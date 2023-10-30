Simmons Bank Shares Tips for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- October is National Cybersecurity Month and Simmons Bank is providing educational tips so that individuals and organizations can protect personal data, private information, and the digital networks and systems we all rely on.

Cybercrime has grown exponentially over the years and impacts individuals, businesses and government agencies alike. This year's national campaign theme is "Secure Our World," emphasizing the importance of strengthening and adapting our cybersecurity habits as we become more dependent on technology.

"Technology is constantly evolving, which makes Cybersecurity Awareness Month a great time to adjust practices to ensure you are well protected from cybercriminals," said Kendall Reese, Chief Information Security Officer at Simmons Bank. "With a little knowledge, consumers and businesses can shield their information online and secure sensitive data on their digital systems and devices."

To keep communities protected, Simmons Bank is sharing the following tips:

  • Update your software regularly to optimize performance and minimize security risks.
  • Create strong, unique passwords and consider using a passphrase.
  • Enable multi-factor login authentication on your digital accounts.
  • Recognize and report phishing attempts.

For additional safety tips, visit Stay Safe Online. To see the security measures Simmons Bank takes to protect its customers, visit How Simmons Bank Protects You.

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 114 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 232 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes' as one of "America's Best Midsize Employer" and among the "World's Best Banks" for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

