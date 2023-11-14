Simmons Bank Further Expands Its Presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with the Grand Opening of New Camp Wisdom Branch

News provided by

Simmons Bank

14 Nov, 2023, 15:03 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its newest Dallas financial center located at 3309 W. Camp Wisdom Rd. Simmons Bank operates 23 full-service branches in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Simmons Bank ribbon cutting for the new Camp Wisdom branch in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
"Investing in the communities we serve is engrained in our DNA and we are grateful to have the opportunity to open a financial center to continue to meet the financial needs of our customers in the southern Dallas area," said Martin Nay, metro division president for Simmons Bank. "With our new location, we look forward to serving the financial needs of friends and neighbors in and around Camp Wisdom Road."

The 2,750-square-foot financial center features a full-service branch with a drive-thru lane and an ATM with deposit capabilities. The branch hosts 5 associates onsite to serve customers financial needs including personal, commercial, mortgage lending, investment services as well as wealth management services. 

Entos Design served as the architect and Pierce General Contractors, Inc. served as the contractor on the project.

Simmons Bank
Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 114 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 232 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes' as one of "America's Best Midsize Employer" and among the "World's Best Banks" for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

