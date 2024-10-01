Simmons Bank Championship Presented by Stephens Announces Schedule of Events and Several Exciting Activities at Media Day

Women's Leadership Summit and Clinic, Folds of Honor Friday and Razorback Foundation Gameday Tailgate among events planned for tournament week

Proud supporting sponsors earn title as "Arkansas Champions"

First Tee announced as first nonprofit organization that will benefit from the tournament

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials of the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens announced the schedule for the tournament, along with several exciting activities, at Media Day today. The inaugural Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will be held at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas the week of Oct. 21-27. The schedule and activities announced today included:

PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Playoffs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Simmons Bank)

Monday, Oct 21

• Women's Leadership Summit and Clinic Pleasant Valley Country Club (PVCC)

• Kid's Clinic PVCC – driving range Tuesday, Oct 22

• Practice Round PVCC

• Pro-Am Pairings Party PVCC Wednesday, Oct 23

• Pro-Am PVCC

• PGA TOUR Welcome Reception Governor's Mansion Thursday, Oct 24

• Pro-AmPVCC

Friday, Oct 25

• Folds of Honor Friday PVCC – 1st Tee

• Championship First Round PVCC Saturday, Oct 26

• Razorback Foundation Gameday Tailgate PVCC

• Championship Second Round PVCC Sunday, Oct 27

• Championship Final Round PVCC

All three rounds of the tournament will be broadcast live by the Golf Channel.

"The support and excitement we have received for the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens has been overwhelming," said Freddie Black, tournament chair of the Simmons Bank Championship. "Over 100 local and national partners are supporting Little Rock's inaugural PGA Champions event and we are pleased to recognize key sponsors with the title of 'Arkansas Champions' to reflect the significant investment they have made to ensure a memorable and enjoyable event for all that attend."

Led by Stephens, the tournament's presenting sponsor, as well as the Official Insurance Partner, Official Investment Bank and providing The Capital Hotel as the Official Hotel, some of the Arkansas Champions include:

Arkansas Children's Hospital Presenting Partner of the Family Fun Zone & On-Course

Kids Viewing areas Dillard's Official Department Store and Presenting Partner of the Pro-

Am Pairings Party Dyke Industries

Parker Lexus Official Automotive Partner and Parker Lexus Lounge on 17

Green Reliance Healthcare

Saracen Casino Resort Official Gaming Partner Silverado Official Military Partner, including Presenting Partner of

Folds of Honor Friday and Military Outpost UAMS Official Medical Partner and First Aid provider Wellcare Official Volunteer Partner

During Media Day, tournament officials also announced Fold of Honor Friday. Launched earlier this year through a partnership between the Folds of Honor and the PGA TOUR, Folds of Honor Friday recognizes the commitment and sacrifice of military service members and first responders who guard our freedoms and protect our communities. It is an inspiring new experience for fans, players, caddies, sponsors, volunteers, and tournament staff to engage on-site through a shared connection and appreciation of those heroes who preserve our freedoms and protect our families.

Folds of Honor Friday scheduled activities include the playing of the National Anthem, an F-16 flyover, and a ceremonial first tee shot from Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, the founder of Folds of Honor. Moreover, 13 educational scholarships will be awarded in the local market of all PGA TOUR-sanctioned events that participate in Folds of Honor Friday. The availability of Military tickets beginning today was also announced. Two complimentary grounds tickets and up to four additional discounted tickets are available for active duty, reserves and veterans. These tickets also include access to an upgraded experience called the Military Outpost.

"In addition to bringing hall-of-fame caliber golf to Little Rock, the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens also serves as a catalyst for supporting local nonprofit organizations," said Simmons Bank Executive Chairman George Makris, Jr. "We're very pleased to announce First Tee as one of our pillar charities of the tournament."

Founded in 1997, First Tee is a nonprofit organization that enables kids (ages 5-17) to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with life skills curriculum, First Tee creates learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence and resilience that kids can carry to everything they do. The local chapter, First Tee-Central Arkansas, operates out the City of Little Rock golf course. More information can be found on their website at firstteecentralarkansas.org/.

The tournament will serve as the second round of the PGA TOUR Champions annual Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. The field will consist of the top 54 players in the standings competing for $2.3 million in prize money and a chance to earn their spot among the top 36 in the final event of the season.

Tickets for the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens—a PGA TOUR Champions playoff event—are now on sale and more options have recently been added for the general public. For a complete listing of ticket options or to purchase tickets, please visit the tournament website at simmonsbankchampionship.com.

Corporate sponsorships and hospitality packages as well as playing positions and teams in our official Pro-Am golf experience are also available for purchase. For more information, visit the website or contact [email protected].

The Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will be the first-ever PGA TOUR event held in Arkansas, and the first PGA TOUR-sanctioned tournament held in the state since the Korn Ferry Tour's Fort Smith Classic, which was last contested in 2010. Net proceeds from the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will used by the tournament's charitable arm to support multiple nonprofit organizations in the state of Arkansas.

For more information about the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens, to purchase tickets and to stay up to date on tournament news, visit the tournament website, simmonsbankchampionship.com.

Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens

The Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens, a PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Playoff event contested in Little Rock, Arkansas, will be played at Pleasant Valley Country Club the week of October 21-27, featuring a 54-player field and a $2.3 million purse. In its inaugural year, the tournament will focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impression on the State of Arkansas. For more information about the tournament, visit the tournament website (simmonsbankchampionship.com) or follow the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens on Facebook (@SimmonsBankChampionship), Instagram (@sbgolfchamp), X [formerly Twitter] (@sbgolfchamp), TikTok (@sbgolfchamp), LinkedIn (@SimmonsBankChampionship) and YouTube (@SimmonsBankChampionship).

Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee and America's Best-In-State Employers 2024 in Missouri.

Stephens

"Stephens" (the company brand name) is a leading family-owned investment firm that includes Stephens Inc. (member NYSE/SIPC), Stephens Investment Management Group, LLC, Stephens Insurance, LLC, Stephens Capital Partners LLC and Stephens Europe Limited.

Stephens Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Founded in 1933, Stephens Inc. provides securities brokerage, investment banking and other financial services to a broad client base which includes corporations, state and local governments, financial institutions, institutional investors and individual investors throughout the United States and overseas. Stephens Inc. (Home Office: 111 Center Street, Little Rock, AR USA, 501-377-2000) is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Member SIPC/NYSE. For more information, visit www.stephens.com.

SOURCE Simmons Bank