Simmons Bank To Host Free Seminar for Homebuyers

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank, Garland County Habitat for Humanity and ABI Insurance will host a free seminar for homebuyers on Saturday, May 13 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Garland County Library located at 1427 Malvern Avenue.

"Purchasing a house can be a lot to wrap your head around, especially for a first-time homebuyer. But if you know what to expect, it doesn't have to be stressful or confusing," said Patrick Presley, community affairs officer for Simmons Bank. "Simmons Bank has served the community for more than 120 years and providing resources and financial education is engrained in our DNA. We encourage the community to join us on May 13 to learn more about the homebuying process and the tools available to help achieve their financial goals."

The seminar is available at no charge and is open to the public. Industry experts will be onsite to answer questions and provide information to the community about the homebuying process including the loan application process and loan qualifications.

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 114 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 230 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' "World's Best Banks" and "America's Best Midsize Employer" list. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and to Forbes' list of "World's Best Banks" for the third consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

