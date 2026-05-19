Simeone Museum Presents "The Americans at Le Mans" -- Fourth Annual 24 Heures du Simeone Features 40+ Demonstrations, Live Race Check-Ins, and a New Collection Unveiling

Running concurrently with the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans, the June 13-14 event completes a two-year narrative arc with demonstrations spanning the Cunningham C-4R, Shelby Daytona Coupe, Ford GT40 MkII, Porsche 917, and more.

PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum will host the fourth annual 24 Heures du Simeone on June 13-14, 2026, completing a two-year narrative arc begun in 2025 with "The Heroes of Le Mans." This year's theme, "The Americans at Le Mans," focuses on the American drivers, constructors, and engineers who competed at the Circuit de la Sarthe from the 1920s through the 1960s.

The 24 Heures du Simeone returns June 13-14, 2026. Now in its fourth year, the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum opens through the night as the actual 24 Hours of Le Mans runs live on screen. This year's theme: The Americans at Le Mans. From the 1921 Duesenberg to the Ford GT40 and Porsche 917, the cars that carried America to France are on the floor. Official partner event of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest. Tickets at simeonemuseum.org. A 1958 Ferrari Testa Rossa demonstrates on the Simeone Museum tarmac during the 2025 24 Heures du Simeone. The fourth annual event returns June 13-14, 2026, featuring more than 40 historic car demonstrations, live coverage of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France, and overnight camping on site. An official partner event of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest.

The event runs as a continuous 24-hour program concurrent with the actual race in France. More than 40 demonstrations unfold across eight themed segments, each organized around a primary historical figure or campaign. The roster includes the Cunningham C-4R, Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe, Ford GT40 MkII, Porsche 917 LH, Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, Ferrari 375 Mille Miglia, and Maserati 300S, alongside earlier American entries: the 1921 Duesenberg 183 Grand Prix, 1927 Stutz AA Blackhawk Speedster, and 1929 DuPont Le Mans Speedster. Guest vehicles will join the demonstration tarmac; details to be announced.

Segments include "Cunningham Equipe," "John Fitch: An American Original," "Phil Hill: Ferrari v Ford," "Shelby American," "Luigi Chinetti: N.A.R.T.," "Run for the Sun! Ford v Porsche 1969," the overnight ambient program "Le Mans Never Sleeps," and a closing "Checkered Flag: GT -- An American Legacy" parade. A dawn reprise segment begins at 6:00 AM Sunday. Live programming includes interviews with historic drivers and competitors, plus check-ins from the Circuit de la Sarthe as the race unfolds. The weekend will also mark the public unveiling of a significant new addition to the Simeone permanent collection.

"The Americans at Le Mans is a story about ambition and persistence," said Kevin Kelly, Executive Director. "Briggs Cunningham, John Fitch, Phil Hill, Carroll Shelby -- individuals who believed they belonged at the greatest race in the world. We're telling that story with the cars that wrote that history."

The Automobile Club de l'Ouest returns as official partner, bringing three racing simulators, a custom Le Mans trivia game, an ACO Members Lounge, exclusive swag bags for new ACO members, and a raffle for WEC Lone Star Le Mans weekend tickets. Live race coverage streams throughout the museum for the full 24 hours.

Overnight visitors may bring sleeping bags and remain on site for the full event. On-site vendors include Federal Donuts, Campo's Deli, Zerno Coffee, and Mr. Softee. Photography is encouraged.

General admission is $30 (ages 12 and older). ACO members: $17. Children under 12 are free. Free on-site parking is available.

The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum houses one of the world's great collections of racing sports cars, with more than 75 historically significant automobiles spanning 1907 to the 2000s. For more information, visit simeonemuseum.org.

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SOURCE Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum