Simmons Bank Championship Women's Leadership Summit Presented by Baptist Health set for October 21

Featuring Arkansas alum and 13-time winner on LPGA Tour, Stacy Lewis, and Gameday Social Apparel's Jael Thorpe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tournament officials look to tee off Simmons Bank Championship week with the Women's Leadership Summit presented by Baptist Health, on Monday, October 21 at Pleasant Valley Country Club. The Summit will feature Stacy Lewis, a 13-time winner on the LPGA Tour, as a guest speaker and Jael Thorpe, Founder & CEO of Gameday Social Apparel, as the luncheon keynote speaker.

The Summit will begin with registration at 9:30 a.m. and end with a putting and short-game clinic starting at 2:00 p.m. To purchase tickets, contact [email protected].

Here is a complete schedule for this inaugural event:

9:30 a.m. Registration and Breakfast 10:00 a.m. Welcome 10:15 a.m. Financial Health Panel Simmons Bank and Stephens 11:00 a.m. Break 11:15 a.m. Physical & Mental Health Panel Baptist Health Noon Break and Lunch Service 12:30 p.m. Lunch and Keynote Speaker Jael Thorpe 1:30 p.m. Fireside Chat Stacy Lewis 2:00 p.m. Putting and Chipping Clinic and Wine Down Happy Hour

The Summit aims to share stories and strategies for building and sustaining wellness while advancing your career. The day will begin with two panels on financial health and physical and mental health.

Financial Health Panel: Simmons Bank representatives, Kirby Miraglia and Carrie Smith , join Stephens representatives, Mimi Hurst and Ashley Palermo Burns , to discuss managing your financial health at different phases of your career and personal life.





representatives, and , join representatives, and , to discuss managing your financial health at different phases of your career and personal life. Physical and Mental Health Panel: Baptist Health representatives, Julie Nix , Julie Turner , Holly Agud and Anne Brown , will discuss how physical and mental health impact each other and the importance of prioritizing your health to help you thrive in all aspects of life.

Thorpe will share her experience taking her company, Gameday Social Apparel, from a local boutique to a national brand. Originally launched from a college town boutique, Gameday Social has quickly become a household name in the collegiate apparel space. Known for elevated garment quality and distinctive graphics, this South Dakota based, certified women-owned company is focused on developing beautiful assortments for on-trend alumni and female fans for 75+ top universities, entertainers and pro sports teams across the nation.

The day will wrap with a fireside chat followed by a putting and chipping clinic with Lewis. Winner of two major championships, the Kraft Nabisco Championship in 2011 and the Women's British Open in 2013, Lewis was a decorated amateur and a four-time All-American at the University of Arkansas. As a redshirt freshman in 2005, she won the Southeastern Conference Tournament and was named SEC Freshman Golfer of the Year. In her 2007 season, she won the NCAA Division I Championship and was selected Golf Digest Amateur of the Year. In her senior season in 2008, Lewis again won the SEC Tournament and was selected SEC Golfer of the Year and SEC Golf Scholar Athlete of the Year.

The inaugural Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will be held at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas with activities throughout the week of Oct. 21-27. Tournament play will take place Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27. The tournament will serve as the second round of the PGA TOUR Champions annual Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. The field will consist of the top 54 players in the standings competing for $2.3 million in prize money and a chance to earn their spot among the top 36 in the final event of the season.

Tickets for the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens—a PGA TOUR Champions playoff event—are now on sale and more options have recently been added for the general public as well as the military. For a complete listing of ticket options or to purchase tickets, please visit the tournament website at simmonsbankchampionship.com.

Corporate sponsorships and hospitality packages as well as playing positions and teams in our official Pro-Am golf experience are also available for purchase. For more information, visit the website or contact [email protected].

The Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will be the first-ever PGA TOUR event held in Arkansas, and the first PGA TOUR-sanctioned tournament held in the state since the Korn Ferry Tour's Fort Smith Classic, which was last contested in 2010. Net proceeds from the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will used by the tournament's charitable arm to support multiple nonprofit organizations in the state of Arkansas.

For more information about the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens, to purchase tickets and to stay up to date on tournament news, visit the tournament website, simmonsbankchampionship.com.

Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens

The Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens, a PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Playoff event contested in Little Rock, Arkansas, will be played at Pleasant Valley Country Club the week of October 21-27, featuring a 54-player field and a $2.3 million purse. In its inaugural year, the tournament will focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impression on the State of Arkansas. For more information about the tournament, visit the tournament website (simmonsbankchampionship.com) or follow the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens on Facebook (@SimmonsBankChampionship), Instagram (@sbgolfchamp), X [formerly Twitter] (@sbgolfchamp), TikTok (@sbgolfchamp), LinkedIn (@SimmonsBankChampionship) and YouTube (@SimmonsBankChampionship).

