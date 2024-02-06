Simmons Bank Celebrates Grand Opening of Brentwood Financial Center

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank celebrated the grand opening of the new financial center located at 201 Franklin Road. Simmons Bank operates two full-service branches in the Brentwood area. Simmons Bank operates twelve full service branches in the Nashville metropolitan statistical area and ranks as the 9th largest bank in the state of Tennessee based on deposit market share.

Simmons Bank associates at the Brentwood branch grand opening.
"For 120 years Simmons Bank has connected customers with the financial solutions that meet their needs and financial goals," said Dan Choate, market retail manager of Simmons Bank. "With our new location, we look forward to continuing to serve the financial needs of friends and neighbors in and around Brentwood."

The 3,153-square-foot financial center features a full-service branch with an ATM with deposit capabilities. The branch hosts four associates onsite to serve customers financial needs including personal and mortgage lending.

ASD I Sky served as the architect and MTLC Building Group served as the contractor on the project.

Simmons Bank
Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of "America's Best Midsize Employer" and among the "World's Best Banks" for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

SOURCE Simmons Bank

