Simmons Bank Opens New Branch in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank hosted a grand opening ceremony to celebrate the latest Pine Bluff financial center located at 1400 E. Harding Ave. Simmons Bank operates five full-service branches throughout Pine Bluff.

"The opening of the East Harding location reinforces our commitment to the residents and community of Pine Bluff," said Chad Pittillo, Pine Bluff community president for Simmons Bank. "In addition to added convenience, the upgraded facility will also enable us to provide broader access to the products and services our customers' desire to meet their evolving financial needs."

The 3,780-square-foot financial center features a full-service branch with a drive-thru lane and an ATM with deposit capabilities. Associates onsite will serve customers financial needs including personal, commercial, mortgage lending as well as wealth management services.

Flynco Inc. served as the contractor and Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects was the architectural firm of the project.

Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of "America's Best Midsize Employer" and among the "World's Best Banks" for the fourth consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

SOURCE Simmons Bank