Simmons Bank Named to Forbes America's Best-In-State Employers 2024

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank announced today it has been named to Forbes America's Best-In-State Employers 2024 in the state of Missouri. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. America's Best-In-State Employers 2024 have been identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of over 160,000 employees working for companies employing at least 500 people within the U.S.

"At Simmons Bank, our goal is to attract, develop, support, and engage a talented workforce that delivers exceptional services to our customers and the communities we serve," said Jena Compton, chief people officer of Simmons Bank. "We are honored to receive this recognition, especially when it comes from the feedback of our associates and peers."

The ranking is open to companies from all industry sectors. Around 4.4 million employer evaluations were considered. The consideration of data from 3 years allowed a robust differentiation between organizations that consistently perform well from those that may only have had a single good year. An employer's final score is determined on a state-by-state basis and is built upon two types of employee evaluations:

Personal Evaluations: Employees' willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Public Evaluations: Recommendations from friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry- also known as indirect evaluations.

This award builds on recent recognitions that Simmons Bank has received from Forbes, including Best-In-State Banks (2024), World's Best Banks (2023), America's Best Midsize Employers (2023), World's Best Banks (2022), America's Best Bank (2022), America's Best-In-State Employers (2021), World's Best Banks (2021), America's Best Banks (2021), America's Best-In-State Employer (2020), and World's Best Banks (2020).

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

