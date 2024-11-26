Simmons Bank Celebrates the Opening of Franklin Financial Center

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its newest Franklin financial center located at 3000 Mallory Lane. Simmons Bank operates more than 45 full-service branches throughout Tennessee.

"We are thrilled to open our new branch, which represents a significant investment in the future of the Franklin community," said Paul Craig, commercial regional executive for Simmons Bank. "By expanding our presence, we are not only providing enhanced financial services, but also supporting local businesses, creating jobs and helping individuals build a more secure financial future."

The nearly 3,000-square-foot financial center features a full-service branch and a drive-up ATM with quick-deposit capabilities. Associates onsite will serve customers financial needs including personal, mortgage and commercial lending.

MTLC Building Group served as the contractor and ASD | SKY was the architectural firm of record.

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee and America's Best-In-State Employers 2024 in Missouri. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

