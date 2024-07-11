Simmons Bank Announces $25,000 Donation to St. Peter Catholic Church in Honor of Former Board Member W. Scott McGeorge

PINE BLUFF, Ark., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank announced today a $25,000 donation to St. Peter Catholic Church in honor of former board member W. Scott McGeorge. The gift will support the repair and remodel of St. Raphael Church in Pine Bluff, which was established in 1932.

"For many years we've been privileged to have Scott as an influential director on our board," said George Makris, Jr. executive chairman and chairman of the board of Simmons Bank. "He has provided valuable insight and contributions as we geographically diversified our franchise and I'm extremely grateful for the leadership he has brought to Simmons over the years. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I extend our gratitude and appreciation for his nearly two decades of dedicated and thoughtful service."

McGeorge joined Simmons board of directors in 2005 and also served as a member of the board of the directors of Simmons First National Corporation, where he most recently served as a member of both the Audit and Compensation Committees. A graduate of the University of Arkansas and former officer in the U.S. Coast Guard, McGeorge is the senior member of a group of McGeorge and McGeorge - Dickinson family-owned companies that include Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co., McGeorge Contracting Co., Inc., and Cornerstone Farm and Gin Co. where he serves as Chairman, Chairman, and Vice President, respectively.

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 233 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers and among the World's Best Banks for the fourth consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

