Simform Scales Microsoft Practice with $3mn investment; Targets IP, and Co-Sell Growth

Simform announces a $3 million strategic investment to expand its Microsoft Cloud & AI practice, strengthening Azure engineering depth, accelerating IP-led delivery, and scaling co-sell collaboration across key global regions.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simform has strengthened its Microsoft partnership with a $3 million strategic investment aimed at scaling Cloud & AI engineering, accelerating time-to-value through IP & accelerators, and deepening collaboration, co-selling and GTM programs. The initiative builds on Simform's growing momentum as a multi-specialised Microsoft Solutions Partner with 9 Advanced Specialisations and over 325 certifications, with a goal to double that by the end of the next fiscal year.

"This investment is about scaling what we know works: Engineering DNA, focused solution plays and repeatable motions", said Prayaag Kasundra, CEO of Simform. "Microsoft Azure has a clear edge for IaaS/PaaS offering for deploying AI apps, Data Platform and Security. We are pairing our Microsoft Cloud & AI expertise on Azure with our product & platform engineering strength to deliver excellence for ISVs, digital natives and highly tech-powered mid-market enterprises".

Cloud & AI excellence driven by Engineering DNA and repeatable accelerators

Simform has built a formidable reputation as a leading digital engineering company specializing in product and platform engineering with its deeply ingrained Engineering DNA and values like agility, drive, and foresight. With investments into the Microsoft partnership, Simform is looking to bring the same Engineering DNA to Microsoft solutioning.

According to Hiren Dhaduk, CTO at Simform,

"The kind of Azure engineering that drives real impact is built on habits. Architecture reviews that don't get skipped. Teams that don't ship and vanish. Environments that don't break under usage patterns no one planned for.

That's the engineering maturity we've been building quietly at Simform. This investment helps us push it further, across every domain we work in, and every Microsoft engagement we walk into."

The Lab and Innovation team at Simform has built solution accelerators to be able to have a clear go-to-market edge and reduce time-to-value for customers. Platform Accelerators like Neuvantage for AI-powered App modernisation and TrueMorph for AI-powered Data platform modernisation cover a wide range of scenarios. While Data360, MedNoteDx, and 10+ other accelerators address specific use-cases within Financial Services, Healthcare, Supply chain, and Retail industries.

Simform currently holds Microsoft Solutions Partner designations across four key areas - Digital & App Innovation, Data & AI, Infrastructure, and Security - and nine advanced specializations, including Building AI Apps, Migrate Enterprise Applications, and Analytics on Microsoft Azure. Simform has met all qualification requirements for Azure Expert MSP and is looking forward to attaining Azure Expert MSP designation by March 2026 by completing scheduled audit for the same.

Simform was also recently named a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner, a recognition reserved for partners with demonstrated capability in building unified, AI-ready data estates on Fabric. It reflects Simform's continued alignment with Microsoft's data and AI priorities and its ability to help organizations modernize analytics with speed, scale, and governance.

Building market momentum: Simform at Microsoft Ignite 2025

Simform participated as a sponsor and exhibitor at Microsoft Ignite 2025, where Simform team held productive discussions with engineering and IT executives on how to adopt scalable AI platform practices using AI Foundry and AI-powered legacy application modernization, and building AI-ready, governed data foundations.

Across Microsoft announcement and technical sessions, Simform's team saw a clear shift toward the "agentic" enterprise and the "Frontier Firm" operating model, with an emphasis on end-to-end AI lifecycle tooling, centralized agent management and observability, and platform capabilities that help organizations scale AI safely and repeatably. Just as importantly, Ignite underscored that security and governance are becoming foundational to AI scale, highlighting expanded Security Copilot agents and new Purview capabilities to strengthen data security and compliance for agents—reinforcing what executives repeatedly emphasized at the booth: speed-to-value matters, but only when paired with strong guardrails for identity, data, and risk.

Scaling co-sell motions and delivering outcomes

Simform's roadmap for Microsoft FY26 reflects an ambitious push to scale the impact with Microsoft Cloud & AI solutions. Simform is looking to deliver 30+ transformations across infrastructure, applications, data, and AI and building 5+ accelerators aligned to and integrated with Microsoft solutions. Simform has built dedicated teams to scale the Microsoft GTM, including an alliance team to scale the co-sell motions in North America, the UK & Ireland, and Western Europe regions.

"We've built a Sales enablement program and pipeline engine aligned with how Microsoft sells," said Hardik Shah, co-founder/CRO. "Our accelerator-driven offerings reduce the friction in the sales cycles and allow us to differentiate within the competitive partner ecosystem. While our dedicated sales/solutions team leverages the MCEM model, we work closely with Microsoft sellers to simplify value articulation and accelerate opportunities within their customer base."

With its latest investment and continued alignment with Microsoft's cloud and AI strategy, Simform is deepening its role as an engineering partner of choice. As enterprise teams move from experimentation to scale, Simform brings the frameworks, accelerators, and co-innovation depth to help Azure initiatives deliver measurable repeatable impact.

To learn more about our direction behind this investment, read this strategy overview published alongside this announcement.

About Simform

Simform is a digital engineering company specializing in Cloud/MACH architectures, Data, AI, ML, and Experience Engineering. With deep expertise across Microsoft Azure, Simform helps high-growth ISVs and tech-enabled enterprises build scalable, future-ready digital platforms through its co-engineering delivery model. With a rich heritage in Microsoft technologies, Simform is recognized as a Solution Partner for Digital and App Innovation, Data & AI, Infrastructure and security. Our team boasts 340+ Azure-certified engineers with specialized skills in .NET, SharePoint, and D365 platforms. With more than 15 years of experience, Simform delivers solutions for high-tech, fintech, healthcare & life sciences, supply chain & logistics, retail & ecommerce, and professional services industries.

