Simmons First National Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Jan 21, 2025, 16:30 ET
PINE BLUFF, Ark., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
George Makris, Jr., Simmons' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the quarterly results:
Simmons' fourth quarter results were encouraging as we head into 2025. Profitability trends improved and should be a good foundation from which to build. While we are cautiously optimistic as we enter the new year, we are also watching several factors that could impact us in 2025: a new administration and how its policies affect domestic growth; inflation and employment levels; the trajectory of short-term interest rates; regulatory changes and their effect on our operating costs and growth; insurance availability and costs for both commercial enterprises and consumers; and population migration's effects on housing trends geographically.
I also want to recognize and thank the following leaders who retired from Simmons at the end of 2024: Bob Fehlman, Steve Massanelli, Steve Wade, Johnny McCaleb, and Pat Neely. These leaders have played a significant role in the growth of Simmons, and they will be missed. At the same time, I am excited about the next generation of leadership and the opportunities we see ahead.
|
Financial Highlights
|
4Q24
|
3Q24
|
4Q23
|
4Q24 Highlights
|
Balance Sheet (in millions)
|
Comparisons reflect 4Q24 vs 3Q24,
• Net income of $48.3 million
• Adjusted earnings1 of $49.6
• Total revenue of $208.5 million
• Adjusted total revenue1 of
• Net interest margin of 2.87%,
• Cost of deposits of 2.60%,
• Provision for credit losses on
• NCO ratio of 27 bps in 4Q24;
• ACL ratio ended the quarter at
• EA ratio of 13.13%; TCE ratio1
• Book value per share up 3% and
|
Total loans
|
$17,006
|
$17,336
|
$16,846
|
Total investment securities
|
6,166
|
6,350
|
6,878
|
Total deposits
|
21,886
|
21,935
|
22,245
|
Total assets
|
26,876
|
27,269
|
27,346
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
3,529
|
3,529
|
3,426
|
Performance Measures (in millions)
|
Total revenue
|
$208.5
|
$174.8
|
$177.6
|
Adjusted total revenue1
|
208.5
|
203.2
|
197.8
|
Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR)
|
67.4
|
37.6
|
29.5
|
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1
|
69.2
|
66.4
|
65.1
|
Provision for credit losses
|
13.3
|
12.1
|
10.0
|
Per share Data
|
Diluted earnings
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.20
|
$ 0.19
|
Adjusted diluted earnings1
|
0.39
|
0.37
|
0.40
|
Book value
|
28.08
|
28.11
|
27.37
|
Tangible book value1
|
16.80
|
16.78
|
15.92
|
Asset Quality
|
Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)
|
0.27 %
|
0.22 %
|
0.11 %
|
Nonperforming loan ratio
|
0.65
|
0.59
|
0.50
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.45
|
0.38
|
0.33
|
Allowance for credit losses to loans (ACL)
|
1.38
|
1.35
|
1.34
|
Nonperforming loan coverage ratio
|
212
|
229
|
267
|
Capital Ratios
|
Equity to assets (EA ratio)
|
13.13 %
|
12.94 %
|
12.53 %
|
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1
|
8.29
|
8.15
|
7.69
|
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
|
12.38
|
12.06
|
12.11
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
14.61
|
14.25
|
14.39
|
other data
|
Net interest margin (FTE)
|
2.87 %
|
2.74 %
|
2.68 %
|
Loan yield (FTE)
|
6.32
|
6.44
|
6.20
|
Cost of deposits
|
2.60
|
2.79
|
2.58
|
Loan to deposit ratio
|
77.70
|
79.03
|
75.73
|
Borrowed funds to total liabilities
|
4.92
|
6.16
|
5.88
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $48.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $24.7 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $23.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $0.20 in the third quarter of 2024 and $0.19 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings1 for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $49.6 million, compared to $46.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $50.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $0.39, compared to $0.37 in the third quarter of 2024 and $0.40 in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The table below summarizes the impact of certain items, consisting primarily of branch right sizing, early retirement, loss on sale of available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities and FDIC special assessments. They are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.
Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS
|
$ in millions, except per share data
|
4Q24
|
3Q24
|
4Q23
|
Net income
|
$ 48.3
|
$ 24.7
|
$ 23.9
|
Branch right sizing, net
|
1.6
|
0.4
|
3.9
|
Early retirement program
|
0.2
|
-
|
1.0
|
Loss on sale of AFS investment securities
|
-
|
28.4
|
20.2
|
FDIC special assessment
|
-
|
-
|
10.5
|
Total pre-tax impact
|
1.8
|
28.8
|
35.6
|
Tax effect2
|
(0.5)
|
(7.5)
|
(9.3)
|
Total impact on earnings
|
1.3
|
21.3
|
26.3
|
Adjusted earnings1
|
$ 49.6
|
$ 46.0
|
$ 50.2
|
Diluted EPS
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.20
|
$ 0.19
|
Branch right sizing, net
|
0.01
|
-
|
0.03
|
Early retirement program
|
-
|
-
|
0.01
|
Loss on sale of AFS investment securities
|
-
|
0.23
|
0.16
|
FDIC special assessment
|
-
|
-
|
0.08
|
Total pre-tax impact
|
0.01
|
0.23
|
0.28
|
Tax effect2
|
-
|
(0.6)
|
(0.07)
|
Total impact on earnings
|
0.01
|
0.17
|
0.21
|
Adjusted Diluted EPS1
|
$ 0.39
|
$ 0.37
|
$ 0.40
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $164.9 million, compared to $157.7 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $155.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $326.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $334.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $323.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in interest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily driven by a decline in the level of interest rates resulting from interest rate cuts at the end of the third quarter and during the fourth quarter of 2024. Interest expense totaled $161.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $176.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $167.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in interest expense was driven by lower interest rates, coupled with management's ability to proactively manage deposit costs and reduced use of wholesale funding sources. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on loans, which totaled $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The yield on loans on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 6.32 percent, down 12 basis points from 6.44 percent for the third quarter of 2024 and up 12 basis points from 6.20 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023. Cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 2.60 percent, down 19 basis points from 2.79 percent for the third quarter of 2024 and up 2 basis points from 2.58 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023. The net interest margin on an FTE basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 2.87 percent, up 13 basis points from 2.74 percent for the third quarter of 2024 and up 19 basis points from 2.68 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest margin on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to lower deposits costs, as well as the reduced use of and rate paid on other borrowings.
|
Select Yield/Rates
|
4Q24
|
3Q24
|
2Q24
|
1Q24
|
4Q23
|
Loan yield (FTE)2
|
6.32 %
|
6.44 %
|
6.39 %
|
6.24 %
|
6.20 %
|
Investment securities yield (FTE)2
|
3.54
|
3.63
|
3.68
|
3.76
|
3.67
|
Cost of interest bearing deposits
|
3.28
|
3.52
|
3.53
|
3.48
|
3.31
|
Cost of deposits
|
2.60
|
2.79
|
2.79
|
2.75
|
2.58
|
Cost of borrowed funds
|
5.32
|
5.79
|
5.84
|
5.85
|
5.79
|
Net interest spread (FTE)2
|
2.15
|
1.95
|
1.92
|
1.89
|
1.93
|
Net interest margin (FTE)2
|
2.87
|
2.74
|
2.69
|
2.66
|
2.68
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $43.6 million, compared to $17.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $22.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Included in the third quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023 was a $28.4 million and $20.2 million pre-tax loss on the sale of AFS investment securities, respectively. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest income1 was $45.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $42.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in adjusted noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a higher level of other noninterest income resulting from the gain on sale of other real estate recorded in the third quarter of 2024, offset in part by increases in most of our major fee-based businesses.
|
Noninterest Income
$ in millions
|
4Q24
|
3Q24
|
2Q24
|
1Q24
|
4Q23
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
$ 13.0
|
$ 12.7
|
$ 12.3
|
$ 12.0
|
$ 12.8
|
Wealth management fees
|
8.8
|
8.2
|
8.3
|
7.5
|
7.7
|
Debit and credit card fees
|
8.3
|
8.1
|
8.2
|
8.2
|
7.8
|
Mortgage lending income
|
1.8
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
2.3
|
1.6
|
Other service charges and fees
|
2.3
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.2
|
2.3
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
3.8
|
3.8
|
3.9
|
3.8
|
3.1
|
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
|
-
|
(28.4)
|
-
|
-
|
(20.2)
|
Other income
|
5.6
|
8.3
|
6.4
|
7.2
|
6.9
|
Total noninterest income
|
$ 43.6
|
$ 17.1
|
$ 43.3
|
$ 43.2
|
$ 22.0
|
Adjusted noninterest income1
|
$ 43.6
|
$ 45.5
|
$43.3
|
$43.2
|
$ 42.2
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $141.1 million, compared to $137.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $148.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing, early retirement and an FDIC special assessment. Collectively, these items totaled $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $15.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $139.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, $136.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $132.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to seasonality in salaries and employee benefits.
|
Noninterest Expense
$ in millions
|
4Q24
|
3Q24
|
2Q24
|
1Q24
|
4Q23
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
$ 71.6
|
$ 69.2
|
$ 70.7
|
$ 72.7
|
$ 67.0
|
Occupancy expense, net
|
11.9
|
12.2
|
11.9
|
12.3
|
11.7
|
Furniture and equipment
|
5.7
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
5.1
|
5.4
|
Deposit insurance
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
5.4
|
5.5
|
4.7
|
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
FDIC special assessment
|
-
|
-
|
0.3
|
1.6
|
10.5
|
Other operating expenses
|
46.1
|
44.5
|
45.4
|
42.5
|
48.6
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$141.1
|
$137.2
|
$139.4
|
$139.9
|
$148.1
|
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1
|
$ 71.4
|
$ 69.2
|
$ 70.6
|
$ 72.4
|
$ 66.0
|
Adjusted other operating expenses1
|
44.7
|
44.4
|
44.3
|
42.4
|
44.9
|
Adjusted noninterest expense1
|
139.3
|
136.8
|
137.8
|
137.9
|
132.7
|
Efficiency ratio
|
65.66 %
|
75.70 %
|
68.38 %
|
69.41 %
|
80.46 %
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio1
|
62.89
|
63.38
|
65.68
|
66.42
|
62.91
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
2,946
|
2,972
|
2,961
|
2,989
|
3,007
|
Number of financial centers
|
222
|
234
|
234
|
233
|
234
Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 were $17.0 billion, compared to $17.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and $16.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in total loans on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to normal seasonality in the company's agricultural and mortgage warehouse loan portfolios, as well as further declines in a run-off portfolio consisting of small ticket equipment finance and acquired asset based lending portfolios (run-off portfolio). Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 were $3.7 billion, up slightly from third quarter 2024 levels. The commercial loan pipeline ended the fourth quarter of 2024 at $1.3 billion and ready to close loans totaled $552 million, marking the second consecutive quarterly increase in both metrics.
|
Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
$ in millions
|
4Q24
|
3Q24
|
2Q24
|
1Q24
|
4Q23
|
Total loans
|
$17,006
|
$17,336
|
$17,192
|
$17,002
|
$16,846
|
Unfunded loan commitments
|
3,739
|
3,681
|
3,746
|
3,875
|
3,880
Deposits and Other Borrowings
Total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 were $21.9 billion, down slightly from third quarter 2024 levels. The decrease in deposits on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decline in time deposits and brokered deposits, offset in part by increases in interest bearing transaction accounts (checking, money market and savings accounts) and public fund deposits. Other borrowings totaled $1.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.5 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and $1.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in other borrowing both on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis was primarily due to lower levels of FHLB advances.
|
Deposits
$ in millions
|
4Q24
|
3Q24
|
2Q24
|
1Q24
|
4Q23
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
$ 4,461
|
$ 4,522
|
$ 4,624
|
$ 4,698
|
$ 4,801
|
Interest bearing transaction accounts
|
10,331
|
10,038
|
10,092
|
10,316
|
10,277
|
Time deposits
|
3,796
|
4,014
|
4,185
|
4,314
|
4,266
|
Brokered deposits
|
3,298
|
3,361
|
2,940
|
3,025
|
2,901
|
Total deposits
|
$21,886
|
$21,935
|
$21,841
|
$22,353
|
$22,245
|
Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits
|
20 %
|
21 %
|
21 %
|
21 %
|
22 %
|
Total loans to total deposits
|
78
|
79
|
79
|
76
|
76
Asset Quality
Provision for credit losses totaled $13.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $12.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs by $1.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 was $235.0 million, compared to $233.2 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and $225.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans on a linked quarter basis and year-over-year basis reflected continued normalization of the credit environment, macroeconomic conditions and activity in the loan portfolio. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 1.38 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.35 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and 1.34 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2024 were 27 basis points, compared to 22 basis points in the third quarter of 2024 and 11 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2024 included $2.5 million of charge-offs associated with the run-off portfolio. Net charge-offs from the run-off portfolio accounted for 6 basis points of total net charge-offs during the fourth quarter and 9 basis points of total net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2024.
Total nonperforming loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 were $110.7 million, compared to $101.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and $84.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to increases from the real estate construction and real estate 1-4 family loan portfolios. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the fourth quarter of 2024 at 212 percent, compared to 229 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and 267 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 45 basis points at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 38 basis points at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and 33 basis points at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in nonperforming loans and an increase in other nonperforming assets resulting from the addition of two foreclosed properties.
|
Asset Quality
$ in millions
|
4Q24
|
3Q24
|
2Q24
|
1Q24
|
4Q23
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|
1.38 %
|
1.35 %
|
1.34 %
|
1.34 %
|
1.34 %
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans
|
212
|
229
|
223
|
212
|
267
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
0.65
|
0.59
|
0.60
|
0.63
|
0.50
|
Net charge-off ratio (annualized)
|
0.27
|
0.22
|
0.19
|
0.19
|
0.11
|
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)
|
0.22
|
0.20
|
0.19
|
0.19
|
0.12
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
$110.7
|
$101.7
|
$103.4
|
$107.3
|
$84.5
|
Total other nonperforming assets
|
10.5
|
2.6
|
3.4
|
5.0
|
5.8
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$121.2
|
$104.3
|
$106.8
|
$112.3
|
$90.3
|
Reserve for unfunded commitments
|
$25.6
|
$25.6
|
$25.6
|
$25.6
|
$25.6
Capital
Total stockholders' equity at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 was $3.5 billion, up slightly from the end of the third quarter 2024 and up $102.4 million from $3.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase on a year-over-year basis was primarily due to an increase of $47.3 million in retained earnings, coupled with a $43.5 million recapture of accumulated other comprehensive income principally associated with the mark-to-market adjustment on AFS investment securities. Book value per share at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 was $28.08, compared to $28.11 at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and $27.37 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 was $16.80, compared to $16.78 at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and $15.92 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.
Total stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 was 13.1 percent, up from 12.9 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and up from 12.5 percent at the end the fourth quarter of 2023. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 was 8.3 percent, compared to 8.2 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and 7.7 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. Each of the regulatory capital ratios for Simmons and its lead subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" regulatory guidelines.
|
Select Capital Ratios
|
4Q24
|
3Q24
|
2Q24
|
1Q24
|
4Q23
|
Stockholders' equity to total assets
|
13.1 %
|
12.9 %
|
12.6 %
|
12.6 %
|
12.5 %
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1
|
8.3
|
8.2
|
7.8
|
7.8
|
7.7
|
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
|
12.4
|
12.1
|
12.0
|
12.0
|
12.1
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
9.7
|
9.6
|
9.5
|
9.4
|
9.4
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
12.4
|
12.1
|
12.0
|
12.0
|
12.1
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
14.6
|
14.3
|
14.2
|
14.4
|
14.4
Share Repurchase Program
During the fourth quarter of 2024, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024 (2024 Program), which replaced its former repurchase program that was authorized in January 2022. Remaining authorization under the 2024 Program as of December 31, 2024, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2024 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2024 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
|
(2)
|
FTE – fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%
Conference Call
Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10195421. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.
Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 115 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 222 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, noninterest income, and noninterest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, early retirement program, FDIC special assessment charges and gain/loss on the sale of AFS investment securities. The Company has updated its calculation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of gains or losses on the sale of AFS investment securities and has presented past periods on a comparable basis.
In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
($ in thousands)
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks
|
$ 429,705
|
$ 398,321
|
$ 320,021
|
$ 380,324
|
$ 345,258
|
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
|
257,672
|
205,081
|
254,312
|
222,979
|
268,834
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
687,377
|
603,402
|
574,333
|
603,303
|
614,092
|
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
Investment securities - held-to-maturity
|
3,636,636
|
3,658,700
|
3,685,450
|
3,707,258
|
3,726,288
|
Investment securities - available-for-sale
|
2,529,426
|
2,691,094
|
2,885,904
|
3,027,558
|
3,152,153
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
11,417
|
8,270
|
13,053
|
11,899
|
9,373
|
Loans:
|
Loans
|
17,005,937
|
17,336,040
|
17,192,437
|
17,001,760
|
16,845,670
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
(235,019)
|
(233,223)
|
(230,389)
|
(227,367)
|
(225,231)
|
Net loans
|
16,770,918
|
17,102,817
|
16,962,048
|
16,774,393
|
16,620,439
|
Premises and equipment
|
585,431
|
584,366
|
581,893
|
576,466
|
570,678
|
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
|
9,270
|
1,299
|
2,209
|
3,511
|
4,073
|
Interest receivable
|
123,243
|
125,700
|
126,625
|
122,781
|
122,430
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
531,805
|
508,781
|
505,023
|
503,348
|
500,559
|
Goodwill
|
1,320,799
|
1,320,799
|
1,320,799
|
1,320,799
|
1,320,799
|
Other intangible assets
|
97,242
|
101,093
|
104,943
|
108,795
|
112,645
|
Other assets
|
572,385
|
562,983
|
606,692
|
611,964
|
592,045
|
Total assets
|
$ 26,876,049
|
$ 27,269,404
|
$ 27,369,072
|
$ 27,372,175
|
$ 27,345,674
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest bearing transaction accounts
|
$ 4,460,517
|
$ 4,521,715
|
$ 4,624,186
|
$ 4,697,539
|
$ 4,800,880
|
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits
|
10,982,022
|
10,863,945
|
10,925,179
|
11,071,762
|
10,997,425
|
Time deposits
|
6,443,211
|
6,549,774
|
6,291,518
|
6,583,703
|
6,446,673
|
Total deposits
|
21,885,750
|
21,935,434
|
21,840,883
|
22,353,004
|
22,244,978
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
|
under agreements to repurchase
|
37,109
|
51,071
|
52,705
|
58,760
|
67,969
|
Other borrowings
|
745,372
|
1,045,878
|
1,346,378
|
871,874
|
972,366
|
Subordinated notes and debentures
|
366,293
|
366,255
|
366,217
|
366,179
|
366,141
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
312,653
|
341,933
|
304,020
|
283,232
|
267,732
|
Total liabilities
|
23,347,177
|
23,740,571
|
23,910,203
|
23,933,049
|
23,919,186
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock
|
1,257
|
1,256
|
1,255
|
1,254
|
1,252
|
Surplus
|
2,511,590
|
2,508,438
|
2,506,469
|
2,503,673
|
2,499,930
|
Undivided profits
|
1,376,935
|
1,355,000
|
1,356,626
|
1,342,215
|
1,329,681
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(360,910)
|
(335,861)
|
(405,481)
|
(408,016)
|
(404,375)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
3,528,872
|
3,528,833
|
3,458,869
|
3,439,126
|
3,426,488
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 26,876,049
|
$ 27,269,404
|
$ 27,369,072
|
$ 27,372,175
|
$ 27,345,674
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
INTEREST INCOME
|
Loans (including fees)
|
$ 272,727
|
$ 277,939
|
$ 270,937
|
$ 261,490
|
$ 261,505
|
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
|
2,913
|
2,921
|
2,964
|
3,010
|
3,115
|
Investment securities
|
50,162
|
53,220
|
55,050
|
58,001
|
58,755
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
180
|
209
|
194
|
148
|
143
|
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
|
325,982
|
334,289
|
329,145
|
322,649
|
323,518
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
Time deposits
|
70,661
|
73,937
|
73,946
|
73,241
|
72,458
|
Other deposits
|
72,369
|
78,307
|
79,087
|
78,692
|
71,412
|
Federal funds purchased and securities
|
sold under agreements to repurchase
|
119
|
138
|
156
|
189
|
232
|
Other borrowings
|
11,386
|
17,067
|
15,025
|
11,649
|
16,607
|
Subordinated notes and debentures
|
6,505
|
7,128
|
7,026
|
6,972
|
7,181
|
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
|
161,040
|
176,577
|
175,240
|
170,743
|
167,890
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
164,942
|
157,712
|
153,905
|
151,906
|
155,628
|
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
Provision for credit losses on loans
|
13,332
|
12,148
|
11,099
|
10,206
|
11,225
|
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Provision for credit losses on investment securities - AFS
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,196)
|
Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
13,332
|
12,148
|
11,099
|
10,206
|
10,029
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
|
FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
151,610
|
145,564
|
142,806
|
141,700
|
145,599
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
12,978
|
12,713
|
12,252
|
11,955
|
12,782
|
Debit and credit card fees
|
8,323
|
8,144
|
8,162
|
8,246
|
7,822
|
Wealth management fees
|
8,828
|
8,226
|
8,274
|
7,478
|
7,679
|
Mortgage lending income
|
1,828
|
1,956
|
1,973
|
2,320
|
1,603
|
Bank owned life insurance income
|
3,780
|
3,757
|
3,876
|
3,814
|
3,094
|
Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)
|
2,256
|
2,381
|
2,352
|
2,199
|
2,346
|
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
|
-
|
(28,393)
|
-
|
-
|
(20,218)
|
Other income
|
5,565
|
8,346
|
6,410
|
7,172
|
6,866
|
TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME
|
43,558
|
17,130
|
43,299
|
43,184
|
21,974
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
71,588
|
69,167
|
70,716
|
72,653
|
66,982
|
Occupancy expense, net
|
11,876
|
12,216
|
11,864
|
12,258
|
11,733
|
Furniture and equipment expense
|
5,671
|
5,612
|
5,623
|
5,141
|
5,445
|
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
|
317
|
87
|
117
|
179
|
189
|
Deposit insurance
|
5,550
|
5,571
|
5,682
|
7,135
|
15,220
|
Merger-related costs
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other operating expenses
|
46,115
|
44,540
|
45,352
|
42,513
|
48,570
|
TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
141,117
|
137,193
|
139,354
|
139,879
|
148,139
|
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
54,051
|
25,501
|
46,751
|
45,005
|
19,434
|
Provision for income taxes
|
5,732
|
761
|
5,988
|
6,134
|
(4,473)
|
NET INCOME
|
$ 48,319
|
$ 24,740
|
$ 40,763
|
$ 38,871
|
$ 23,907
|
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.20
|
$ 0.32
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.19
|
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.20
|
$ 0.32
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.19
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
($ in thousands)
|
Tier 1 capital
|
Stockholders' equity
|
$ 3,528,872
|
$ 3,528,833
|
$ 3,458,869
|
$ 3,439,126
|
$ 3,426,488
|
CECL transition provision (1)
|
30,873
|
30,873
|
30,873
|
30,873
|
61,746
|
Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax
|
(1,385,128)
|
(1,388,549)
|
(1,391,969)
|
(1,394,672)
|
(1,398,810)
|
Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities
|
360,910
|
335,861
|
405,481
|
408,016
|
404,375
|
Total Tier 1 capital
|
2,535,527
|
2,507,018
|
2,503,254
|
2,483,343
|
2,493,799
|
Tier 2 capital
|
Subordinated notes and debentures
|
366,293
|
366,255
|
366,217
|
366,179
|
366,141
|
Subordinated debt phase out
|
(132,000)
|
(132,000)
|
(132,000)
|
(66,000)
|
(66,000)
|
Qualifying allowance for loan losses and
|
reserve for unfunded commitments
|
222,313
|
220,517
|
217,684
|
214,660
|
170,977
|
Total Tier 2 capital
|
456,606
|
454,772
|
451,901
|
514,839
|
471,118
|
Total risk-based capital
|
$ 2,992,133
|
$ 2,961,790
|
$ 2,955,155
|
$ 2,998,182
|
$ 2,964,917
|
Risk weighted assets
|
$ 20,473,960
|
$ 20,790,941
|
$ 20,856,194
|
$ 20,782,094
|
$ 20,599,238
|
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio
|
$ 26,037,459
|
$ 26,198,178
|
$ 26,371,545
|
$ 26,312,873
|
$ 26,552,988
|
Ratios at end of quarter
|
Equity to assets
|
13.13 %
|
12.94 %
|
12.64 %
|
12.56 %
|
12.53 %
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
|
8.29 %
|
8.15 %
|
7.84 %
|
7.75 %
|
7.69 %
|
Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)
|
12.38 %
|
12.06 %
|
12.00 %
|
11.95 %
|
12.11 %
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
9.74 %
|
9.57 %
|
9.49 %
|
9.44 %
|
9.39 %
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
12.38 %
|
12.06 %
|
12.00 %
|
11.95 %
|
12.11 %
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
14.61 %
|
14.25 %
|
14.17 %
|
14.43 %
|
14.39 %
|
(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
|
(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated Investment Securities
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
($ in thousands)
|
Investment Securities - End of Period
|
Held-to-Maturity
|
U.S. Government agencies
|
$ 455,869
|
$ 455,179
|
$ 454,488
|
$ 453,805
|
$ 453,121
|
Mortgage-backed securities
|
1,070,032
|
1,093,070
|
1,119,741
|
1,142,352
|
1,161,694
|
State and political subdivisions
|
1,857,177
|
1,857,283
|
1,857,409
|
1,855,642
|
1,856,674
|
Other securities
|
253,558
|
253,168
|
253,812
|
255,459
|
254,799
|
Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)
|
3,636,636
|
3,658,700
|
3,685,450
|
3,707,258
|
3,726,288
|
Available-for-Sale
|
U.S. Treasury
|
$ 996
|
$ 1,290
|
$ 1,275
|
$ 1,964
|
$ 2,254
|
U.S. Government agencies
|
54,547
|
58,397
|
66,563
|
69,801
|
72,502
|
Mortgage-backed securities
|
1,392,759
|
1,510,402
|
1,730,842
|
1,845,364
|
1,940,307
|
State and political subdivisions
|
858,182
|
898,178
|
864,190
|
874,849
|
902,793
|
Other securities
|
222,942
|
222,827
|
223,034
|
235,580
|
234,297
|
Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)
|
2,529,426
|
2,691,094
|
2,885,904
|
3,027,558
|
3,152,153
|
Total investment securities (net of credit losses)
|
$ 6,166,062
|
$ 6,349,794
|
$ 6,571,354
|
$ 6,734,816
|
$ 6,878,441
|
Fair value - HTM investment securities
|
$ 2,949,951
|
$ 3,109,610
|
$ 3,005,524
|
$ 3,049,281
|
$ 3,135,370
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated Loans
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
($ in thousands)
|
Loan Portfolio - End of Period
|
Consumer:
|
Credit cards
|
$ 181,675
|
$ 177,696
|
$ 178,354
|
$ 182,742
|
$ 191,204
|
Other consumer
|
127,319
|
113,896
|
130,278
|
124,531
|
127,462
|
Total consumer
|
308,994
|
291,592
|
308,632
|
307,273
|
318,666
|
Real Estate:
|
Construction
|
2,789,249
|
2,796,378
|
3,056,703
|
3,331,739
|
3,144,220
|
Single-family residential
|
2,689,946
|
2,724,648
|
2,666,201
|
2,624,738
|
2,641,556
|
Other commercial real estate
|
7,912,336
|
7,992,437
|
7,760,266
|
7,508,049
|
7,552,410
|
Total real estate
|
13,391,531
|
13,513,463
|
13,483,170
|
13,464,526
|
13,338,186
|
Commercial:
|
Commercial
|
2,434,175
|
2,467,384
|
2,484,474
|
2,499,311
|
2,490,176
|
Agricultural
|
261,154
|
314,340
|
285,181
|
226,642
|
232,710
|
Total commercial
|
2,695,329
|
2,781,724
|
2,769,655
|
2,725,953
|
2,722,886
|
Other
|
610,083
|
749,261
|
630,980
|
504,008
|
465,932
|
Total loans
|
$ 17,005,937
|
$ 17,336,040
|
$ 17,192,437
|
$ 17,001,760
|
$ 16,845,670
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
($ in thousands)
|
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
|
Beginning balance
|
$ 233,223
|
$ 230,389
|
$ 227,367
|
$ 225,231
|
$ 218,547
|
Loans charged off:
|
Credit cards
|
1,629
|
1,744
|
1,418
|
1,646
|
1,500
|
Other consumer
|
505
|
524
|
550
|
732
|
767
|
Real estate
|
3,810
|
159
|
123
|
2,857
|
1,023
|
Commercial
|
6,796
|
8,235
|
7,243
|
4,593
|
3,105
|
Total loans charged off
|
12,740
|
10,662
|
9,334
|
9,828
|
6,395
|
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
|
Credit cards
|
391
|
231
|
221
|
248
|
242
|
Other consumer
|
279
|
275
|
509
|
333
|
518
|
Real estate
|
275
|
403
|
72
|
735
|
785
|
Commercial
|
259
|
439
|
455
|
442
|
309
|
Total recoveries
|
1,204
|
1,348
|
1,257
|
1,758
|
1,854
|
Net loans charged off
|
11,536
|
9,314
|
8,077
|
8,070
|
4,541
|
Provision for credit losses on loans
|
13,332
|
12,148
|
11,099
|
10,206
|
11,225
|
Balance, end of quarter
|
$ 235,019
|
$ 233,223
|
$ 230,389
|
$ 227,367
|
$ 225,231
|
Nonperforming assets
|
Nonperforming loans:
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$ 110,154
|
$ 100,865
|
$ 102,891
|
$ 105,788
|
$ 83,325
|
Loans past due 90 days or more
|
603
|
830
|
558
|
1,527
|
1,147
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
110,757
|
101,695
|
103,449
|
107,315
|
84,472
|
Other nonperforming assets:
|
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
|
9,270
|
1,299
|
2,209
|
3,511
|
4,073
|
Other nonperforming assets
|
1,202
|
1,311
|
1,167
|
1,491
|
1,726
|
Total other nonperforming assets
|
10,472
|
2,610
|
3,376
|
5,002
|
5,799
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$ 121,229
|
$ 104,305
|
$ 106,825
|
$ 112,317
|
$ 90,271
|
Ratios
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|
1.38 %
|
1.35 %
|
1.34 %
|
1.34 %
|
1.34 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|
212 %
|
229 %
|
223 %
|
212 %
|
267 %
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
0.65 %
|
0.59 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.63 %
|
0.50 %
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.45 %
|
0.38 %
|
0.39 %
|
0.41 %
|
0.33 %
|
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD)
|
0.27 %
|
0.22 %
|
0.19 %
|
0.19 %
|
0.11 %
|
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD)
|
0.22 %
|
0.20 %
|
0.19 %
|
0.19 %
|
0.12 %
|
Annualized net credit card charge offs to
|
average credit card loans (QTD)
|
2.63 %
|
3.23 %
|
2.50 %
|
2.88 %
|
2.49 %
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
($ in thousands)
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
ASSETS
|
Earning assets:
|
Interest bearing balances due from banks
|
and federal funds sold
|
$ 238,731
|
$ 2,913
|
4.85 %
|
$ 204,505
|
$ 2,921
|
5.68 %
|
$ 230,464
|
$ 3,115
|
5.36 %
|
Investment securities - taxable
|
3,633,138
|
34,459
|
3.77 %
|
3,826,934
|
37,473
|
3.90 %
|
4,410,681
|
42,895
|
3.86 %
|
Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)
|
2,633,148
|
21,260
|
3.21 %
|
2,617,532
|
21,318
|
3.24 %
|
2,555,125
|
21,523
|
3.34 %
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
10,713
|
180
|
6.68 %
|
12,425
|
209
|
6.69 %
|
7,644
|
143
|
7.42 %
|
Loans - including fees (FTE)
|
17,212,034
|
273,594
|
6.32 %
|
17,208,162
|
278,766
|
6.44 %
|
16,793,211
|
262,353
|
6.20 %
|
Total interest earning assets (FTE)
|
23,727,764
|
332,406
|
5.57 %
|
23,869,558
|
340,687
|
5.68 %
|
23,997,125
|
330,029
|
5.46 %
|
Non-earning assets
|
3,351,179
|
3,346,882
|
3,373,686
|
Total assets
|
$ 27,078,943
|
$ 27,216,440
|
$ 27,370,811
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest bearing liabilities:
|
Interest bearing transaction and
|
savings accounts
|
$ 10,967,450
|
$ 72,369
|
2.63 %
|
$ 10,826,514
|
$ 78,307
|
2.88 %
|
$ 10,730,701
|
$ 71,412
|
2.64 %
|
Time deposits
|
6,397,251
|
70,661
|
4.39 %
|
6,355,801
|
73,937
|
4.63 %
|
6,509,663
|
72,458
|
4.42 %
|
Total interest bearing deposits
|
17,364,701
|
143,030
|
3.28 %
|
17,182,315
|
152,244
|
3.52 %
|
17,240,364
|
143,870
|
3.31 %
|
Federal funds purchased and securities
|
sold under agreement to repurchase
|
47,314
|
119
|
1.00 %
|
51,830
|
138
|
1.06 %
|
65,871
|
232
|
1.40 %
|
Other borrowings
|
932,366
|
11,386
|
4.86 %
|
1,252,435
|
17,067
|
5.42 %
|
1,212,501
|
16,607
|
5.43 %
|
Subordinated notes and debentures
|
366,274
|
6,505
|
7.07 %
|
366,236
|
7,128
|
7.74 %
|
366,123
|
7,181
|
7.78 %
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
18,710,655
|
161,040
|
3.42 %
|
18,852,816
|
176,577
|
3.73 %
|
18,884,859
|
167,890
|
3.53 %
|
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
4,491,361
|
4,535,105
|
4,864,274
|
Other liabilities
|
333,781
|
323,378
|
285,431
|
Total liabilities
|
23,535,797
|
23,711,299
|
24,034,564
|
Stockholders' equity
|
3,543,146
|
3,505,141
|
3,336,247
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 27,078,943
|
$ 27,216,440
|
$ 27,370,811
|
Net interest income (FTE)
|
$ 171,366
|
$ 164,110
|
$ 162,139
|
Net interest spread (FTE)
|
2.15 %
|
1.95 %
|
1.93 %
|
Net interest margin (FTE)
|
2.87 %
|
2.74 %
|
2.68 %
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
($ in thousands, except share data)
|
QUARTER-TO-DATE
|
Financial Highlights - As Reported
|
Net Income
|
$ 48,319
|
$ 24,740
|
$ 40,763
|
$ 38,871
|
$ 23,907
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.38
|
0.20
|
0.32
|
0.31
|
0.19
|
Return on average assets
|
0.71 %
|
0.36 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.57 %
|
0.35 %
|
Return on average common equity
|
5.43 %
|
2.81 %
|
4.75 %
|
4.54 %
|
2.84 %
|
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
|
9.59 %
|
5.27 %
|
8.67 %
|
8.33 %
|
5.61 %
|
Net interest margin (FTE)
|
2.87 %
|
2.74 %
|
2.69 %
|
2.66 %
|
2.68 %
|
Efficiency ratio (2)
|
65.66 %
|
75.70 %
|
68.38 %
|
69.41 %
|
80.46 %
|
FTE adjustment
|
6,424
|
6,398
|
6,576
|
6,422
|
6,511
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
126,232,084
|
125,999,269
|
125,758,166
|
125,661,950
|
125,609,265
|
Shares repurchased under plan
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Average price of shares repurchased
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
0.210
|
0.210
|
0.210
|
0.210
|
0.200
|
Accretable yield on acquired loans
|
1,863
|
1,496
|
1,569
|
1,123
|
1,762
|
Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
|
Adjusted earnings
|
$ 49,634
|
$ 46,005
|
$ 41,897
|
$ 40,351
|
$ 50,215
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
0.39
|
0.37
|
0.33
|
0.32
|
0.40
|
Adjusted return on average assets
|
0.73 %
|
0.67 %
|
0.62 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.73 %
|
Adjusted return on average common equity
|
5.57 %
|
5.22 %
|
4.88 %
|
4.71 %
|
5.97 %
|
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
|
9.83 %
|
9.34 %
|
8.89 %
|
8.62 %
|
11.10 %
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
|
62.89 %
|
63.38 %
|
65.68 %
|
66.42 %
|
62.91 %
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Financial Highlights - GAAP
|
Net Income
|
$ 152,693
|
$ 104,374
|
$ 79,634
|
$ 38,871
|
$ 175,057
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
1.21
|
0.83
|
0.63
|
0.31
|
1.38
|
Return on average assets
|
0.56 %
|
0.51 %
|
0.59 %
|
0.57 %
|
0.64 %
|
Return on average common equity
|
4.38 %
|
4.02 %
|
4.64 %
|
4.54 %
|
5.21 %
|
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
|
7.96 %
|
7.39 %
|
8.50 %
|
8.33 %
|
9.76 %
|
Net interest margin (FTE)
|
2.74 %
|
2.70 %
|
2.68 %
|
2.66 %
|
2.78 %
|
Efficiency ratio (2)
|
69.57 %
|
71.00 %
|
68.90 %
|
69.41 %
|
67.75 %
|
FTE adjustment
|
25,820
|
19,396
|
12,998
|
6,422
|
25,443
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
126,115,606
|
125,910,260
|
125,693,536
|
125,661,950
|
126,775,704
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
0.840
|
0.630
|
0.420
|
0.210
|
0.800
|
Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
|
Adjusted earnings
|
$ 177,887
|
$ 128,253
|
$ 82,248
|
$ 40,351
|
$ 207,716
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
1.41
|
1.02
|
0.65
|
0.32
|
1.64
|
Adjusted return on average assets
|
0.65 %
|
0.63 %
|
0.61 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.75 %
|
Adjusted return on average common equity
|
5.10 %
|
4.94 %
|
4.80 %
|
4.71 %
|
6.18 %
|
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
|
9.18 %
|
8.96 %
|
8.76 %
|
8.62 %
|
11.46 %
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
|
64.56 %
|
65.14 %
|
66.05 %
|
66.42 %
|
61.32 %
|
END OF PERIOD
|
Book value per share
|
$ 28.08
|
$ 28.11
|
$ 27.56
|
$ 27.42
|
$ 27.37
|
Tangible book value per share
|
16.80
|
16.78
|
16.20
|
16.02
|
15.92
|
Shares outstanding
|
125,651,540
|
125,554,598
|
125,487,520
|
125,419,618
|
125,184,119
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
2,946
|
2,972
|
2,961
|
2,989
|
3,007
|
Total number of financial centers
|
222
|
234
|
234
|
233
|
234
|
(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
|
(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
QUARTER-TO-DATE
|
Net income
|
$ 48,319
|
$ 24,740
|
$ 40,763
|
$ 38,871
|
$ 23,907
|
Certain items (non-GAAP)
|
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
|
-
|
-
|
283
|
1,549
|
10,521
|
Early retirement program
|
200
|
(1)
|
118
|
219
|
1,032
|
Termination of vendor and software services
|
-
|
(13)
|
615
|
-
|
-
|
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|
-
|
28,393
|
-
|
-
|
20,218
|
Branch right sizing (net)
|
1,581
|
410
|
519
|
236
|
3,846
|
Tax effect of certain items (1)
|
(466)
|
(7,524)
|
(401)
|
(524)
|
(9,309)
|
Certain items, net of tax
|
1,315
|
21,265
|
1,134
|
1,480
|
26,308
|
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
|
$ 49,634
|
$ 46,005
|
$ 41,897
|
$ 40,351
|
$ 50,215
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.20
|
$ 0.32
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.19
|
Certain items (non-GAAP)
|
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.01
|
0.08
|
Early retirement program
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.01
|
Termination of vendor and software services
|
-
|
-
|
0.01
|
-
|
-
|
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|
-
|
0.23
|
-
|
-
|
0.16
|
Branch right sizing (net)
|
0.01
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.03
|
Tax effect of certain items (1)
|
-
|
(0.06)
|
-
|
-
|
(0.07)
|
Certain items, net of tax
|
0.01
|
0.17
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.21
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 0.39
|
$ 0.37
|
$ 0.33
|
$ 0.32
|
$ 0.40
|
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
|
Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
|
QUARTER-TO-DATE
|
Noninterest income
|
$ 43,558
|
$ 17,130
|
$ 43,299
|
$ 43,184
|
$ 21,974
|
Certain noninterest income items
|
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|
-
|
28,393
|
-
|
-
|
20,218
|
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
|
$ 43,558
|
$ 45,523
|
$ 43,299
|
$ 43,184
|
$ 42,192
|
Noninterest expense
|
$ 141,117
|
$ 137,193
|
$ 139,354
|
$ 139,879
|
$ 148,139
|
Certain noninterest expense items
|
Early retirement program
|
(200)
|
1
|
(118)
|
(219)
|
(1,032)
|
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
|
-
|
-
|
(283)
|
(1,549)
|
(10,521)
|
Termination of vendor and software services
|
-
|
13
|
(615)
|
-
|
-
|
Branch right sizing expense
|
(1,581)
|
(410)
|
(519)
|
(236)
|
(3,846)
|
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
|
$ 139,336
|
$ 136,797
|
$ 137,819
|
$ 137,875
|
$ 132,740
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
$ 71,588
|
$ 69,167
|
$ 70,716
|
$ 72,653
|
$ 66,982
|
Certain salaries and employee benefits items
|
Early retirement program
|
(200)
|
1
|
(118)
|
(219)
|
(1,032)
|
Other
|
-
|
(1)
|
1
|
-
|
2
|
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)
|
$ 71,388
|
$ 69,167
|
$ 70,599
|
$ 72,434
|
$ 65,952
|
Other operating expenses
|
$ 46,115
|
$ 44,540
|
$ 45,352
|
$ 42,513
|
$ 48,570
|
Certain other operating expenses items
|
Termination of vendor and software services
|
-
|
13
|
(615)
|
-
|
-
|
Branch right sizing expense
|
(1,457)
|
(184)
|
(392)
|
(83)
|
(3,708)
|
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
|
$ 44,658
|
$ 44,369
|
$ 44,345
|
$ 42,430
|
$ 44,862
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Net income
|
$ 152,693
|
$ 104,374
|
$ 79,634
|
$ 38,871
|
$ 175,057
|
Certain items (non-GAAP)
|
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
|
1,832
|
1,832
|
1,832
|
1,549
|
10,521
|
Merger related costs
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,420
|
Early retirement program
|
536
|
336
|
337
|
219
|
6,198
|
Termination of vendor and software services
|
602
|
602
|
615
|
-
|
-
|
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|
28,393
|
28,393
|
-
|
-
|
20,609
|
Branch right sizing (net)
|
2,746
|
1,165
|
755
|
236
|
5,467
|
Tax effect of certain items (1)
|
(8,915)
|
(8,449)
|
(925)
|
(524)
|
(11,556)
|
Certain items, net of tax
|
25,194
|
23,879
|
2,614
|
1,480
|
32,659
|
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
|
$ 177,887
|
$ 128,253
|
$ 82,248
|
$ 40,351
|
$ 207,716
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 1.21
|
$ 0.83
|
$ 0.63
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 1.38
|
Certain items (non-GAAP)
|
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
0.08
|
Merger related costs
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.01
|
Early retirement program
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.05
|
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|
0.23
|
0.23
|
-
|
-
|
0.17
|
Branch right sizing (net)
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
-
|
0.04
|
Tax effect of certain items (1)
|
(0.07)
|
(0.07)
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
(0.09)
|
Certain items, net of tax
|
0.20
|
0.19
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
0.26
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1.41
|
$ 1.02
|
$ 0.65
|
$ 0.32
|
$ 1.64
|
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
|
Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Noninterest income
|
$ 147,171
|
$ 103,613
|
$ 86,483
|
$ 43,184
|
$ 155,566
|
Certain noninterest income items
|
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|
28,393
|
28,393
|
-
|
-
|
20,609
|
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
|
$ 175,564
|
$ 132,006
|
$ 86,483
|
$ 43,184
|
$ 176,175
|
Noninterest expense
|
$ 557,543
|
$ 416,426
|
$ 279,233
|
$ 139,879
|
$ 563,061
|
Certain noninterest expense items
|
Merger related costs
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,420)
|
Early retirement program
|
(536)
|
(336)
|
(337)
|
(219)
|
(6,198)
|
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
|
(1,832)
|
(1,832)
|
(1,832)
|
(1,549)
|
(10,521)
|
Termination of vendor and software services
|
(602)
|
(602)
|
(615)
|
-
|
-
|
Branch right sizing expense
|
(2,746)
|
(1,165)
|
(755)
|
(236)
|
(5,467)
|
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
|
$ 551,827
|
$ 412,491
|
$ 275,694
|
$ 137,875
|
$ 539,455
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
$ 284,124
|
$ 212,536
|
$ 143,369
|
$ 72,653
|
$ 286,117
|
Certain salaries and employee benefits items
|
Early retirement program
|
(536)
|
(336)
|
(337)
|
(219)
|
(6,198)
|
Other
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
2
|
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)
|
$ 283,588
|
$ 212,200
|
$ 143,033
|
$ 72,434
|
$ 279,921
|
Other operating expenses
|
$ 178,520
|
$ 132,405
|
$ 87,865
|
$ 42,513
|
$ 177,164
|
Certain other operating expenses items
|
Termination of vendor and software services
|
(602)
|
(602)
|
(615)
|
-
|
-
|
Branch right sizing expense
|
(2,116)
|
(659)
|
(475)
|
(83)
|
(4,937)
|
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
|
$ 175,802
|
$ 131,144
|
$ 86,775
|
$ 42,430
|
$ 172,227
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
|
Total common stockholders' equity
|
$ 3,528,872
|
$ 3,528,833
|
$ 3,458,869
|
$ 3,439,126
|
$ 3,426,488
|
Intangible assets:
|
Goodwill
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
Other intangible assets
|
(97,242)
|
(101,093)
|
(104,943)
|
(108,795)
|
(112,645)
|
Total intangibles
|
(1,418,041)
|
(1,421,892)
|
(1,425,742)
|
(1,429,594)
|
(1,433,444)
|
Tangible common stockholders' equity
|
$ 2,110,831
|
$ 2,106,941
|
$ 2,033,127
|
$ 2,009,532
|
$ 1,993,044
|
Total assets
|
$ 26,876,049
|
$ 27,269,404
|
$ 27,369,072
|
$ 27,372,175
|
$ 27,345,674
|
Intangible assets:
|
Goodwill
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
Other intangible assets
|
(97,242)
|
(101,093)
|
(104,943)
|
(108,795)
|
(112,645)
|
Total intangibles
|
(1,418,041)
|
(1,421,892)
|
(1,425,742)
|
(1,429,594)
|
(1,433,444)
|
Tangible assets
|
$ 25,458,008
|
$ 25,847,512
|
$ 25,943,330
|
$ 25,942,581
|
$ 25,912,230
|
Ratio of common equity to assets
|
13.13 %
|
12.94 %
|
12.64 %
|
12.56 %
|
12.53 %
|
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
8.29 %
|
8.15 %
|
7.84 %
|
7.75 %
|
7.69 %
|
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share
|
Total common stockholders' equity
|
$ 3,528,872
|
$ 3,528,833
|
$ 3,458,869
|
$ 3,439,126
|
$ 3,426,488
|
Intangible assets:
|
Goodwill
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
Other intangible assets
|
(97,242)
|
(101,093)
|
(104,943)
|
(108,795)
|
(112,645)
|
Total intangibles
|
(1,418,041)
|
(1,421,892)
|
(1,425,742)
|
(1,429,594)
|
(1,433,444)
|
Tangible common stockholders' equity
|
$ 2,110,831
|
$ 2,106,941
|
$ 2,033,127
|
$ 2,009,532
|
$ 1,993,044
|
Shares of common stock outstanding
|
125,651,540
|
125,554,598
|
125,487,520
|
125,419,618
|
125,184,119
|
Book value per common share
|
$ 28.08
|
$ 28.11
|
$ 27.56
|
$ 27.42
|
$ 27.37
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
$ 16.80
|
$ 16.78
|
$ 16.20
|
$ 16.02
|
$ 15.92
|
Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits
|
Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank
|
$ 8,467,291
|
$ 8,355,496
|
$ 8,186,903
|
$ 8,413,514
|
$ 8,328,444
|
Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured)
|
2,790,339
|
2,710,167
|
2,835,424
|
2,995,241
|
2,846,716
|
Less: Intercompany eliminations
|
1,045,734
|
986,626
|
943,979
|
775,461
|
728,480
|
Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits
|
$ 4,631,218
|
$ 4,658,703
|
$ 4,407,500
|
$ 4,642,812
|
$ 4,753,248
|
FHLB borrowing availability
|
$ 4,716,000
|
$ 4,955,000
|
$ 4,910,000
|
$ 5,326,000
|
$ 5,401,000
|
Unpledged securities
|
4,103,000
|
4,110,000
|
4,145,000
|
4,122,000
|
3,817,000
|
Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and
|
Bank Term Funding Program (1)
|
2,081,000
|
2,109,000
|
2,065,000
|
2,009,000
|
1,998,000
|
Additional liquidity sources
|
$ 10,900,000
|
$ 11,174,000
|
$ 11,120,000
|
$ 11,457,000
|
$ 11,216,000
|
Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
2.4
|
(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.
|
Calculation of Net Charge Off Ratio
|
Net charge offs
|
$ 11,536
|
$ 9,314
|
$ 8,077
|
$ 8,070
|
Less: Net charge offs from run-off portfolio (1)
|
2,500
|
3,500
|
6,700
|
4,500
|
Net charge offs excluding run-off portfolio
|
$ 9,036
|
$ 5,814
|
$ 1,377
|
$ 3,570
|
Average total loans
|
$ 17,212,034
|
$ 17,208,162
|
$ 17,101,799
|
$ 16,900,496
|
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (NCO ratio)
|
0.27 %
|
0.22 %
|
0.19 %
|
0.19 %
|
NCO ratio, excluding net charge offs associated with run-off
|
portfolio (annualized)
|
0.21 %
|
0.13 %
|
0.03 %
|
0.08 %
|
(1) Run-off portfolio consists of asset based lending and small equipment finance portfolios obtained in acquisitions.
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
($ in thousands)
|
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets
|
Net income
|
$ 48,319
|
$ 24,740
|
$ 40,763
|
$ 38,871
|
$ 23,907
|
Certain items (non-GAAP)
|
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
|
-
|
-
|
283
|
1,549
|
10,521
|
Early retirement program
|
200
|
(1)
|
118
|
219
|
1,032
|
Termination of vendor and software services
|
-
|
(13)
|
615
|
-
|
-
|
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|
-
|
28,393
|
-
|
-
|
20,218
|
Branch right sizing (net)
|
1,581
|
410
|
519
|
236
|
3,846
|
Tax effect of certain items (2)
|
(466)
|
(7,524)
|
(401)
|
(524)
|
(9,309)
|
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
|
$ 49,634
|
$ 46,005
|
$ 41,897
|
$ 40,351
|
$ 50,215
|
Average total assets
|
$ 27,078,943
|
$ 27,216,440
|
$ 27,305,277
|
$ 27,259,399
|
$ 27,370,811
|
Return on average assets
|
0.71 %
|
0.36 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.57 %
|
0.35 %
|
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|
0.73 %
|
0.67 %
|
0.62 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.73 %
|
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
$ 48,319
|
$ 24,740
|
$ 40,763
|
$ 38,871
|
$ 23,907
|
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
|
2,843
|
2,845
|
2,845
|
2,844
|
2,965
|
Total income available to common stockholders
|
$ 51,162
|
$ 27,585
|
$ 43,608
|
$ 41,715
|
$ 26,872
|
Certain items (non-GAAP)
|
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ 283
|
$ 1,549
|
$ 10,521
|
Early retirement program
|
200
|
(1)
|
118
|
219
|
1,032
|
Termination of vendor and software services
|
-
|
(13)
|
615
|
-
|
-
|
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|
-
|
28,393
|
-
|
-
|
20,218
|
Branch right sizing (net)
|
1,581
|
410
|
519
|
236
|
3,846
|
Tax effect of certain items (2)
|
(466)
|
(7,524)
|
(401)
|
(524)
|
(9,309)
|
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
|
49,634
|
46,005
|
41,897
|
40,351
|
50,215
|
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
|
2,843
|
2,845
|
2,845
|
2,844
|
2,965
|
Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
|
$ 52,477
|
$ 48,850
|
$ 44,742
|
$ 43,195
|
$ 53,180
|
Average common stockholders' equity
|
$ 3,543,146
|
$ 3,505,141
|
$ 3,451,155
|
$ 3,447,021
|
$ 3,336,247
|
Average intangible assets:
|
Goodwill
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
Other intangibles
|
(99,405)
|
(103,438)
|
(107,173)
|
(111,023)
|
(114,861)
|
Total average intangibles
|
(1,420,204)
|
(1,424,237)
|
(1,427,972)
|
(1,431,822)
|
(1,435,660)
|
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$ 2,122,942
|
$ 2,080,904
|
$ 2,023,183
|
$ 2,015,199
|
$ 1,900,587
|
Return on average common equity
|
5.43 %
|
2.81 %
|
4.75 %
|
4.54 %
|
2.84 %
|
Return on tangible common equity
|
9.59 %
|
5.27 %
|
8.67 %
|
8.33 %
|
5.61 %
|
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
|
5.57 %
|
5.22 %
|
4.88 %
|
4.71 %
|
5.97 %
|
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
9.83 %
|
9.34 %
|
8.89 %
|
8.62 %
|
11.10 %
|
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)
|
Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)
|
$ 141,117
|
$ 137,193
|
$ 139,354
|
$ 139,879
|
$ 148,139
|
Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)
|
Early retirement program
|
(200)
|
1
|
(118)
|
(219)
|
(1,032)
|
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
|
-
|
-
|
(283)
|
(1,549)
|
(10,521)
|
Termination of vendor and software services
|
-
|
13
|
(615)
|
-
|
-
|
Branch right sizing expense
|
(1,581)
|
(410)
|
(519)
|
(236)
|
(3,846)
|
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
|
(317)
|
(87)
|
(117)
|
(179)
|
(189)
|
Amortization of intangibles adjustment
|
(3,850)
|
(3,851)
|
(3,852)
|
(3,850)
|
(4,015)
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator
|
$ 135,169
|
$ 132,859
|
$ 133,850
|
$ 133,846
|
$ 128,536
|
Net interest income
|
$ 164,942
|
$ 157,712
|
$ 153,905
|
$ 151,906
|
$ 155,628
|
Noninterest income
|
43,558
|
17,130
|
43,299
|
43,184
|
21,974
|
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
|
6,424
|
6,398
|
6,576
|
6,422
|
6,511
|
Efficiency ratio denominator
|
214,924
|
181,240
|
203,780
|
201,512
|
184,113
|
Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)
|
(Gain) loss on sale of securities
|
-
|
28,393
|
-
-
