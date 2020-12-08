Simmons Bank Donates $75,000 to The Snedeker Foundation

With Drive. Putt. Do Good. Simmons Bank pledged to donate $50 to the foundation for every birdie made during the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR seasons by Team Simmons Bank ambassadors and former FedEx Cup champion Brandt Snedeker. Team Simmons Bank ambassadors include Will Zalatoris, Braden Thornberry, Kevin Dougherty and Dawson Armstrong. Through the Snedeker Foundation, Simmons Bank's donation will benefit underprivileged children.

"When the Simmons Bank Open was canceled this year, we knew we needed to find a safe, creative way to deliver on our promise to support the mission of the Snedeker Foundation," said George Makris, chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank. "At a time when so many canceled events mean canceled donations for worthy causes, we're delighted we could partner with these talented golfers to make this donation. Simmons Bank is proud to give back through our Drive. Putt. Do Good. initiative to an organization that provides vital services to children."

With a goal of $50,000, the players collectively made 1,401 birdies, raising $70,050. Simmons Bank added to the final donation for a total of $75,000.

"I know I speak for my Team Simmons Bank colleagues in saying that we were honored to take part in Drive. Putt. Do Good.," said Will Zalatoris, professional golfer and Team Simmons Bank ambassador. "Exceeding our goal of $50,000 was a challenge we were happy to meet with the help of our partner Simmons Bank," he said.

The Snedeker Foundation is a nonprofit founded by Brandt Snedeker and his wife Mandy Snedeker in 2012. The organization supports a variety of child-focused charities, including Our Kids, which provides expert medical evaluations and crisis counseling services in response to concerns of child maltreatment.

"This year has posed significant challenges for nonprofits across the nation including many charity golf events that had to be canceled or postponed due to COVID 19," said Brandt Snedeker. "It says a lot about Simmons Bank that they were willing to step up and provide a fundraising platform to generate donations, despite our tournament being canceled. They didn't have to, but we're very glad they did, and I join Will, Kevin, Braden and Dawson in saying we're glad to be part of Drive. Putt. Do Good. so that the good work we're able to do can continue," he said.

About the Simmons Bank Open

The Simmons Bank Open, formerly the Nashville Golf Open, benefits the Snedeker Foundation and is part of the Korn Ferry Tour, the development tour for the U.S.-based PGA TOUR. In February 2020, Simmons Bank signed a multi-year agreement as the event's title sponsor. Next year's Simmons Bank Open will take place May 3-May 9, 2021, at The Grove, a premier Greg Norman-designed course located just south of Nashville in College Grove, Tenn. For more information visit https://www.simmonsbankopen.com .

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is an Arkansas state-chartered bank that began in 1903. Through the decades, Simmons has developed a full suite of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers and business customers alike. Simmons has grown steadily and today operates more than 200 branch locations throughout Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Simmons is the subsidiary bank for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of 21.4 billion as of Sept. 30, 2020.

For more information, visit https://www.simmonsbank.com

