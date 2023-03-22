Simmons Bank Celebrates Grand Opening of New Regional Office and Branch in the Crescent Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank is celebrating the grand opening of the new regional corporate office and financial center with a ribbon-cutting. Located at 6075 Poplar Avenue, the 5,500 square-foot branch opened on February 23, 2023 and the renovated 22,000 square-foot office opened December 12, 2022. Renovations for the regional office began in July 2021.

Simmons Bank associates celebrated the grand opening of the Crescent Center

"Today, we celebrate 120 years of serving our customers," said Brandon Cooper, metro division president for Simmons Bank. "Investing in our communities is engrained in our DNA and we understand that our customers' trust and loyalty helped us reach this milestone."

The new full-service branch provides two drive thru lanes and an ATM with deposit capabilities. More than 60 Simmons Bank associates work in the Crescent Center financial center and regional office.

Simmons Bank is completing renovations on a new financial center located at 4134 Elvis Presley Blvd. The branch is expected to open in spring 2023.

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 114 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 230 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' "America's Best Midsize Employer" list. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and to Forbes' list of "World's Best Banks" for the third consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

SOURCE Simmons Bank