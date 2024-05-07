Simmons Bank Championship Announces Stephens Inc. as Presenting Sponsor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials from the Simmons Bank Championship – a PGA TOUR Champions tournament – announced today that Stephens Inc., an independent financial services firm headquartered in Arkansas, will be the presenting sponsor of the event, which will be held at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas, later this year.

"We are delighted to be able to partner with Stephens in establishing the Simmons Bank Championship," said George Makris, Jr., Simmons Bank's executive chairman. "Stephens is an internationally renowned organization with a commitment to excellence, and its generous support will help ensure that this tournament provides a first-class experience for players, volunteers, and attendees alike. We look forward to a long partnership that brings professional golf to Arkansas and significantly impacts charitable organizations throughout our state's communities."

The inaugural Simmons Bank Championship will be held Oct. 21-27, 2024, and will serve as the second round of the PGA TOUR Champions' annual Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. The field will consist of the top 54 players in the standings competing for $2.3 million in prize money. Net proceeds from the Simmons Bank Championship will benefit several nonprofit organizations in the State of Arkansas.

"We are excited to join with Simmons Bank and the PGA TOUR Champions in creating a premier golf event in the State of Arkansas," said Warren Stephens, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Stephens Inc. "We have a deep respect for the game, and it will be wonderful to welcome players for whom we have cheered throughout our lives to Little Rock and watch them compete at Pleasant Valley Country Club. These types of events only help develop our state and its economy, and we are happy to continue to lend our support to them."

The presenting sponsorship with Stephens Inc. begins immediately and extends for five years, through the 2028 Simmons Bank Championship. The official name of the tournament will now be the "Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens."

About the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens

The Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens, a PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Playoff event contested in Little Rock, Arkansas, will be played at Pleasant Valley Country Club the week of October 21-27, featuring a 54-player field and a $2.3 million purse. In its inaugural year, the tournament will focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impression on the State of Arkansas. For more information about the tournament, visit the tournament website (simmonsbankchampionship.com) or follow the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens on Facebook (@SimmonsBankChampionship), Instagram (@sbgolfchamp), X [formerly Twitter] (@sbgolfchamp), TikTok (@sbgolfchamp), LinkedIn (@SimmonsBankChampionship) and YouTube (@SimmonsBankChampionship).

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 233 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes' as one of "America's Best Midsize Employer" and among the "World's Best Banks" for the fourth consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

About Stephens

"Stephens" (the company brand name) is a leading family-owned investment firm that includes Stephens Inc. (member NYSE/SIPC), Stephens Investment Management Group, LLC, Stephens Insurance, LLC, Stephens Capital Partners LLC and Stephens Europe Limited.

Stephens Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Founded in 1933, Stephens Inc. provides securities brokerage, investment banking and other financial services to a broad client base which includes corporations, state and local governments, financial institutions, institutional investors and individual investors throughout the United States and overseas. Stephens Inc. (Home Office: 111 Center Street, Little Rock, AR USA, 501-377-2000) is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Member SIPC/NYSE. For more information, visit www.stephens.com.

