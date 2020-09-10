Simmons Bank Named a 2020 Best Place to Work in Arkansas

Companies across the state applied for the award by completing a two-part survey. The first portion of the survey assessed companies' workplace policies, practices, philosophies, systems and demographics. The second portion – worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation – measured internal experience through an employee survey. Combined scores determined the winners.

"We truly believe that what sets Simmons apart is our people," said George Makris Jr., chairman and CEO for Simmons First National Corporation. "That belief, coupled with our 100-plus-year heritage as a community bank, makes us passionate about taking care of everyone who walks through our doors, whether they are here for a job or a financial service."

One of the bank's strategic pillars is being a Great Place to Work. Simmons' approximate 2,900 associates are provided with numerous benefits and programs to support this aim, such as a well-being program that covers emotional, personal and financial wellness in addition to physical health. Leadership development programs such as NEXTGen, which pairs rising associates with executive mentors, are also designed to help associates live their best lives.

Simmons' Arkansas Business recognition follows Forbes' August announcement naming the bank a "Best-in-State Employer" for Arkansas.

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is an Arkansas state-chartered bank that began in 1903. Through the decades, Simmons has developed a full suite of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers and business customers alike. Simmons has grown steadily and today operates more than 200 branch locations throughout Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Simmons is the subsidiary bank for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of $21.9 billion as of June 30, 2020. For more information, visit https://simmonsbank.com/.

