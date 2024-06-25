Simmons Bank Named to Forbes America's Best-In-State Banks 2024

PINE BLUFF, Ark., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank announced today it has been named to Forbes America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in the state of Tennessee. America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 ranking names the institutions that stood out for fulfilling the unique financial needs and expectations of their local communities thereby being most valued by residents of each state.

Forbes 2024 Best-In-State Banks

"This recognition by Forbes is a testament to the outstanding team we have at Simmons, as well as affirmation of the work we do each day to provide our customer and the communities we serve with value-added financial products and services," said Jay Brogdon, president of Simmons Bank. "Simmons has served as a trusted financial advisor for more than 120 years and we are proud to build on the legacy of excellence that has been part of the Simmons Bank story since our founding in 1903."

For the seventh annual ranking, Forbes partnered once again with market research firm Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, to survey approximately 26,000 U.S. residents. Participants were asked to name all the banks and credit unions where they currently have—and previously had—a checking or savings account, and to identify financial institutions they know through the experiences of friends and family. Respondents were asked to share their level of satisfaction with the bank or credit union, and their willingness to recommend it to others, and to rate the organization on such criteria as: customer service, the quality of financial advice offered by representatives, fee structures, ease of navigating digital services and accessing help at branch locations, and the degree of trust the financial institutions inspired.

Additionally, Statista collected online text reviews and ratings written between February 2021 and March 2024. This research accounted for 20 percent of the scoring while the surveys accounted for 80 percent of the scoring.

This award builds on recent recognitions that Simmons Bank has received from Forbes, including World's Best Banks (2023), America's Best Midsize Employers (2023), World's Best Banks (2022), America's Best Bank (2022), World's Best Banks (2021), America's Best Banks (2021), America's Best Employers By State (2020), and World's Best Banks (2020).

Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 233 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes' as one of "America's Best Midsize Employer" and among the "World's Best Banks" for the fourth consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

SOURCE Simmons Bank