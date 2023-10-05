Simmons Bank Announces New Branch at Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Headquarters

Simmons Bank also donates $50,000 to the ULSTL Restoring Hope Capital Campaign

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank and the Urban League of Metropolitan Saint Louis, Inc. (ULSTL) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new full-service Simmons Bank branch on the first floor at the ULSTL headquarters. Located at 1408 North Kingshighway, construction on the branch began in early 2022 and was completed in 2023. The approximately 2,600 square-foot branch will provide customers access to a full-range of banking products and services designed to help individuals and businesses meet their evolving financial needs and includes a drive thru banking lane and ATM with deposit capabilities.

"Simmons Bank is proud to partner with the Urban League of Metropolitan Saint Louis to provide access to financial resources which we believe will empower individuals and create economic opportunity in our community," said Tom Lally, Missouri metro division president for Simmons Bank. "The redevelopment underway in this area is an important renaissance project in our city and we believe this new branch will serve as a catalyst for additional investment and transformation along the Kingshighway corridor."

The new branch represents a continued partnership between Simmons Bank and the ULSTL which began in 2019 with a $10,000 donation to support programming at ULSTL. In 2020, the ULSTL purchased its headquarters building and Simmons Bank provided financing for the transaction. Shortly after, Simmons Bank approached the ULSTL about an addition of a branch at this location. As part of ceremony today, Simmons Bank presented the ULSTL with a $50,000 donation in conjunction with their Restoring Hope Capital Campaign.

"Simmons Bank has been a strong partner of the Urban League of Metropolitan Saint Louis and the new branch located at our headquarters will provide much needed access to important financial services to the members of our community," said Michael P. McMillian, president and CEO of The Urban League Metropolitan St. Louis. "Through this partnership, Simmons Bank is helping to support our mission of providing economic stability and social equality for African Americans and others throughout St. Louis."

The new branch was designed and built by minority-owned businesses Grice Group Architects and KWAME Building Group. The Grice Group Architects also designed the Centene Ferguson Training Facility in collaboration with The Urban League and Centene Corporation. KWAME Building Group also constructed the 13,500 square-foot Community Empowerment Center of Ferguson in partnership with the Urban League in 2017. Simmons Bank provided financing for this project and also has an ATM located in the building.

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company. Simmons Bank operates 231 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach.

The mission of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is to empower African Americans and others throughout the region in securing economic self-reliance, social equality, and civil rights.

