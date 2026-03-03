Simform Achieves Azure Expert MSP Designation, Solidifying Its Leadership in Azure Engineering

ORLANDO, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simform today announced that it has earned Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) status – the highest level of recognition Microsoft offers to partners who deliver managed services on Azure. Fewer than 105 companies worldwide hold this status out of more than 400,000 Microsoft partners. This status is awarded to organizations that demonstrate the ability to manage Azure environments with consistency, scalability, and measurable operational outcomes.

The recognition reinforces Simform's position as a cloud-native engineering company that brings product-grade discipline to Azure operations. Built on an engineering-first culture, Simform supports organizations across the full lifecycle of Azure innovation - from architecture and migration to day-to-day operations and continuous optimization using an operating model designed for reliability, security, and cost discipline from day one.

What Azure Expert MSP Status Means for Enterprise Azure Operations

The Azure Expert MSP designation distinguishes partners that operate Azure environments with automation-led, outcome-driven rigor and not just reactive support. To qualify, partners undergo a rigorous independent third-party audit assessing service management maturity across people, processes, and technology, as well as their ability to deliver consistent, repeatable managed services at scale.

In earning this designation, Simform demonstrated its ability to operationalize Azure using engineering-first principles; applying DevSecOps automation, SRE-aligned reliability practices, and repeatable delivery systems to day-to-day cloud operations.

"Our customers are looking at Azure as the runway for their next phase of growth: new digital products, new data capabilities, and AI everywhere," said Prayaag Kasundra, CEO at Simform. "We bring our Cloud Engineering expertise and Co-Engineering model best practices directly into our differentiated Managed services with high-touch and agile service delivery that goes beyond tradition bounds of typical ITSM driven Managed Services. We are designing our Microsoft practice so that their Azure estate is always a step ahead of that curve - ready for new services, new regions, and new experiments without having to pause and fix the foundations each time."

Engineering-led operating model for Azure managed services

Simform has built an array of IP that includes repeatable automation runbooks, incident playbooks, AI workflows/agents (part of SimformCodeTools), IaC modules etc. to enable managed services excellence. Simform's Azure managed services operating model combines certified cloud talent, proprietary delivery platforms, and an automation-first approach to DevSecOps and SRE. Simform employs-SimDesk, SimOps, and Azure Lighthouse as the delivery platforms. SimDesk acts as a structured ITSM and SLA management platform whereas SimOps embeds FinOps-style cost intelligence directly into cloud operations. Together, these ensure operational transparency, financial discipline, and policy consistency at scale.

"Our view has always been that managed services should behave more like a product than a helpdesk," said Hiren Dhaduk, CTO at Simform. "That means investing early in automation, standard patterns, and repeatable runbooks so the right outcomes happen by default. To support advanced innovation on Azure cloud, we apply our broader digital engineering capabilities to provide workload-specific Managed Services including MLOps, AIOps, DataOps and even RLaaS"

Strengthening Alignment with Microsoft's Cloud Roadmap

The Azure Expert MSP designation builds on Simform's broader Microsoft credentials. The company holds Microsoft Solutions Partner designations across Digital & App Innovation, Data & AI, Infrastructure, and Security - reflecting the breadth of its capabilities across Azure solution areas.

Simform has also earned select advanced recognitions within the Microsoft ecosystem, including recognition as a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner, and continues to invest in Azure certifications, engineering talent, IP accelerators, and delivery platforms aligned with Microsoft's cloud and AI roadmap.

Engineered for Both Enterprise Stability and ISV/ Digital-Native Velocity

With Azure Expert MSP status, Simform strengthens its ability to support both mid-market enterprises modernizing core infrastructure and ISVs/digital natives running high-velocity cloud-native platforms. By combining engineering rigor with managed service discipline, Simform enables organizations to operate Azure environments that are stable enough for mission-critical workloads and adaptable enough for AI-driven growth.

To learn more about what Azure Expert MSP means for customers and how Simform applies this operating model in real Azure environments read the blog published alongside this announcement.

About Simform

Simform is a digital engineering company specializing in Cloud, Data, AI, and Experience Engineering. With deep expertise across Microsoft Azure, Simform helps high-growth ISVs and tech-enabled enterprises build scalable, future-ready digital products and platforms through its co-engineering delivery model. With a rich heritage in Microsoft technologies, Simform is recognized as a Solution Partner for Digital and App Innovation, Data & AI, Infrastructure and Security. Our team boasts 340+ Azure-certified infrastructure, cloud-native applications, data, AI and security engineers. With more than 15 years of experience, Simform delivers solutions for high-tech, fintech, healthcare & life sciences, supply chain & logistics, retail & ecommerce, and professional services industries.

