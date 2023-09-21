Simmons Bank Breaks Ground on New Branch in Jonesboro

Simmons Bank

21 Sep, 2023

JONESBORO, Ark., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank (Simmons) celebrated the groundbreaking of a new branch in Jonesboro located at 1720 S. Caraway Rd. Construction on the new, nearly 20,000 square foot branch is underway with the branch projected to be completed in late 2024.

Jonesboro branch rendering
Jonesboro branch rendering

"With the addition of the new financial center in Jonesboro, Simmons Bank is continuing to deepen our commitment to Northeast Arkansas," said Kent Bridger, regional community president for Simmons Bank. "In addition to added convenience, the upgraded facility will also enable us to provide broader access to the products and services our customers' desire to meet their evolving financial needs."

The new, full-service location will provide a three-lane drive-thru access as well as an ATM with deposit capabilities. The branch will have mortgage and business loan capabilities and provide personal and business financial services. Architecturally, this financial center is one the first prototypes for Simmons Bank, which will be used to remodel existing branches and build new financial centers across the six-state footprint in the future.

Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects is the architectural firm of record and McClelland Consulting Engineers, Inc. serves as the engineering firm for the project. Flynco, Inc. will serve as the general contractor for Simmons Bank.

Simmons Bank
Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 114 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 231 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes' as one of "America's Best Midsize Employer" and among the "World's Best Banks" for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

