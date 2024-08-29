Simmons Bank enters Texarkana with opening of new branch

TEXARKANA, Texas, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simmons Bank marked the grand opening of a new branch in Texarkana located at 4330 Saint Michael Drive. Simmons Bank operates approximately 120 full-service branches throughout Texas and Arkansas.

Texarkana grand opening

"Our branch network plays a vital role in connecting our neighbors and local businesses to critical resources that meet their financial needs and help them build a stronger financial future," said Jason Ross, community president for Simmons Bank. "We are proud to bring the power of our extensive branch network to more households and businesses in Texarkana."

The 4,000-square-foot financial center features a full-service branch with three drive-thru lanes and an ATM with deposit capabilities. Associates onsite will serve customers financial needs including personal, commercial, mortgage lending as well as wealth management services.

REC-TXK LLC (Rogers Construction Company) served as the contractor and Entos Design was the architectural firm of record.

Simmons Bank has been doing business since 1903 and has 234 branches across six states in the Mid-South with nearly 3,000 employees.

Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee and America's Best-In-State Employers 2024 in Missouri.

SOURCE Simmons Bank