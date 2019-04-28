SIMCom to Connect with Everything in the Future - SIMCom Partnership Meeting 2019

Li Bin, Board chairman of the Module Business Group of Sunsea AIoT, Yang Tao, President of Module Business Group of Sunsea AIoT and SIMCom, Li Yongsheng, Vice General Manager of SIMCom, Luo Xiaoyan, Vice General Manager of SIMCom, and Chen Liping, Vice General Manager of SIMCom were all present to meet with the heads of suppliers and clients.

Board chairman Li Bin first gave a speech for the present partners. He said that for Sunsea AIoT, this year is not only a year of development, but also a year of products and we should keep improving our abilities to develop new products and make full use of our strength through cluster effect, so as to increase our speed to market for new products.

CEO Yang Tao gave a speech titled "SIMCom to Connect with Everything in the Future." In the speech, Mr. Yang Tao introduced the accomplishments SIMCom achieved in the previous 2 years since it joined Sunsea Group. Mr. Yang also said that as we are approaching the second half of 2019 when the 5G license will be granted, the stimulus 5G brings to Internet of Things will reach a peak and the industries related to 5G, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence will experience an explosive growth, which will pose both an opportunity and a challenge for SIMCom and new ways of thinking will be necessary for such a new environment. Therefore, Mr. Yang proposed 4 responding strategies: 1) to strengthen the cluster effect, specifically, to establish a module business group and improve SIMCom's development and innovation abilities; 2) to increase the investment, specifically, to improve research and development's efficiency and salesmen's service abilities via strong capital support; 3) to develop new markets, increasing enterprises' sensitivity and discovering the new industrial solutions and demands for application plans in the context of 5G; 4) to build a new ecosystem, specifically, to build a brand new ecosystem based on cloud module/AI module to provide more convenient and advanced plans for clients.

Vice General Manager Li Yongsheng and Vice General Manager Luo Xiaoyan respectively introduced SIMCom's most advanced product and technology and SIMCom's constant effort in research and development to provide clients with faster, better connection technologies of higher quality. At the same time SIMCom released 12 new products with 5G modules at the center, including 5G/LTE CAT12/AI/LPWA/C-V2X module.

5G module SIM8200G-M2, with its uplink/downlink peak rate reaching 2.5Gbps/4Gbps, based on the Qualcomm SDX55 platform and supporting Sub6G frequency band;

Automotive module SIM8100 used to realize C-V2X, which is designed for internet of vehicles;

LTE Cat12 high speed modules SIM7912G-M2 that provide LTE-A communication abilities and evolve from 4G to 5G;

LTE Cat4 module SIM7600G-H that supports all global mainstream frequency bands;

module SIM7600G-H that support all global mainstream frequency bands; Smart module SIM8980\SIM8950\SIM8950L, with directional optimized design and higher cost performance, able to work with different terminal applications and fully unleash the product performance;

LPWAN module SIM7050C is backwards compatible that simultaneously supports 2G and NB so as to dispel the worry that NB network might be left behind area network;

that simultaneously supports 2G and NB so as to dispel the worry that NB network might be left behind area network; NB module SIM7060G integrated with GNSS chip, which enables terminals demanding positioning and tracking;

SIM7080G that supports eMTC & NB-IoT modules and SIM7070G supports eMTC & NB-IoT & GSM 3 modules;

SIMCom's Vice General Manager Chen Liping and Marketing Director Tan Mengxi shared their detailed plans on SIMCom's marketing management and branding operations: to strengthen the ties with partners and to further improve the reputation and influence of both parties.

In the meeting, Wang Enxi, President of Sunsea Bewinner, Wang Xueqiang, Vice President of Sunsea IoT, Doctor Xue Guodong, CEO of Ayla Sunsea and other executive team members also gave speeches on their cooperation with SIMCom in "cloud+ terminal" full-ecology solutions.

From 2G,3G to 4G and to 5G, with the support of upstream and downstream partners, SIMCom strived to explore and develop many new products to address the clients' needs for newer, stronger and better communication abilities, so as to bring commercial success. In a time like this, SIMCom meets with its partners and clients to have this partnership meeting and present outstanding contribution awards and best partner awards to the partners, as a gesture to express its gratitude for all the support and help in the previous 17 years. SIMCom sincerely hopes that we will keep working together in the future to achieve win-win situations.

About SIMCom

SIMCom Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd, owned subsidiary of SUNSEA AIOT (002313.SZ). Since its founding in 2002, the company has focused on developing innovative cellular modules and terminal level solutions based on 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G technologies. SIMCom also focuses on GNSS satellite positioning with module solutions for GPS, GLONASS, and BEIDOU. More information is available at the company's website (www.simcom.com), LinkedIn Page, or Twitter.

