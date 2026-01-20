Simmons First National Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter EPS of $0.54

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial Highlights 4Q25 3Q25 4Q24

4Q25 Highlights Balance Sheet (in millions)







Comparisons reflect 4Q25 vs 3Q25 unless otherwise noted • Net income of $78.1 million and diluted EPS of $0.54 • Adjusted net income1 of $79.0 million and adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.54 • ROAA of 1.28% and ROE of 9.08% • Adjusted ROAA1 of 1.29%; adjusted ROTCE1 of 16.10% • Total revenue of $249.0 million and PPNR1 of $109.1 million • Adjusted total revenue1 of $249.0 million and adjusted PPNR1 of $110.4 million • Net interest margin up 31 bps to 3.81%; cost of deposits down 21 bps • Efficiency ratio of 55.52%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 53.64% • Total loans and total deposits up 7% annualized • NCO ratio reflects charge-offs related to two previously disclosed credit relationships4 and run-off portfolio • NPL ratio down 26 bps to 0.64%; ACL ratio at 1.28% Total loans $17,492 $17,189 $17,006

Total investment securities 3,266 3,319 6,166

Total deposits 20,184 19,838 21,886

Total assets 24,541 24,208 26,876

Total shareholders' equity 3,419 3,354 3,529

Performance Measures (in millions)







Total revenue $ 249.0 $(569.5) $208.5

Adjusted total revenue1 249.0 232.5 208.5

Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR) 109.1 (711.6) 67.4

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1 110.4 92.8 69.2

Provision for credit losses 15.1 12.0 13.3

Per share Data







Diluted earnings $ 0.54 $ (4.00) $ 0.38

Adjusted diluted earnings1 0.54 0.46 0.39

Cash dividend declared 0.2125 0.2125 0.21

Asset Quality







Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio) 1.12 % 0.25 % 0.27 %

Nonperforming loan ratio (NPL ratio) 0.64 0.90 0.65

Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.51 0.66 0.45

Allowance for credit losses to loans (ACL) 1.28 1.50 1.38

Nonperforming loan coverage ratio 199 168 212

Capital Ratios







Equity to assets (EA) ratio 13.93 % 13.85 % 13.13 %

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1 8.71 8.53 8.29

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 11.63 11.54 12.38

Total risk-based capital ratio 14.45 15.07 14.61

Other Data







Net interest margin (FTE) 3.81 % 3.50 % 2.87 %

Loan yield (FTE) 6.23 6.31 6.32

Cost of deposits 2.04 2.25 2.60

Full-time equivalent employees 2,917 2,883 2,946

Number of financial centers 222 223 222



Jay Brogdon, Simmons' President and CEO, commented on fourth quarter 2025 results:

Our results for the fourth quarter exceeded expectations across the board, reflecting the positive results of the balance sheet repositioning transactions in the third quarter as well as disciplined execution of our strategy. These results included strong revenue growth – notably with net interest margin expansion of 31 basis points to 3.81 percent – and continued expense discipline that resulted in a 19 percent linked-quarter increase in adjusted PPNR1. Adjusted ROAA1 was 1.29 percent, and our adjusted efficiency ratio1 improved to 53.6 percent. At the same time, balance sheet growth was solid as total loans increased 7 percent on an annualized basis and customer deposits increased 8 percent annualized.

Our strong top-line performance in the quarter was coupled with improving credit quality and capital metrics. Nonperforming loans decreased 26 basis points to 0.64 percent of total loans with the charge-offs of two previously disclosed credit relationships and the sale of a run-off portfolio. In addition, we performed a deep dive analysis of nonperforming loans and took aggressive action to improve the loss content of the portfolio. Our reserves on these relationships were appropriate, and the ACL ended the quarter at 1.28 percent and is near the top-end of our modeled range.

As we enter 2026, our commitment to delivering profitable growth and efficient scale positions us well for the future. We are confident in our ability to build on our momentum, driving value for our customers and associates and generating attractive returns for our shareholders.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $78.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $562.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 and net income of $48.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.54 for the fourth quarter of 2025, $(4.00) for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings1 for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $79.0 million, compared to $64.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $49.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, return on average assets was 1.28 percent and return on average common equity was 9.08 percent. Adjusted return on average assets1 was 1.29 percent and adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 was 16.10 percent.

As previously disclosed, during the third quarter of 2025, the Company utilized the net proceeds from a public offering of the Company's Class A common stock to support a balance sheet repositioning that included the sale of low-yielding investment securities and resulted in an after-tax loss of approximately $626 million. The table below summarizes the impact of the loss on the sale of securities, as well as other certain items, consisting primarily of loss on sale of equipment finance business, branch right sizing costs, early retirement program costs and a loss on early extinguishment of debt. These items are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ in millions, except per share data

4Q25 3Q25 4Q24 Net income (loss)

$ 78.1 $(562.8) $ 48.3









Loss on sale of equipment finance business

1.1 - - Branch right sizing costs, net

0.1 2.0 1.6 Early retirement program costs

- 0.3 0.2 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

- 0.6 - Loss on sale of securities

- 801.5 - Total pre-tax impact

1.2 804.4 1.8 Tax effect

(0.3) (176.7) (0.5) Total impact on earnings

0.9 627.7 1.3 Adjusted earnings1, 3

$ 79.0 $ 64.9 $ 49.6









Diluted EPS

$ 0.54 $ (4.00) $ 0.38









Loss on sale of equipment finance business

0.01



Branch right sizing costs, net

- 0.01 0.01 Early retirement program costs

- - - Loss on early extinguishment of debt

- - - Loss on sale of securities

- 5.70 - Total pre-tax impact

0.01 5.71 0.01 Tax effect

(0.01) (1.25) - Total impact on earnings

- 4.46 0.01 Adjusted Diluted EPS1

$ 0.54 $ 0.46 $ 0.39

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $197.3 million, up $10.6 million, or 6 percent, compared to $186.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 and up $32.4 million, or 20 percent, from $164.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily driven by a $16.5 million decrease in interest expense, fueled by $14.1 million decrease in interest bearing deposit costs and a $2.4 million decrease in the cost of other interest bearing liabilities.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.81 percent, up 31 basis points compared to 3.50 percent for the third quarter of 2025 and up 94 basis points compared to 2.87 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest margin on a linked quarter basis reflects a full quarter impact of the balance sheet repositioning completed in the third quarter of 2025, coupled with strong loan and low-cost deposit growth during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Select Yield/Rates 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 Loan yield (FTE)2 6.23 % 6.31 % 6.26 % 6.20 % 6.32 % Investment securities yield (FTE)2 4.30 4.01 3.48 3.48 3.54 Cost of interest bearing deposits 2.62 2.86 2.97 3.05 3.28 Cost of deposits 2.04 2.25 2.36 2.44 2.60 Net interest spread (FTE)2 3.18 2.86 2.41 2.30 2.15 Net interest margin (FTE)2 3.81 3.50 3.06 2.95 2.87

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $51.7 million, compared to $(756.2) million in the third quarter of 2025 and $43.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Included in third quarter 2025 results was a $801.5 million pre-tax loss on the sale of low-yielding securities that were sold in connection with the previously mentioned balance sheet repositioning and a $0.6 million loss on the early extinguishment of debt. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest income1 was $45.9 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase in adjusted noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily driven by an increase in swap fee income, wealth management fees, debit and credit card fees, and proceeds from bank owned life insurance death benefits, which is included in other income in the table below.

Noninterest Income $ in millions 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 12.7 $ 13.0 $ 12.6 $ 12.6 $ 13.0 Wealth management fees 10.3 10.0 9.5 9.6 9.7 Debit and credit card fees 8.7 8.5 8.6 8.4 8.3 Mortgage lending income 2.2 2.3 1.7 2.0 1.8 Other service charges and fees 1.5 1.5 1.3 1.3 1.4 Bank owned life insurance 3.9 3.9 3.9 4.1 3.8 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - (801.5) - - - Other income 12.4 6.1 4.8 8.0 5.6 Total noninterest income $ 51.7 $(756.2) $ 42.4 $ 46.2 $ 43.6











Adjusted noninterest income1 $ 51.7 $ 45.9 $ 42.4 $ 46.2 $ 43.6

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $139.9 million, compared to $142.0 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $141.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing costs, early retirement program costs, termination of vendor and software services and a loss on the sale of an equipment finance business. Collectively, these items totaled $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $138.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, $139.7 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $139.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis primarily reflected salary and employee benefits accrual adjustments and a fraud recovery, offset in part by an increase in other operating expenses primarily related to the timing of certain professional services and marketing expenses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense $ in millions 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 Salaries and employee benefits $ 72.9 $ 76.2 $ 73.9 $ 74.8 $ 71.6 Occupancy expense, net 11.6 12.1 11.8 12.7 11.9 Furniture and equipment 5.3 5.3 5.5 5.5 5.7 Deposit insurance 4.7 5.2 4.9 5.4 5.6 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 Other operating expenses 44.8 43.0 42.3 46.1 46.1 Total noninterest expense $139.9 $142.0 $138.6 $144.6 $141.1











Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1 $ 72.9 $ 75.9 $ 72.3 $ 74.8 $ 71.4 Adjusted other operating expenses1 44.0 41.5 42.5 45.9 44.7 Adjusted noninterest expense1 138.6 139.7 136.8 143.6 139.3 Efficiency ratio 55.52 % (25.11) % 62.82 % 66.94 % 65.66 % Adjusted efficiency ratio1 53.64 57.72 60.52 64.75 62.89 Full-time equivalent employees 2,917 2,883 2,947 2,949 2,946 Number of financial centers 222 223 223 222 222

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

Total loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 were $17.5 billion, up $303.4 million, or 7 percent annualized, compared to $17.2 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025. The increase in total loans was driven by increases in real estate – commercial, commercial and consumer & other portfolios, offset in part by seasonal declines in mortgage warehouse and agricultural portfolios. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 were $3.9 billion, compared to $4.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025. The commercial loan pipeline totaled $1.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, and ready to close commercial loans totaled $774 million with a weighted average rate of 6.53 percent.

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments $ in millions 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 Total loans $17,492 $17,189 $17,111 $17,094 $17,006 Unfunded loan commitments 3,871 3,955 3,947 3,888 3,739

Deposits and Other Borrowings

Total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 were $20.2 billion, compared to $19.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and $21.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in total deposits on a linked quarter basis was fueled by a $349 million, or 8 percent annualized, increase in customer deposits, driven by increases in interest bearing transaction accounts and savings accounts and interest bearing public fund deposits. The decrease in total deposits on a year-over-year basis deposits reflects a reduction of higher rate, non-relationship wholesale and public fund deposits as part of the balance sheet repositioning completed during the third quarter of 2025.

Other borrowings at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 were $302.3 million, compared to $18.8 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and $745.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in other borrowings on a year-over-year basis reflected the pay down of higher cost wholesale funding, primarily FHLB advances, as part of the balance sheet repositioning.

Deposits $ in millions 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 Noninterest bearing deposits $ 4,330 $ 4,377 $ 4,468 $ 4,455 $ 4,461 Interest bearing transaction accounts 10,453 10,289 10,532 10,621 10,331 Time deposits 3,508 3,331 3,588 3,695 3,796 Brokered deposits 1,893 1,841 3,237 2,914 3,298 Total deposits $20,184 $19,838 $21,825 $21,684 $21,886











Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits 21 % 22 % 20 % 21 % 20 % Total loans to total deposits 87 87 78 79 78

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $112.7 million, compared to $153.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and $110.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis reflected a $40.8 million decline related to two previously disclosed credit relationships. In addition, during the fourth quarter of 2025 the Company completed the sale of a small ticket equipment finance portfolio that was included in a run-off portfolio, resulting in a $3.2 million decrease in nonperforming loans.

The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the fourth quarter of 2025 at 199 percent, compared to 168 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and 212 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 51 basis points at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 66 basis points at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and 45 basis points at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net charge offs as a percentage of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2025 were 112 basis points and included net charge-offs of $28.2 million (or 65 basis points) related to the two previously disclosed credit relationships for which the Company held specific reserves totaling $30.8 million. In addition, there were $6.2 million (or 14 basis points) of net charge-offs related to a run-off portfolio that included a small ticket equipment finance portfolio that was sold during the quarter.

Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $15.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $15.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was $224.4 million, compared to $258.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and $235.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans (ACL ratio) was 1.28 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 1.50 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and 1.38 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The linked quarter reduction in the ACL ratio was primarily due to the utilization of specific reserves related to the two previously disclosed credit relationships and the run-off portfolio.

Asset Quality $ in millions 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.28 % 1.50 % 1.48 % 1.48 % 1.38 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 199 168 161 165 212 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.64 0.90 0.92 0.89 0.65 Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 1.12 0.25 0.25 0.23 0.27 Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.47 0.24 0.24 0.23 0.22











Total nonperforming loans $112.7 $153.9 $157.2 $152.3 $110.7 Total other nonperforming assets 12.4 6.8 9.5 10.0 10.5 Total nonperforming assets $125.1 $160.7 $166.7 $162.3 $121.2











Reserve for unfunded commitments $25.6 $25.6 $25.6 $25.6 $25.6

Capital and Subordinated Debt

Total stockholders' equity at the end of the fourth quarter and third quarter of 2025 was $3.4 billion, compared to $3.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Book value per share at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was $23.62, compared to $23.18 at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and $28.08 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was $13.91, compared to $16.80 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in book value per share and tangible book value per share on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a $47.3 million increase in undivided profits. The year-over-year decline in book value per share and tangible book value per share was primarily due to an increase in outstanding shares resulting from the public offering of the Company's Class A common stock completed in the third quarter of 2025 and the impacts of the balance sheet repositioning.

Total stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was 13.9%, unchanged from third quarter of 2025 levels and up from 13.1 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 8.7 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 8.5 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and 8.3 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Each of the applicable regulatory capital ratios for Simmons and its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" regulatory guidelines.

On October 1, 2025, the Company completed the redemption of the Company's outstanding $330 million principal amount of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2028.

Select Capital Ratios 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 Stockholders' equity to total assets 13.9 % 13.9 % 13.3 % 13.2 % 13.1 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 8.7 8.5 8.5 8.3 8.3 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 11.6 11.5 12.4 12.2 12.4 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.1 9.6 10.0 9.8 9.7 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.6 11.5 12.4 12.2 12.4 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.4 15.1 14.4 14.6 14.6

Share Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2025, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024 (2024 Program). Remaining authorization under the 2024 Program as of December 31, 2025, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2024 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2024 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.

_____________________________________________________________________________________ (1) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) FTE – fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135% (3) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income" (4) As used in this press release, "two previously disclosed credit relationships" refers to two credit relationships (one associated with a downtown St. Louis, Missouri hotel and the other associated with a fast-food operator) that the Company migrated to nonperforming status at the end of the first quarter of 2025

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10205234. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 116 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates more than 220 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Recently, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2026 and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Companies 2026. In 2025, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 in Arkansas and one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025, and by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, noninterest income, and noninterest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, losses on sale of securities, loss on sale of equipment finance business, net branch right-sizing initiatives, early retirement program, termination of vendor and software services and losses on early extinguishment of debt.

In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Brogdon's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, future economic conditions and interest rates, and the adequacy of reserve levels for loans. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, the effects of a government shutdown, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; changes in tariff policies; general economic and market conditions; changes in governmental administrations; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates and from non-bank financial institutions; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); fraud that results in material losses or that we have not discovered yet that may result in material losses; the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; significant increases in nonaccrual loan balances; cyber or other information technology threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov.

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets

















For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 ($ in thousands)

















ASSETS

















Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks $ 380,439

$ 377,604

$ 398,081

$ 423,171

$ 429,705 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 331,474

266,013

246,381

211,115

257,672 Cash and cash equivalents 711,913

643,617

644,462

634,286

687,377 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 100

100

100

100

100 Investment securities - held-to-maturity -

-

3,591,531

3,615,556

3,636,636 Investment securities - available-for-sale 3,266,221

3,319,277

2,405,320

2,491,849

2,529,426 Mortgage loans held for sale 17,438

15,507

16,972

8,351

11,417 Assets held in trading accounts 11,685

12,695

-

-

- Loans:

















Loans 17,492,179

17,188,817

17,111,096

17,094,078

17,005,937 Allowance for credit losses on loans (224,377)

(258,006)

(253,537)

(252,168)

(235,019) Net loans 17,267,802

16,930,811

16,857,559

16,841,910

16,770,918 Premises and equipment 561,220

568,343

573,160

573,616

585,431 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 12,009

6,386

8,794

8,976

9,270 Interest receivable 104,062

104,383

120,443

117,398

123,243 Bank owned life insurance 540,001

539,372

535,481

535,324

531,805 Goodwill 1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799 Other intangible assets 84,423

87,520

90,617

93,714

97,242 Other assets 643,204

659,352

528,382

551,112

572,385 Total assets $ 24,540,877

$ 24,208,162

$ 26,693,620

$ 26,792,991

$ 26,876,049



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Deposits:

















Noninterest bearing transaction accounts $ 4,330,211

$ 4,377,232

$ 4,468,237

$ 4,455,255

$ 4,460,517 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 11,141,169

10,932,914

11,176,791

11,265,554

10,982,022 Time deposits 4,712,658

4,527,587

6,179,962

5,963,811

6,443,211 Total deposits 20,184,038

19,837,733

21,824,990

21,684,620

21,885,750 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

















under agreements to repurchase 21,383

22,348

31,306

50,133

37,109 Other borrowings 302,253

18,832

634,349

884,863

745,372 Subordinated notes and debentures 317,714

648,976

366,369

366,331

366,293 Accrued interest and other liabilities 296,249

326,310

287,396

275,559

312,653 Total liabilities 21,121,637

20,854,199

23,144,410

23,261,506

23,347,177



















Stockholders' equity:

















Common stock 1,448

1,447

1,260

1,259

1,257 Surplus 2,846,581

2,848,977

2,518,286

2,515,372

2,511,590 Undivided profits 864,341

817,022

1,410,564

1,382,564

1,376,935 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (293,130)

(313,483)

(380,900)

(367,710)

(360,910) Total stockholders' equity 3,419,240

3,353,963

3,549,210

3,531,485

3,528,872 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,540,877

$ 24,208,162

$ 26,693,620

$ 26,792,991

$ 26,876,049

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date

















For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 ($ in thousands, except per share data)

















INTEREST INCOME

















Loans (including fees) $ 270,868

$ 269,210

$ 265,373

$ 257,755

$ 272,727 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 2,485

6,421

2,531

2,703

2,913 Investment securities 33,833

37,464

46,898

47,257

50,162 Mortgage loans held for sale 227

229

221

122

180 Assets held in trading accounts 118

99

-

-

- TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 307,531

313,423

315,023

307,837

325,982 INTEREST EXPENSE

















Time deposits 41,989

49,064

57,231

62,559

70,661 Other deposits 60,516

67,546

69,108

67,895

72,369 Federal funds purchased and securities

















sold under agreements to repurchase 57

72

59

113

119 Other borrowings 2,138

2,957

10,613

7,714

11,386 Subordinated notes and debentures 5,535

7,123

6,188

6,134

6,505 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 110,235

126,762

143,199

144,415

161,040 NET INTEREST INCOME 197,296

186,661

171,824

163,422

164,942 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

















Provision for credit losses on loans 15,116

15,180

11,945

26,797

13,332 TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 15,116

11,966

11,945

26,797

13,332 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

















FOR CREDIT LOSSES 182,180

174,695

159,879

136,625

151,610 NONINTEREST INCOME

















Service charges on deposit accounts 12,669

13,045

12,588

12,635

12,978 Debit and credit card fees 8,660

8,478

8,567

8,446

8,323 Wealth management fees 10,337

9,965

9,464

9,629

9,658 Mortgage lending income 2,232

2,259

1,687

2,013

1,828 Bank owned life insurance income 3,942

3,943

3,890

4,092

3,780 Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income) 1,503

1,474

1,321

1,333

1,426 Gain (loss) on sale of securities -

(801,492)

-

-

- Other income 12,365

6,141

4,837

8,007

5,565 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 51,708

(756,187)

42,354

46,155

43,558 NONINTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries and employee benefits 72,924

76,249

73,862

74,824

71,588 Occupancy expense, net 11,636

12,106

11,844

12,651

11,876 Furniture and equipment expense 5,304

5,275

5,474

5,465

5,671 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 432

200

216

198

317 Deposit insurance 4,736

5,175

4,917

5,391

5,550 Other operating expenses 44,830

43,027

42,276

46,051

46,115 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 139,862

142,032

138,589

144,580

141,117 NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 94,026

(723,524)

63,644

38,200

54,051 Provision for income taxes 15,948

(160,732)

8,871

5,812

5,732 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 78,078

$ (562,792)

$ 54,773

$ 32,388

$ 48,319 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.54

$ (4.01)

$ 0.43

$ 0.26

$ 0.38 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.54

$ (4.00)

$ 0.43

$ 0.26

$ 0.38

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Risk-Based Capital

















For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 ($ in thousands)

















Tier 1 capital

















Stockholders' equity $ 3,419,240

$ 3,353,963

$ 3,549,210

$ 3,531,485

$ 3,528,872 CECL transition provision (1) -

-

-

-

30,873 Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,374,839)

(1,376,255)

(1,379,104)

(1,381,953)

(1,385,128) Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities 293,130

313,483

380,900

367,710

360,910 Total Tier 1 capital 2,337,531

2,291,191

2,551,006

2,517,242

2,535,527



















Tier 2 capital

















Subordinated notes and debentures 317,714

648,976

366,369

366,331

366,293 Subordinated debt phase out -

(198,000)

(198,000)

(132,000)

(132,000) Qualifying allowance for loan losses and

















reserve for unfunded commitments 250,006

248,710

258,079

257,769

222,313 Total Tier 2 capital 567,720

699,686

426,448

492,100

456,606 Total risk-based capital $ 2,905,251

$ 2,990,877

$ 2,977,454

$ 3,009,342

$ 2,992,133



















Risk weighted assets $ 20,106,493

$ 19,861,879

$ 20,646,324

$ 20,621,540

$ 20,473,960



















Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 23,224,638

$ 23,963,356

$ 25,606,135

$ 25,619,424

$ 26,037,459



















Ratios at end of quarter

















Equity to assets 13.93 %

13.85 %

13.30 %

13.18 %

13.13 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.71 %

8.53 %

8.46 %

8.34 %

8.29 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 11.63 %

11.54 %

12.36 %

12.21 %

12.38 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.06 %

9.56 %

9.96 %

9.83 %

9.74 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.63 %

11.54 %

12.36 %

12.21 %

12.38 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.45 %

15.07 %

14.42 %

14.59 %

14.61 %



















(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.



(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



















Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Investment Securities

















For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 ($ in thousands)

















Investment Securities - End of Period

















Held-to-Maturity

















U.S. Government agencies $ -

$ -

$ 457,228

$ 456,545

$ 455,869 Mortgage-backed securities -

-

1,024,313

1,048,170

1,070,032 State and political subdivisions -

-

1,855,614

1,856,905

1,857,177 Other securities -

-

254,376

253,936

253,558 Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) -

-

3,591,531

3,615,556

3,636,636 Available-for-Sale

















U.S. Treasury $ -

$ -

$ 400

$ 699

$ 996 U.S. Government agencies 47,172

48,355

49,498

52,318

54,547 Mortgage-backed securities 2,201,958

2,249,593

1,349,991

1,380,913

1,392,759 State and political subdivisions 859,071

845,371

807,842

832,898

858,182 Other securities 158,020

175,958

197,589

225,021

222,942 Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 3,266,221

3,319,277

2,405,320

2,491,849

2,529,426 Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 3,266,221

$ 3,319,277

$ 5,996,851

$ 6,107,405

$ 6,166,062 Fair value - HTM investment securities $ -

$ -

$ 2,891,974

$ 2,929,625

$ 2,949,951

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Loans

















For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 ($ in thousands)

















Loan Portfolio - End of Period

















Consumer:

















Credit cards $ 175,760

$ 173,020

$ 176,166

$ 179,680

$ 181,675 Other consumer 115,472

112,335

123,831

97,198

127,319 Total consumer 291,232

285,355

299,997

276,878

308,994 Real Estate:

















Construction 2,873,807

2,874,823

2,784,578

2,778,245

2,789,249 Single-family residential 2,607,450

2,617,849

2,625,717

2,647,451

2,689,946 Other commercial real estate 8,289,968

7,875,649

7,961,412

8,051,304

7,912,336 Total real estate 13,771,225

13,368,321

13,371,707

13,477,000

13,391,531 Commercial:

















Commercial 2,382,339

2,397,388

2,440,507

2,372,681

2,434,175 Agricultural 306,300

353,181

333,078

264,469

261,154 Total commercial 2,688,639

2,750,569

2,773,585

2,637,150

2,695,329 Other 741,083

784,572

665,807

703,050

610,083 Total loans $ 17,492,179

$ 17,188,817

$ 17,111,096

$ 17,094,078

$ 17,005,937

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality

















For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 ($ in thousands)

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

















Beginning balance $ 258,006

$ 253,537

$ 252,168

$ 235,019

$ 233,223



















Loans charged off:

















Credit cards 1,346

1,862

1,702

1,460

1,629 Other consumer 550

600

351

1,133

505 Real estate 25,850

1,350

1,450

4,425

3,810 Commercial 22,004

8,079

8,257

4,243

6,796 Total loans charged off 49,750

11,891

11,760

11,261

12,740



















Recoveries of loans previously charged off:

















Credit cards 347

257

334

211

391 Other consumer 163

303

294

306

279 Real estate 105

115

87

99

275 Commercial 390

505

469

997

259 Total recoveries 1,005

1,180

1,184

1,613

1,204 Net loans charged off 48,745

10,711

10,576

9,648

11,536 Provision for credit losses on loans 15,116

15,180

11,945

26,797

13,332 Balance, end of quarter $ 224,377

$ 258,006

$ 253,537

$ 252,168

$ 235,019



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans:

















Nonaccrual loans $ 111,791

$ 153,516

$ 156,453

$ 151,897

$ 110,154 Loans past due 90 days or more 948

423

709

494

603 Total nonperforming loans 112,739

153,939

157,162

152,391

110,757 Other nonperforming assets:

















Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 12,009

6,386

8,794

8,976

9,270 Other nonperforming assets 323

392

759

978

1,202 Total other nonperforming assets 12,332

6,778

9,553

9,954

10,472 Total nonperforming assets $ 125,071

$ 160,717

$ 166,715

$ 162,345

$ 121,229



















Ratios

















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.28 %

1.50 %

1.48 %

1.48 %

1.38 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 199 %

168 %

161 %

165 %

212 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.64 %

0.90 %

0.92 %

0.89 %

0.65 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.51 %

0.66 %

0.62 %

0.61 %

0.45 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD) 1.12 %

0.25 %

0.25 %

0.23 %

0.27 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD) 0.47 %

0.24 %

0.24 %

0.23 %

0.22 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to

















average credit card loans (QTD) 2.23 %

3.64 %

2.99 %

2.72 %

2.63 %

Simmons First National Corporation





























SFNC Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis





















For the Quarters Ended

































(Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended

Dec 2025

Three Months Ended

Sep 2025

Three Months Ended

Dec 2024 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate ASSETS

































Earning assets:

































Interest bearing balances due from banks

































and federal funds sold $ 232,046

$ 2,485

4.25 %

$ 566,344

$ 6,421

4.50 %

$ 238,731

$ 2,913

4.85 % Investment securities - taxable 2,490,444

28,235

4.50 %

2,751,493

29,183

4.21 %

3,633,138

34,459

3.77 % Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 810,597

7,578

3.71 %

1,242,936

11,210

3.58 %

2,633,148

21,260

3.21 % Mortgage loans held for sale 15,738

227

5.72 %

13,776

229

6.60 %

10,713

180

6.68 % Assets held in trading accounts 12,534

118

3.74 %

11,305

99

3.47 %

-

-

0.00 % Loans - including fees (FTE) 17,295,415

271,778

6.23 %

16,976,231

270,092

6.31 %

17,212,034

273,594

6.32 % Total interest earning assets (FTE) 20,856,774

310,421

5.90 %

21,562,085

317,234

5.84 %

23,727,764

332,406

5.57 % Non-earning assets 3,397,673









3,352,837









3,351,179







Total assets $ 24,254,447









$ 24,914,922









$ 27,078,943











































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































Interest bearing liabilities:

































Interest bearing transaction and

































savings accounts $ 10,971,959

$ 60,516

2.19 %

$ 11,043,132

$ 67,546

2.43 %

$ 10,967,450

$ 72,369

2.63 % Time deposits 4,573,502

41,989

3.64 %

5,116,070

49,064

3.80 %

6,397,251

70,661

4.39 % Total interest bearing deposits 15,545,461

102,505

2.62 %

16,159,202

116,610

2.86 %

17,364,701

143,030

3.28 % Federal funds purchased and securities

































sold under agreement to repurchase 20,990

57

1.08 %

23,306

72

1.23 %

47,314

119

1.00 % Other borrowings 217,996

2,138

3.89 %

268,278

2,957

4.37 %

932,366

11,386

4.86 % Subordinated notes and debentures 319,162

5,535

6.88 %

407,922

7,123

6.93 %

366,274

6,505

7.07 % Total interest bearing liabilities 16,103,609

110,235

2.72 %

16,858,708

126,762

2.98 %

18,710,655

161,040

3.42 % Noninterest bearing liabilities:

































Noninterest bearing deposits 4,412,009









4,369,941









4,491,361







Other liabilities 328,812









317,965









333,781







Total liabilities 20,844,430









21,546,614









23,535,797







Stockholders' equity 3,410,017









3,368,308









3,543,146







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,254,447









$ 24,914,922









$ 27,078,943







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 200,186









$ 190,472









$ 171,366



Net interest spread (FTE)







3.18 %









2.86 %









2.15 % Net interest margin (FTE)







3.81 %









3.50 %









2.87 %

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data

















For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 ($ in thousands, except share data)

















QUARTER-TO-DATE

















Financial Highlights - As Reported

















Net Income (loss) $ 78,078

$ (562,792)

$ 54,773

$ 32,388

$ 48,319 Diluted earnings per share 0.54

(4.00)

0.43

0.26

0.38 Return on average assets 1.28 %

-8.96 %

0.82 %

0.49 %

0.71 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 1.40 %

-9.46 %

0.91 %

0.56 %

0.79 % Return on average common equity 9.08 %

-66.29 %

6.20 %

3.69 %

5.43 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 15.92 %

-113.56 %

10.73 %

6.61 %

9.59 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.81 %

3.50 %

3.06 %

2.95 %

2.87 % Efficiency ratio (2) 55.52 %

-25.11 %

62.82 %

66.94 %

65.66 % FTE adjustment 2,890

3,811

6,422

6,414

6,424 Average diluted shares outstanding 145,210,222

140,648,704

126,406,453

126,336,557

126,232,084 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.213

0.213

0.213

0.213

0.210 Accretable yield on acquired loans 749

725

1,263

1,084

1,863 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)

















Adjusted earnings $ 78,975

$ 64,930

$ 56,071

$ 33,122

$ 49,634 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.54

0.46

0.44

0.26

0.39 Adjusted return on average assets 1.29 %

1.03 %

0.84 %

0.50 %

0.73 % Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 1.41 %

1.13 %

0.93 %

0.57 %

0.81 % Adjusted return on average common equity 9.19 %

7.65 %

6.34 %

3.77 %

5.57 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 16.10 %

13.62 %

10.97 %

6.75 %

9.83 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 53.64 %

57.72 %

60.52 %

64.75 %

62.89 % YEAR-TO-DATE

















Financial Highlights - GAAP

















Net Income (loss) $ (397,553)

$ (475,631)

$ 87,161

$ 32,388

$ 152,693 Diluted earnings per share (2.95)

(3.63)

0.69

0.26

1.21 Return on average assets -1.55 %

-2.44 %

0.66 %

0.49 %

0.56 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) -1.60 %

-2.54 %

0.74 %

0.56 %

0.64 % Return on average common equity -11.45 %

-18.21 %

4.94 %

3.69 %

4.38 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) -18.84 %

-30.13 %

8.67 %

6.61 %

7.96 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.32 %

3.17 %

3.01 %

2.95 %

2.74 % Efficiency ratio (2) 460.26 %

-329.30 %

64.86 %

66.94 %

69.57 % FTE adjustment 19,537

16,647

12,836

6,414

25,820 Average diluted shares outstanding 134,731,180

131,132,891

126,325,650

126,336,557

126,115,606 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.850

0.638

0.425

0.213

0.840 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)

















Adjusted earnings $ 233,098

$ 154,123

$ 89,193

$ 33,122

$ 177,887 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1.73

1.18

0.71

0.26

1.41 Adjusted return on average assets 0.91 %

0.79 %

0.67 %

0.50 %

0.65 % Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 1.00 %

0.87 %

0.75 %

0.57 %

0.73 % Adjusted return on average common equity 6.71 %

5.90 %

5.06 %

3.77 %

5.10 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 11.78 %

10.37 %

8.86 %

6.75 %

9.18 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 58.92 %

60.90 %

62.62 %

64.75 %

64.56 % END OF PERIOD

















Book value per share $ 23.62

$ 23.18

$ 28.17

$ 28.04

$ 28.08 Tangible book value per share 13.91

13.45

16.97

16.81

16.80 Shares outstanding 144,762,817

144,703,075

125,996,248

125,926,822

125,651,540 Full-time equivalent employees 2,917

2,883

2,947

2,949

2,946 Total number of financial centers 222

223

223

222

222



















(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

















(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.













Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date







For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 (in thousands, except per share data)

















QUARTER-TO-DATE

















Net income (loss) $ 78,078

$ (562,792)

$ 54,773

$ 32,388

$ 48,319 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

570

-

-

- Early retirement program -

305

1,594

-

200 Termination of vendor and software services 12

-

-

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business 1,118

-

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

801,492

-

-

- Branch right sizing (net) 85

2,004

163

994

1,581 Tax effect of certain items (1) (318)

(176,649)

(459)

(260)

(466) Certain items, net of tax 897

627,722

1,298

734

1,315 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2) $ 78,975

$ 64,930

$ 56,071

$ 33,122

$ 49,634



















Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54

$ (4.00)

$ 0.43

$ 0.26

$ 0.38 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

-

- Early retirement program -

-

0.01

-

- Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business 0.01

-

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

5.70

-

-

- Branch right sizing (net) -

0.01

-

-

0.01 Tax effect of certain items (1) (0.01)

(1.25)

-

-

- Certain items, net of tax -

4.46

0.01

-

0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.54

$ 0.46

$ 0.44

$ 0.26

$ 0.39



















(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.







(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."































Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)



































QUARTER-TO-DATE

















Noninterest income $ 51,708

$ (756,187)

$ 42,354

$ 46,155

$ 43,558 Certain noninterest income items

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

570

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

801,492

-

-

- Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 51,708

$ 45,875

$ 42,354

$ 46,155

$ 43,558



















Other income $ 12,365

$ 6,141

$ 4,837

$ 8,007

$ 5,565 Certain other income items

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

570

-

-

- Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) $ 12,365

$ 6,711

$ 4,837

$ 8,007

$ 5,565



















Noninterest expense $ 139,862

$ 142,032

$ 138,589

$ 144,580

$ 141,117 Certain noninterest expense items

















Early retirement program -

(305)

(1,594)

-

(200) Termination of vendor and software services (12)

-

-

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business (1,118)

-

-

-

- Branch right sizing expense (85)

(2,004)

(163)

(994)

(1,581) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 138,647

139,723

136,832

143,586

139,336 Less: Fraud event -

-

-

(4,300)

- Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP) $ 138,647

$ 139,723

$ 136,832

$ 139,286

$ 139,336



















Salaries and employee benefits $ 72,924

$ 76,249

$ 73,862

$ 74,824

$ 71,588 Certain salaries and employee benefits items

















Early retirement program -

(305)

(1,594)

-

(200) Other -

(1)

1

-

- Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 72,924

$ 75,943

$ 72,269

$ 74,824

$ 71,388



















Other operating expenses $ 44,830

$ 43,027

$ 42,276

$ 46,051

$ 46,115 Certain other operating expenses items

















Termination of vendor and software services (12)

-

-

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business (1,118)

-

-

-

- Branch right sizing expense 327

(1,556)

255

(161)

(1,457) Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 44,027

$ 41,471

$ 42,531

$ 45,890

$ 44,658

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date







For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 (in thousands, except per share data)

















YEAR-TO-DATE

















Net income (loss) $ (397,553)

$ (475,631)

$ 87,161

$ 32,388

$ 152,693 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt 570

570

-

-

- FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

-

-

-

1,832 Early retirement program 1,899

1,899

1,594

-

536 Termination of vendor and software services 12

-

-

-

602 Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business 1,118

-

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities 801,492

801,492

-

-

28,393 Branch right sizing (net) 3,246

3,161

1,157

994

2,746 Tax effect of certain items (1) (177,686)

(177,368)

(719)

(260)

(8,915) Certain items, net of tax 630,651

629,754

2,032

734

25,194 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2) $ 233,098

$ 154,123

$ 89,193

$ 33,122

$ 177,887



















Diluted earnings per share $ (2.95)

$ (3.63)

$ 0.69

$ 0.26

$ 1.21 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

-

- FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

-

-

-

0.02 Early retirement program 0.01

0.02

0.01

-

- Termination of vendor and software services 0.01

-

-

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business 0.01

-

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities 5.95

6.11

-

-

0.23 Branch right sizing (net) 0.02

0.02

0.01

-

0.02 Tax effect of certain items (1) (1.32)

(1.34)

-

-

(0.07) Certain items, net of tax 4.68

4.81

0.02

-

0.20 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.73

$ 1.18

$ 0.71

$ 0.26

$ 1.41



















(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.







(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."































Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)



































YEAR-TO-DATE

















Noninterest income $ (615,970)

$ (667,678)

$ 88,509

$ 46,155

$ 147,171 Certain noninterest income items

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt 570

570

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities 801,492

801,492

-

-

28,393 Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 186,092

$ 134,384

$ 88,509

$ 46,155

$ 175,564



















Other income $ 31,350

$ 18,985

$ 12,844

$ 8,007

$ 27,493 Certain other income items

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt 570

570

-

-

- Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) $ 31,920

$ 19,555

$ 12,844

$ 8,007

$ 27,493



















Noninterest expense $ 565,063

$ 425,201

$ 283,169

$ 144,580

$ 557,543 Certain noninterest expense items

















Early retirement program (1,899)

(1,899)

(1,594)

-

(536) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

-

-

-

(1,832) Termination of vendor and software services (12)

-

-

-

(602) Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business (1,118)

-

-

-

- Branch right sizing expense (3,246)

(3,161)

(1,157)

(994)

(2,746) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 558,788

420,141

280,418

143,586

551,827 Less: Fraud event (4,300)

(4,300)

(4,300)

(4,300)

- Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP) $ 554,488

$ 415,841

$ 276,118

$ 139,286

$ 551,827



















Salaries and employee benefits $ 297,859

$ 224,935

$ 148,686

$ 74,824

$ 284,124 Certain salaries and employee benefits items

















Early retirement program (1,899)

(1,899)

(1,594)

-

(536) Other -

-

1

-

- Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 295,960

$ 223,036

$ 147,093

$ 74,824

$ 283,588



















Other operating expenses $ 176,184

$ 131,354

$ 88,327

$ 46,051

$ 178,520 Certain other operating expenses items

















Termination of vendor and software services (12)

-

-

-

(602) Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business (1,118)

-

-

-

- Branch right sizing expense (1,135)

(1,462)

94

(161)

(2,116) Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 173,919

$ 129,892

$ 88,421

$ 45,890

$ 175,802

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period















For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 ($ in thousands, except per share data)





































Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



























Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,419,240

$ 3,353,963

$ 3,549,210

$ 3,531,485

$ 3,528,872 Intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangible assets (84,423)

(87,520)

(90,617)

(93,714)

(97,242) Total intangibles (1,405,222)

(1,408,319)

(1,411,416)

(1,414,513)

(1,418,041) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 2,014,018

$ 1,945,644

$ 2,137,794

$ 2,116,972

$ 2,110,831



















Total assets $ 24,540,877

$ 24,208,162

$ 26,693,620

$ 26,792,991

$ 26,876,049 Intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangible assets (84,423)

(87,520)

(90,617)

(93,714)

(97,242) Total intangibles (1,405,222)

(1,408,319)

(1,411,416)

(1,414,513)

(1,418,041) Tangible assets $ 23,135,655

$ 22,799,843

$ 25,282,204

$ 25,378,478

$ 25,458,008



















Ratio of common equity to assets 13.93 %

13.85 %

13.30 %

13.18 %

13.13 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.71 %

8.53 %

8.46 %

8.34 %

8.29 %



















Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share





































Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,419,240

$ 3,353,963

$ 3,549,210

$ 3,531,485

$ 3,528,872 Intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangible assets (84,423)

(87,520)

(90,617)

(93,714)

(97,242) Total intangibles (1,405,222)

(1,408,319)

(1,411,416)

(1,414,513)

(1,418,041) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 2,014,018

$ 1,945,644

$ 2,137,794

$ 2,116,972

$ 2,110,831 Shares of common stock outstanding 144,762,817

144,703,075

125,996,248

125,926,822

125,651,540 Book value per common share $ 23.62

$ 23.18

$ 28.17

$ 28.04

$ 28.08 Tangible book value per common share $ 13.91

$ 13.45

$ 16.97

$ 16.81

$ 16.80



















Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits



































Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank $ 9,640,677

$ 9,565,766

$ 8,407,847

$ 8,614,833

$ 8,467,291 Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured) 2,363,327

2,169,362

2,691,215

3,005,328

2,790,339 Less: Intercompany eliminations 2,729,191

2,937,147

1,121,932

1,073,500

1,045,734 Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits $ 4,548,159

$ 4,459,257

$ 4,594,700

$ 4,536,005

$ 4,631,218



















FHLB borrowing availability $ 5,999,000

$ 6,134,000

$ 5,133,000

$ 4,432,000

$ 4,716,000 Unpledged securities 1,480,000

1,575,000

3,697,000

4,197,000

4,103,000 Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and

















Bank Term Funding Program (1) 1,836,000

1,824,000

1,894,000

1,780,000

2,081,000 Additional liquidity sources $ 9,315,000

$ 9,533,000

$ 10,724,000

$ 10,409,000

$ 10,900,000



















Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio 2.0

2.1

2.3

2.3

2.4



















(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.