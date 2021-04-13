Simmons Bank Named Among 'World's Best' by Forbes for Second Year

"We at Simmons Bank have prided ourselves on building trusted relationships with our customers and communities since our 1903 founding, but this emphasis has become all the more impactful over the last year," said George Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank. "We are deeply honored by this recognition from Forbes and by the trust our customers continue to place in our organization."

The award builds on recent recognitions that Simmons Bank has received from Forbes, such as "America's Best Banks 2021", "America's Best Employers By State" (2020) and "World's Best Banks 2020."

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is an Arkansas state-chartered bank that began in 1903. Through the decades, Simmons has developed a full suite of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers and business customers alike. Simmons has grown steadily and today operates approximately 200 branch locations throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Simmons is the subsidiary bank for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of $22.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020. For more information, visit https://simmonsbank.com/.

