answering the call to assist schools with hybrid distance learning options for residential construction training. SimBuild Carpentry is available on select Chromebooks through the Google Play Store. With the growing need for online and remote learning tools, students can now learn the basics of residential construction, including applied math, reading, and measurement.

SimBuild Carpentry teaches fundamental skills in residential construction and reinforces basic math, reading, and problem-solving. Available for remote and classroom learning, SimBuild Carpentry aligns with nationally recognized entry-level certification programs. The software application is an accessible, interactive, and engaging experience for students. SimBuild's LMS provides teachers with class management and student performance tracking.

"We want to answer the need for online access to carpentry and construction skills training," said Matthew Wallace, CEO and President of VRSim. "Broader device support and automatic performance tracking make SimBuild an ideal tool for classroom or at-home learning."

Students will test their knowledge and build key job skills through SimBuilds 70+ activities. Activities include identifying common tools and materials, safe worksite procedure, blueprint and plan reading, framing, and installation techniques.

For more information about SimBuild visit: https://simbuild.com/

About VRSim:

VRSim is an experienced developer of interactive training tools for the skilled trades. VRSim, headquartered in East Hartford, CT, reimagines industry tools and develops innovative training systems in welding, spray painting, construction, manufacturing, and robotics. Their products are used in training and education programs for high schools, technical colleges, vocational training programs, workforce development initiatives, and global leaders, including the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, the National Truck Equipment Association, The Boeing Company, Caterpillar, Saint Gobain, and the U.S. Navy. For more information, please visit: https://vrsim.com/ .

