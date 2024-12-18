Simmons Bank Helps Customers Save Nearly $5.5 Million in "Change"

Simmons Bank Round-Up program streamlines saving for customers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank announced today its automatic savings program, Round-Up, allowed customers to save nearly $5.5 million during the first eleven months of 2024. More than 25,000 customers utilized the program during this period.

According to a Bankrate survey released earlier this year, 59 percent of U.S. adults are uncomfortable with the amount of emergency savings they currently have and 27 percent have no emergency savings – the highest percentage since 2020.

"The Simmons Bank Round-Up savings program makes saving effortless for our customers by automating the process, allowing them to steadily contribute toward their rainy day or financial goals," said Joshua Jensen, chief deposit officer at Simmons Bank. "With this program, customers can save effortlessly – rounding up each debit card transaction and automatically adding to their savings, all without the extra time or effort."

Established in 2014, the Simmons Bank Round-Up program is designed to reduce the effort needed to save by automating the process when customers use their debit card to conduct a purchase. With each debit card purchase made by a customer who is enrolled in the program, Simmons Bank rounds the transaction up to the nearest whole dollar and deposits the "change" into a Simmons Bank savings or checking account of the customer's choice.

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee and America's Best-In-State Employers 2024 in Missouri. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

