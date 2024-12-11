Simmons Bank Opens New Branch in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank hosted a grand opening ceremony to celebrate the latest Cleveland financial center located at 86 Stuart Road Northeast. Simmons Bank operates more than 45 full-service branches throughout Tennessee.

"We are excited to open our new branch in the Cleveland community," said Shayne Whaley, community regional executive for Simmons Bank. "This newest branch is a testament to our commitment to investing in the growth and prosperity of the communities we serve."

The 3,000-square-foot financial center features a full-service branch, with four drive thru lanes and an ATM with quick-deposit capabilities. Associates onsite will serve customers financial needs including personal and commercial lending.

P&C Construction served as the contractor and Hefferlin + Kronenberg Architects was the architectural firm of record.

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee and America's Best-In-State Employers 2024 in Missouri. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

