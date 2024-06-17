Simmons Bank Named to U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South

PINE BLUFF, Ark., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South.

"This recognition from U.S. News & World Report, including our top ranking in stability and professional development, is a testament to Simmons' commitment to creating a high-performing workplace where our associates can achieve both personal and professional success," said Jena Compton, chief people officer at Simmons Bank.

The U.S. News Best Companies Ratings are calculated through how well companies support their employees with metrics including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance, professional development, job and company stability, and physical and psychological comfort. This year, the rankings consisted of 549 companies across the overall best company list, 24 industry lists and four regional lists.

"Choosing a company to establish yourself or take the next steps in your career is a critical decision for anyone," said U.S. News Vice President, Careers, Carly Chase. "The 2024-2025 list includes companies that received high scores on multiple metrics that make up a positive work environment and everyday employee experience."

To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For, U.S. News only considered companies that were a part of the Russell 3000 index as of June 2023 and had more than 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020-2023. The methodology, developed with the support of a panel of six experts, also factors in data, including employee sentiment, gathered from U.S. News partners Revelio Labs, Good Jobs First, and QUODD.

Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 233 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes' as one of "America's Best Midsize Employer" and among the "World's Best Banks" for the fourth consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

