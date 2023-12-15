Simmons Bank Presents $30,000 Donation to Junior Achievement

News provided by

Simmons Bank

15 Dec, 2023, 12:10 ET

 Donation made in honor of the more than 5,500 associate volunteer hours during Simmons Service Month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank (Simmons) presented a $30,000 donation to Junior Achievement at the Simmons River Market Building in Little Rock. The donation will fund work-readiness and financial and entrepreneurial education for children across Simmons' six-state footprint and was made in honor of the more than 5,500 volunteer hours that associates donated to their local communities during the sixth annual "Simmons Service Month."

Continue Reading
Simmons Bank (right) present the donation to Junior Achievement representatives (left).
Simmons Bank (right) present the donation to Junior Achievement representatives (left).

"We are proud to make this donation in honor of our associates who are dedicated to serving their communities," said Jena Compton, Simmons Bank EVP chief people officer. "Simmons Bank and Junior Achievement share a mission to see our communities prosper, so it's fitting that today's donation will fund financial education for children throughout our six-state footprint."

Each September associates across the bank's footprint participate in "Simmons Service Month," a companywide initiative to encourage volunteerism. To support associates' efforts, Simmons gave all associates paid time off in September to volunteer. Simmons associates who donated 15 or more volunteer hours during Simmons Service Month also received $150 for charities of their choice. These top volunteers raised a combined $8,700 for charities across Simmons' footprint.

"One of Junior Achievement's goals is to help young people better understand how money works so that they can become more financially capable adults," said Jack E. Kosakowski, president and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "We greatly appreciate the support of Simmons Bank in this effort. As the result of their commitment, more of today's young people will have brighter financial futures tomorrow."

The bank's $30,000 gift to Junior Achievement will be targeted to impact children in the following Simmons Bank communities:

  • Little Rock, Arkansas
  • Nashville, Tennessee
  • Dallas, Texas
  • Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Kansas City, Missouri
  • St. Louis, Missouri
  • Wichita, Kansas

Simmons Bank
Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 114 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 232 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of "America's Best Midsize Employer" and among the "World's Best Banks" for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

SOURCE Simmons Bank

Also from this source

Simmons Bank Further Expands Its Presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with the Grand Opening of New Camp Wisdom Branch

Simmons Bank Further Expands Its Presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with the Grand Opening of New Camp Wisdom Branch

Simmons Bank hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its newest Dallas financial center located at 3309 W. Camp Wisdom Rd. ...
Simmons Bank Celebrates Military Service Ahead of Veterans Day

Simmons Bank Celebrates Military Service Ahead of Veterans Day

To commemorate Veterans Day, Simmons Bank (Simmons) is honoring the brave men and women who serve or have served our country's military through a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Children

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.