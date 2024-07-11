Simmons Bank Announces $25,000 Donation to Hope's Path in Honor of Former Board Member Dean Bass

CONROE, Texas, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank announced today a $25,000 donation to Hope's Path nonprofit in honor of former board member Dean Bass. Hope's Path, based in Spring, Texas, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that uses a faith-based community approach to direct former foster youth or homeless youth, towards confident sustainable independence.

"On behalf of Simmons board of directors, I would like to thank Dean for his unwavering commitment and leadership to Simmons," said George Makris, Jr. executive chairman and chairman of the board of Simmons Bank. "His vision, thoughtful counsel and dedication have been instrumental in shaping how we navigate change and uphold our position as a strong community partner."

Bass joined Simmons and Simmons First National Corporation's board of directors in 2022 following Simmons acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary bank, Spirit of Texas Bank SSB (collectively Spirit). A graduate of Abilene Christian University, Bass served as chairman and chief executive officer of Spirit since their inception in 2008. Prior to joining Spirit, he founded and served as president and chief executive officer of Royal Oaks Bank, SSB.

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 233 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers and among the World's Best Banks for the fourth consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

