Simmons Bank Further Expands Its Presence in the Southern Dallas area with the Opening of West Illinois Branch

DALLAS, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank hosted a grand opening ceremony to celebrate the latest Dallas-Fort Worth financial center located at 2498 W. Illinois Ave. Simmons Bank operates 24 full-service branches in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Simmons Bank associates at the West Illinois branch opening.

"With the addition of this new branch in southern Dallas, Simmons Bank is continuing to deepen our commitment to the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area," said Laura Condley, community regional executive, for Simmons Bank. "Investing in the communities we serve is engrained in our DNA and we are grateful to have the opportunity to meet the financial needs of friends and neighbors in and around West Illinois Avenue."

The 2,800-square-foot financial center features a full-service branch with a drive-thru lane and an ATM with deposit capabilities. Associates onsite will serve customers financial needs including personal, commercial, mortgage lending, investment services as well as wealth management services.

Pierce General Contractors, Inc. served as the contractor on the project.

Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of "America's Best Midsize Employer" and among the "World's Best Banks" for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

