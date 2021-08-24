Simmons Bank Named to Forbes America's "Best-In-State" Employers List for the Second Consecutive Year

"Being named to Forbes America's 'Best-in-State' Employers list for the second consecutive year provides further evidence of the culture we have built at Simmons Bank that emphasizes the importance of providing our associates a working environment which fosters collaboration, inclusion and support of our associates in performing at their personal best to meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve," said Jena Compton, Simmons Bank chief people and corporate strategy officer.

Data compiled by Statista included a survey of 80,000 U.S. employees across 25 industry sectors, direct recommendations from Simmons Bank employees and indirect recommendations from workers in the industry. Statista's survey considered every aspect of an employees' experience such as working conditions, salary, potential for growth and diversity. Among the thousands of companies eligible for this recognition, only a select few are chosen for the award in each state.

The award builds on recent recognitions that Simmons Bank has received from Forbes, including "Best-In-State Bank 2021", "World's Best Bank 2021" and "America's Best Banks 2021." The complete 2021 Forbes "Best-in-State" awards list can be viewed on forbes.com.

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company with approximately $23.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. Simmons Bank operates 198 branches, including 68 in Arkansas, 48 in Missouri, 33 in Tennessee, 23 in Texas, 20 in Oklahoma and 6 in Kansas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was recently named to Forbes magazine's list of "World's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and ranked among the top 30 banks in Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for 2021. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

