Similarweb Selects MikeWorldWide Public Relations Agency to Elevate Brand Presence and Drive Strategic Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, a leading independent public relations agency, today announces its partnership with Similarweb, a digital marketing intelligence company for businesses worldwide.

MikeWorldWide is known for enhancing the reputations of B2B and B2C brands through integrated public relations and communications strategies that reach stakeholders in a modern media environment. Similarweb's objective in partnering with an agency is to increase the brand's visibility, including across its core verticals of ecommerce, financial services, technology and business to drive user growth, as well as leverage its data for storytelling around cultural moments. MikeWorldWide will focus on media relations strategy, which includes thought leadership and executive eminence, and a robust LinkedIn strategy—combining a media relations and digital approach, a growing interest for brands and executives who are seeking to engage with media in MWW's defined, the New Top Tier.

"We're excited to have MikeWorldWide as a key partner, integrating seamlessly into our robust communications team. They have demonstrated a commitment to our work as a digital intelligence platform and have a deep understanding of the media landscape," said Yael Klass, vice president of corporate marketing at Similarweb. "With MWW, we're better equipped to improve internal and external communications and solidify our spot as the leading digital intelligence platform for website and app traffic analytics."

"Similarweb's dominance in the digital intelligence industry coupled with their innovative approach and commitment to excellence make them a standout partner," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "Our team has utilized Similarweb's platform as a key tool for PR and data-driven strategies for many years, including competitor intelligence. This hands-on experience and familiarity with Similarweb's tools positions MikeWorldWide well to effectively communicate Similarweb's value and drive success in the market."

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of consumer brand marketing, technology and corporate reputation. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy. Open positions at MWW can be found here. To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit mww.com.

About Similarweb

Similarweb powers businesses to win their market with leading Digital Data. Similarweb reveals what is happening online and provides businesses with the essential digital data & analytics needed to build strategy, optimize customer acquisition, and increase monetization. We empower our users to be the first to discover and capture the best business opportunities and stay alert to react instantly to emerging threats to their business. Similarweb products are easy to use and integrated into users' workflow, powered by advanced technology, and based on comprehensive digital data.

SOURCE MikeWorldWide