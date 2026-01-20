Simmons First National Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter EPS of $0.54

Financial Highlights

   4Q25

   3Q25

   4Q24

4Q25 Highlights

Balance Sheet (in millions)



Comparisons reflect 4Q25 vs 3Q25 unless otherwise noted

•  Net income of $78.1 million and diluted EPS of $0.54

•  Adjusted net income1 of $79.0 million and adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.54

•  ROAA of 1.28% and ROE of 9.08%

•  Adjusted ROAA1 of 1.29%; adjusted ROTCE1 of 16.10%

•  Total revenue of $249.0 million and PPNR1 of $109.1 million

•  Adjusted total revenue1 of $249.0 million and adjusted PPNR1 of $110.4 million

•  Net interest margin up 31 bps to 3.81%; cost of deposits down 21 bps

•  Efficiency ratio of 55.52%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 53.64%

•  Total loans and total deposits up 7% annualized

•  NCO ratio reflects charge-offs related to two previously disclosed credit relationships4 and run-off portfolio

•  NPL ratio down 26 bps to 0.64%; ACL ratio at 1.28%

Total loans

$17,492

$17,189

$17,006

Total investment securities

3,266

3,319

6,166

Total deposits

20,184

19,838

21,886

Total assets

24,541

24,208

26,876

Total shareholders' equity

3,419

3,354

3,529

Performance Measures (in millions)



Total revenue

$  249.0

$(569.5)

$208.5

Adjusted total revenue1

249.0

232.5

208.5

Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR)

109.1

(711.6)

67.4

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1

110.4

92.8

69.2

Provision for credit losses

15.1

12.0

13.3

Per share Data



Diluted earnings

$    0.54

$  (4.00)

$  0.38

Adjusted diluted earnings1

0.54

0.46

0.39

Cash dividend declared

0.2125

0.2125

0.21

Asset Quality



Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)

1.12 %

0.25 %

0.27 %

Nonperforming loan ratio (NPL ratio)

0.64

0.90

0.65

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.51

0.66

0.45

Allowance for credit losses to loans (ACL)

1.28

1.50

1.38

Nonperforming loan coverage ratio

199

168

212

Capital Ratios



Equity to assets (EA) ratio

13.93 %

13.85 %

13.13 %

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1

8.71

8.53

8.29

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

11.63

11.54

12.38

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.45

15.07

14.61

Other Data



Net interest margin (FTE)

3.81 %

3.50 %

2.87 %

Loan yield (FTE)

6.23

6.31

6.32

Cost of deposits

2.04

2.25

2.60

Full-time equivalent employees

2,917

2,883

2,946

Number of financial centers

222

223

222

Jay Brogdon, Simmons' President and CEO, commented on fourth quarter 2025 results:

Our results for the fourth quarter exceeded expectations across the board, reflecting the positive results of the balance sheet repositioning transactions in the third quarter as well as disciplined execution of our strategy. These results included strong revenue growth – notably with net interest margin expansion of 31 basis points to 3.81 percent – and continued expense discipline that resulted in a 19 percent linked-quarter increase in adjusted PPNR1. Adjusted ROAA1 was 1.29 percent, and our adjusted efficiency ratio1 improved to 53.6 percent. At the same time, balance sheet growth was solid as total loans increased 7 percent on an annualized basis and customer deposits increased 8 percent annualized.

Our strong top-line performance in the quarter was coupled with improving credit quality and capital metrics. Nonperforming loans decreased 26 basis points to 0.64 percent of total loans with the charge-offs of two previously disclosed credit relationships and the sale of a run-off portfolio. In addition, we performed a deep dive analysis of nonperforming loans and took aggressive action to improve the loss content of the portfolio. Our reserves on these relationships were appropriate, and the ACL ended the quarter at 1.28 percent and is near the top-end of our modeled range.

As we enter 2026, our commitment to delivering profitable growth and efficient scale positions us well for the future. We are confident in our ability to build on our momentum, driving value for our customers and associates and generating attractive returns for our shareholders.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $78.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $562.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 and net income of $48.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.54 for the fourth quarter of 2025, $(4.00) for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings1 for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $79.0 million, compared to $64.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $49.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, return on average assets was 1.28 percent and return on average common equity was 9.08 percent. Adjusted return on average assets1 was 1.29 percent and adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 was 16.10 percent.

As previously disclosed, during the third quarter of 2025, the Company utilized the net proceeds from a public offering of the Company's Class A common stock to support a balance sheet repositioning that included the sale of low-yielding investment securities and resulted in an after-tax loss of approximately $626 million. The table below summarizes the impact of the loss on the sale of securities, as well as other certain items, consisting primarily of loss on sale of equipment finance business, branch right sizing costs, early retirement program costs and a loss on early extinguishment of debt. These items are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ in millions, except per share data

            4Q25

             3Q25

          4Q24

Net income (loss)

$ 78.1

$(562.8)

$ 48.3





Loss on sale of equipment finance business

1.1

-

-

Branch right sizing costs, net

0.1

2.0

1.6

Early retirement program costs

-

0.3

0.2

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

0.6

-

Loss on sale of securities

-

801.5

-

   Total pre-tax impact

1.2

804.4

1.8

Tax effect

(0.3)

(176.7)

(0.5)

   Total impact on earnings

0.9

627.7

1.3

Adjusted earnings1, 3

$   79.0

$   64.9

$ 49.6





Diluted EPS

$  0.54

$ (4.00)

$ 0.38





Loss on sale of equipment finance business

0.01

Branch right sizing costs, net

-

0.01

0.01

Early retirement program costs

-

-

-

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

-

Loss on sale of securities

-

5.70

-

   Total pre-tax impact

0.01

5.71

0.01

Tax effect

(0.01)

(1.25)

-

   Total impact on earnings

-

4.46

0.01

Adjusted Diluted EPS1

$ 0.54

$ 0.46

$ 0.39

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $197.3 million, up $10.6 million, or 6 percent, compared to $186.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 and up $32.4 million, or 20 percent, from $164.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily driven by a $16.5 million decrease in interest expense, fueled by $14.1 million decrease in interest bearing deposit costs and a $2.4 million decrease in the cost of other interest bearing liabilities.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.81 percent, up 31 basis points compared to 3.50 percent for the third quarter of 2025 and up 94 basis points compared to 2.87 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest margin on a linked quarter basis reflects a full quarter impact of the balance sheet repositioning completed in the third quarter of 2025, coupled with strong loan and low-cost deposit growth during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Select Yield/Rates

     4Q25

      3Q25

      2Q25

      1Q25

      4Q24

Loan yield (FTE)2

6.23 %

6.31 %

6.26 %

6.20 %

6.32 %

Investment securities yield (FTE)2

4.30

4.01

3.48

3.48

3.54

Cost of interest bearing deposits

2.62

2.86

2.97

3.05

3.28

Cost of deposits

2.04

2.25

2.36

2.44

2.60

Net interest spread (FTE)2

3.18

2.86

2.41

2.30

2.15

Net interest margin (FTE)2

3.81

3.50

3.06

2.95

2.87

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $51.7 million, compared to $(756.2) million in the third quarter of 2025 and $43.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Included in third quarter 2025 results was a $801.5 million pre-tax loss on the sale of low-yielding securities that were sold in connection with the previously mentioned balance sheet repositioning and a $0.6 million loss on the early extinguishment of debt. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest income1 was $45.9 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase in adjusted noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily driven by an increase in swap fee income, wealth management fees, debit and credit card fees, and proceeds from bank owned life insurance death benefits, which is included in other income in the table below.

Noninterest Income

$ in millions

4Q25

     3Q25

     2Q25

     1Q25

     4Q24

Service charges on deposit accounts

$    12.7

$   13.0

$ 12.6

$ 12.6

$ 13.0

Wealth management fees

10.3

10.0

9.5

9.6

9.7

Debit and credit card fees

8.7

8.5

8.6

8.4

8.3

Mortgage lending income

2.2

2.3

1.7

2.0

1.8

Other service charges and fees

1.5

1.5

1.3

1.3

1.4

Bank owned life insurance

3.9

3.9

3.9

4.1

3.8

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

(801.5)

-

-

-

Other income

12.4

6.1

4.8

8.0

5.6

   Total noninterest income

$    51.7

$(756.2)

$ 42.4

$ 46.2

$ 43.6






Adjusted noninterest income1

$    51.7

$ 45.9

$ 42.4

$ 46.2

$ 43.6

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $139.9 million, compared to $142.0 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $141.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing costs, early retirement program costs, termination of vendor and software services and a loss on the sale of an equipment finance business. Collectively, these items totaled $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $138.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, $139.7 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $139.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis primarily reflected salary and employee benefits accrual adjustments and a fraud recovery, offset in part by an increase in other operating expenses primarily related to the timing of certain professional services and marketing expenses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense

$ in millions

 4Q25

 3Q25

  2Q25

 1Q25

 4Q24

Salaries and employee benefits

$  72.9

$  76.2

$  73.9

$  74.8

$  71.6

Occupancy expense, net

11.6

12.1

11.8

12.7

11.9

Furniture and equipment

5.3

5.3

5.5

5.5

5.7

Deposit insurance

4.7

5.2

4.9

5.4

5.6

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

0.4

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.3

Other operating expenses

44.8

43.0

42.3

46.1

46.1

   Total noninterest expense

$139.9

$142.0

$138.6

$144.6

$141.1






Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1

$  72.9

$  75.9

$  72.3

$  74.8

$  71.4

Adjusted other operating expenses1

44.0

41.5

42.5

45.9

44.7

Adjusted noninterest expense1

138.6

139.7

136.8

143.6

139.3

Efficiency ratio

55.52 %

(25.11) %

62.82 %

66.94 %

65.66 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio1

53.64

57.72

60.52

64.75

62.89

Full-time equivalent employees

2,917

2,883

2,947

2,949

2,946

Number of financial centers

222

223

223

222

222

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 were $17.5 billion, up $303.4 million, or 7 percent annualized, compared to $17.2 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025. The increase in total loans was driven by increases in real estate – commercial, commercial and consumer & other portfolios, offset in part by seasonal declines in mortgage warehouse and agricultural portfolios. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 were $3.9 billion, compared to $4.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025. The commercial loan pipeline totaled $1.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, and ready to close commercial loans totaled $774 million with a weighted average rate of 6.53 percent.

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments 

$ in millions

4Q25

      3Q25

      2Q25

      1Q25

      4Q24

Total loans

$17,492

$17,189

$17,111

$17,094

$17,006

Unfunded loan commitments

3,871

3,955

3,947

3,888

3,739

Deposits and Other Borrowings
Total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 were $20.2 billion, compared to $19.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and $21.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in total deposits on a linked quarter basis was fueled by a $349 million, or 8 percent annualized, increase in customer deposits, driven by increases in interest bearing transaction accounts and savings accounts and interest bearing public fund deposits. The decrease in total deposits on a year-over-year basis deposits reflects a reduction of higher rate, non-relationship wholesale and public fund deposits as part of the balance sheet repositioning completed during the third quarter of 2025.

Other borrowings at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 were $302.3 million, compared to $18.8 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and $745.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in other borrowings on a year-over-year basis reflected the pay down of higher cost wholesale funding, primarily FHLB advances, as part of the balance sheet repositioning. 

Deposits

$ in millions

 4Q25

 3Q25

 2Q25

 1Q25

 4Q24

Noninterest bearing deposits

$  4,330

$  4,377

$  4,468

$  4,455

$  4,461

Interest bearing transaction accounts

10,453

10,289

10,532

10,621

10,331

Time deposits

3,508

3,331

3,588

3,695

3,796

Brokered deposits

1,893

1,841

3,237

2,914

3,298

   Total deposits

$20,184

$19,838

$21,825

$21,684

$21,886






Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits

21 %

22 %

20 %

21 %

20 %

Total loans to total deposits

87

87

78

79

78

Asset Quality
Total nonperforming loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $112.7 million, compared to $153.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and $110.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis reflected a $40.8 million decline related to two previously disclosed credit relationships. In addition, during the fourth quarter of 2025 the Company completed the sale of a small ticket equipment finance portfolio that was included in a run-off portfolio, resulting in a $3.2 million decrease in nonperforming loans.

The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the fourth quarter of 2025 at 199 percent, compared to 168 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and 212 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 51 basis points at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 66 basis points at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and 45 basis points at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net charge offs as a percentage of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2025 were 112 basis points and included net charge-offs of $28.2 million (or 65 basis points) related to the two previously disclosed credit relationships for which the Company held specific reserves totaling $30.8 million. In addition, there were $6.2 million (or 14 basis points) of net charge-offs related to a run-off portfolio that included a small ticket equipment finance portfolio that was sold during the quarter.

Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $15.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $15.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was $224.4 million, compared to $258.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and $235.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans (ACL ratio) was 1.28 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 1.50 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and 1.38 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The linked quarter reduction in the ACL ratio was primarily due to the utilization of specific reserves related to the two previously disclosed credit relationships and the run-off portfolio.

Asset Quality

$ in millions

  4Q25

  3Q25

      2Q25

     1Q25

      4Q24

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.28 %

1.50 %

1.48 %

1.48 %

1.38 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans

199

168

161

165

212

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.64

0.90

0.92

0.89

0.65

Net charge-off ratio (annualized)

1.12

0.25

0.25

0.23

0.27

Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)

0.47

0.24

0.24

0.23

0.22






Total nonperforming loans

$112.7

$153.9

$157.2

$152.3

$110.7

Total other nonperforming assets

12.4

6.8

9.5

10.0

10.5

   Total nonperforming assets

$125.1

$160.7

$166.7

$162.3

$121.2






Reserve for unfunded commitments

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

Capital and Subordinated Debt
Total stockholders' equity at the end of the fourth quarter and third quarter of 2025 was $3.4 billion, compared to $3.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Book value per share at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was $23.62, compared to $23.18 at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and $28.08 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was $13.91, compared to $16.80 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in book value per share and tangible book value per share on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a $47.3 million increase in undivided profits. The year-over-year decline in book value per share and tangible book value per share was primarily due to an increase in outstanding shares resulting from the public offering of the Company's Class A common stock completed in the third quarter of 2025 and the impacts of the balance sheet repositioning.

Total stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was 13.9%, unchanged from third quarter of 2025 levels and up from 13.1 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 8.7 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 8.5 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and 8.3 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Each of the applicable regulatory capital ratios for Simmons and its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" regulatory guidelines.

On October 1, 2025, the Company completed the redemption of the Company's outstanding $330 million principal amount of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2028.

Select Capital Ratios

      4Q25

      3Q25

      2Q25

      1Q25

     4Q24

Stockholders' equity to total assets

13.9 %

13.9 %

13.3 %

13.2 %

13.1 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets1

8.7

8.5

8.5

8.3

8.3

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

11.6

11.5

12.4

12.2

12.4

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.1

9.6

10.0

9.8

9.7

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.6

11.5

12.4

12.2

12.4

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.4

15.1

14.4

14.6

14.6

Share Repurchase Program
During the fourth quarter of 2025, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024 (2024 Program). Remaining authorization under the 2024 Program as of December 31, 2025, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2024 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements.  The 2024 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.

Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 116 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates more than 220 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Recently, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2026 and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Companies 2026. In 2025, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 in Arkansas and one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025, and by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, noninterest income, and noninterest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, losses on sale of securities, loss on sale of equipment finance business, net branch right-sizing initiatives, early retirement program, termination of vendor and software services and losses on early extinguishment of debt.

In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

 Simmons First National Corporation 







 SFNC 

 Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets 








 For the Quarters Ended 

 Dec 31 

 Sep 30 

 Jun 30 

 Mar 31 

 Dec 31 

 (Unaudited) 

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

($ in thousands)








 ASSETS 








 Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks 

$         380,439

$         377,604

$         398,081

$         423,171

$         429,705

 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 

331,474

266,013

246,381

211,115

257,672

     Cash and cash equivalents 

711,913

643,617

644,462

634,286

687,377

 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 

100

100

100

100

100

 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 

-

-

3,591,531

3,615,556

3,636,636

 Investment securities - available-for-sale 

3,266,221

3,319,277

2,405,320

2,491,849

2,529,426

 Mortgage loans held for sale 

17,438

15,507

16,972

8,351

11,417

 Assets held in trading accounts 

11,685

12,695

-

-

-

 Loans: 








 Loans 

17,492,179

17,188,817

17,111,096

17,094,078

17,005,937

 Allowance for credit losses on loans 

(224,377)

(258,006)

(253,537)

(252,168)

(235,019)

 Net loans 

17,267,802

16,930,811

16,857,559

16,841,910

16,770,918

 Premises and equipment 

561,220

568,343

573,160

573,616

585,431

 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 

12,009

6,386

8,794

8,976

9,270

 Interest receivable 

104,062

104,383

120,443

117,398

123,243

 Bank owned life insurance 

540,001

539,372

535,481

535,324

531,805

 Goodwill 

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

 Other intangible assets 

84,423

87,520

90,617

93,714

97,242

 Other assets 

643,204

659,352

528,382

551,112

572,385

 Total assets 

$    24,540,877

$    24,208,162

$    26,693,620

$    26,792,991

$    26,876,049










 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 








 Deposits: 








 Noninterest bearing transaction accounts 

$      4,330,211

$      4,377,232

$      4,468,237

$      4,455,255

$      4,460,517

 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 

11,141,169

10,932,914

11,176,791

11,265,554

10,982,022

 Time deposits 

4,712,658

4,527,587

6,179,962

5,963,811

6,443,211

         Total deposits 

20,184,038

19,837,733

21,824,990

21,684,620

21,885,750

 Federal funds purchased and securities sold 








 under agreements to repurchase 

21,383

22,348

31,306

50,133

37,109

 Other borrowings 

302,253

18,832

634,349

884,863

745,372

 Subordinated notes and debentures 

317,714

648,976

366,369

366,331

366,293

 Accrued interest and other liabilities 

296,249

326,310

287,396

275,559

312,653

 Total liabilities 

21,121,637

20,854,199

23,144,410

23,261,506

23,347,177










 Stockholders' equity: 








 Common stock 

1,448

1,447

1,260

1,259

1,257

 Surplus 

2,846,581

2,848,977

2,518,286

2,515,372

2,511,590

 Undivided profits 

864,341

817,022

1,410,564

1,382,564

1,376,935

 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 

(293,130)

(313,483)

(380,900)

(367,710)

(360,910)

 Total stockholders' equity 

3,419,240

3,353,963

3,549,210

3,531,485

3,528,872

 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 

$    24,540,877

$    24,208,162

$    26,693,620

$    26,792,991

$    26,876,049

 Simmons First National Corporation 







 SFNC 

 Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date 








 For the Quarters Ended 

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

 (Unaudited) 

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

($ in thousands, except per share data)








 INTEREST INCOME 








    Loans (including fees) 

$     270,868

$     269,210

$    265,373

$    257,755

$    272,727

    Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 

2,485

6,421

2,531

2,703

2,913

    Investment securities 

33,833

37,464

46,898

47,257

50,162

    Mortgage loans held for sale 

227

229

221

122

180

    Assets held in trading accounts 

118

99

-

-

-

            TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 

307,531

313,423

315,023

307,837

325,982

 INTEREST EXPENSE 








    Time deposits 

41,989

49,064

57,231

62,559

70,661

    Other deposits 

60,516

67,546

69,108

67,895

72,369

    Federal funds purchased and securities 








      sold under agreements to repurchase 

57

72

59

113

119

    Other borrowings 

2,138

2,957

10,613

7,714

11,386

    Subordinated notes and debentures 

5,535

7,123

6,188

6,134

6,505

            TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 

110,235

126,762

143,199

144,415

161,040

 NET INTEREST INCOME 

197,296

186,661

171,824

163,422

164,942

 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 








    Provision for credit losses on loans 

15,116

15,180

11,945

26,797

13,332

            TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 

15,116

11,966

11,945

26,797

13,332

 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION 








    FOR CREDIT LOSSES 

182,180

174,695

159,879

136,625

151,610

 NONINTEREST INCOME 








    Service charges on deposit accounts 

12,669

13,045

12,588

12,635

12,978

    Debit and credit card fees 

8,660

8,478

8,567

8,446

8,323

    Wealth management fees 

10,337

9,965

9,464

9,629

9,658

    Mortgage lending income 

2,232

2,259

1,687

2,013

1,828

    Bank owned life insurance income 

3,942

3,943

3,890

4,092

3,780

    Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income) 

1,503

1,474

1,321

1,333

1,426

    Gain (loss) on sale of securities 

-

(801,492)

-

-

-

    Other income 

12,365

6,141

4,837

8,007

5,565

            TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 

51,708

(756,187)

42,354

46,155

43,558

 NONINTEREST EXPENSE 








    Salaries and employee benefits 

72,924

76,249

73,862

74,824

71,588

    Occupancy expense, net 

11,636

12,106

11,844

12,651

11,876

    Furniture and equipment expense 

5,304

5,275

5,474

5,465

5,671

    Other real estate and foreclosure expense 

432

200

216

198

317

    Deposit insurance 

4,736

5,175

4,917

5,391

5,550

    Other operating expenses 

44,830

43,027

42,276

46,051

46,115

            TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 

139,862

142,032

138,589

144,580

141,117

 NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 

94,026

(723,524)

63,644

38,200

54,051

    Provision for income taxes 

15,948

(160,732)

8,871

5,812

5,732

 NET INCOME (LOSS) 

$       78,078

$    (562,792)

$      54,773

$      32,388

$      48,319

 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 

$           0.54

$          (4.01)

$          0.43

$          0.26

$          0.38

 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 

$           0.54

$          (4.00)

$          0.43

$          0.26

$          0.38

 Simmons First National Corporation 






 SFNC 

 Consolidated Risk-Based Capital 








 For the Quarters Ended 

Dec 31 

Sep 30 

Jun 30 

Mar 31 

Dec 31 

 (Unaudited) 

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

($ in thousands)








Tier 1 capital








   Stockholders' equity

$      3,419,240

$      3,353,963

$      3,549,210

$      3,531,485

$      3,528,872

   CECL transition provision (1)

-

-

-

-

30,873

   Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax

(1,374,839)

(1,376,255)

(1,379,104)

(1,381,953)

(1,385,128)

   Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities

293,130

313,483

380,900

367,710

360,910

      Total Tier 1 capital

2,337,531

2,291,191

2,551,006

2,517,242

2,535,527










Tier 2 capital








   Subordinated notes and debentures

317,714

648,976

366,369

366,331

366,293

   Subordinated debt phase out

-

(198,000)

(198,000)

(132,000)

(132,000)

   Qualifying allowance for loan losses and








      reserve for unfunded commitments

250,006

248,710

258,079

257,769

222,313

      Total Tier 2 capital

567,720

699,686

426,448

492,100

456,606

      Total risk-based capital

$      2,905,251

$      2,990,877

$      2,977,454

$      3,009,342

$      2,992,133










Risk weighted assets

$    20,106,493

$    19,861,879

$    20,646,324

$    20,621,540

$    20,473,960










Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio

$    23,224,638

$    23,963,356

$    25,606,135

$    25,619,424

$    26,037,459










Ratios at end of quarter








   Equity to assets

13.93 %

13.85 %

13.30 %

13.18 %

13.13 %

   Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

8.71 %

8.53 %

8.46 %

8.34 %

8.29 %

   Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)

11.63 %

11.54 %

12.36 %

12.21 %

12.38 %

   Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.06 %

9.56 %

9.96 %

9.83 %

9.74 %

   Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.63 %

11.54 %

12.36 %

12.21 %

12.38 %

   Total risk-based capital ratio

14.45 %

15.07 %

14.42 %

14.59 %

14.61 %










(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.

(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules

accompanying this release.








 Simmons First National Corporation 






 SFNC 

 Consolidated Investment Securities 








 For the Quarters Ended 

 Dec 31 

 Sep 30 

 Jun 30 

 Mar 31 

 Dec 31 

 (Unaudited) 

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

($ in thousands)








Investment Securities - End of Period








 Held-to-Maturity 








    U.S. Government agencies 

$                 -

$                 -

$       457,228

$       456,545

$       455,869

    Mortgage-backed securities 

-

-

1,024,313

1,048,170

1,070,032

    State and political subdivisions 

-

-

1,855,614

1,856,905

1,857,177

    Other securities 

-

-

254,376

253,936

253,558

       Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) 

-

-

3,591,531

3,615,556

3,636,636

 Available-for-Sale 








    U.S. Treasury 

$                 -

$                 -

$              400

$              699

$              996

    U.S. Government agencies 

47,172

48,355

49,498

52,318

54,547

    Mortgage-backed securities 

2,201,958

2,249,593

1,349,991

1,380,913

1,392,759

    State and political subdivisions 

859,071

845,371

807,842

832,898

858,182

    Other securities 

158,020

175,958

197,589

225,021

222,942

       Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 

3,266,221

3,319,277

2,405,320

2,491,849

2,529,426

       Total investment securities (net of credit losses) 

$    3,266,221

$    3,319,277

$    5,996,851

$    6,107,405

$    6,166,062

       Fair value - HTM investment securities 

$                   -

$                   -

$    2,891,974

$    2,929,625

$    2,949,951

 Simmons First National Corporation 






 SFNC 

 Consolidated Loans 








 For the Quarters Ended 

 Dec 31 

 Sep 30 

 Jun 30 

 Mar 31 

 Dec 31 

 (Unaudited) 

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

($ in thousands)








Loan Portfolio - End of Period








 Consumer: 








    Credit cards 

$         175,760

$         173,020

$         176,166

$         179,680

$         181,675

    Other consumer 

115,472

112,335

123,831

97,198

127,319

 Total consumer 

291,232

285,355

299,997

276,878

308,994

 Real Estate: 








    Construction 

2,873,807

2,874,823

2,784,578

2,778,245

2,789,249

    Single-family residential 

2,607,450

2,617,849

2,625,717

2,647,451

2,689,946

    Other commercial real estate 

8,289,968

7,875,649

7,961,412

8,051,304

7,912,336

 Total real estate 

13,771,225

13,368,321

13,371,707

13,477,000

13,391,531

 Commercial: 








    Commercial 

2,382,339

2,397,388

2,440,507

2,372,681

2,434,175

    Agricultural 

306,300

353,181

333,078

264,469

261,154

 Total commercial 

2,688,639

2,750,569

2,773,585

2,637,150

2,695,329

 Other 

741,083

784,572

665,807

703,050

610,083

       Total loans 

$    17,492,179

$    17,188,817

$    17,111,096

$    17,094,078

$    17,005,937

 Simmons First National Corporation 






 SFNC 

 Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality 








 For the Quarters Ended 

 Dec 31 

 Sep 30 

 Jun 30 

 Mar 31 

 Dec 31 

 (Unaudited) 

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

($ in thousands)








Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans








 Beginning balance 

$      258,006

$      253,537

$      252,168

$      235,019

$      233,223










 Loans charged off: 








    Credit cards 

1,346

1,862

1,702

1,460

1,629

    Other consumer 

550

600

351

1,133

505

    Real estate 

25,850

1,350

1,450

4,425

3,810

    Commercial 

22,004

8,079

8,257

4,243

6,796

       Total loans charged off 

49,750

11,891

11,760

11,261

12,740










 Recoveries of loans previously charged off: 








    Credit cards 

347

257

334

211

391

    Other consumer 

163

303

294

306

279

    Real estate 

105

115

87

99

275

    Commercial 

390

505

469

997

259

       Total recoveries 

1,005

1,180

1,184

1,613

1,204

    Net loans charged off 

48,745

10,711

10,576

9,648

11,536

 Provision for credit losses on loans 

15,116

15,180

11,945

26,797

13,332

 Balance, end of quarter 

$      224,377

$      258,006

$      253,537

$      252,168

$      235,019










Nonperforming assets








 Nonperforming loans: 








    Nonaccrual loans 

$      111,791

$      153,516

$      156,453

$      151,897

$      110,154

    Loans past due 90 days or more 

948

423

709

494

603

       Total nonperforming loans 

112,739

153,939

157,162

152,391

110,757

 Other nonperforming assets: 








   Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

12,009

6,386

8,794

8,976

9,270

    Other nonperforming assets 

323

392

759

978

1,202

       Total other nonperforming assets 

12,332

6,778

9,553

9,954

10,472

          Total nonperforming assets 

$      125,071

$      160,717

$      166,715

$      162,345

$      121,229










Ratios








 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 

1.28 %

1.50 %

1.48 %

1.48 %

1.38 %

 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 

199 %

168 %

161 %

165 %

212 %

 Nonperforming loans to total loans 

0.64 %

0.90 %

0.92 %

0.89 %

0.65 %

 Nonperforming assets to total assets 

0.51 %

0.66 %

0.62 %

0.61 %

0.45 %

 Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD) 

1.12 %

0.25 %

0.25 %

0.23 %

0.27 %

 Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD) 

0.47 %

0.24 %

0.24 %

0.23 %

0.22 %

 Annualized net credit card charge offs to 








   average credit card loans (QTD) 

2.23 %

3.64 %

2.99 %

2.72 %

2.63 %

 Simmons First National Corporation 














 SFNC 

 Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis 










 For the Quarters Ended 
















 (Unaudited) 

















 Three Months Ended
Dec 2025 

 Three Months Ended
Sep 2025 

 Three Months Ended
Dec 2024 

 ($ in thousands) 

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

ASSETS
















Earning assets:
















   Interest bearing balances due from banks
















     and federal funds sold

$          232,046

$        2,485

4.25 %

$         566,344

$       6,421

4.50 %

$         238,731

$       2,913

4.85 %

   Investment securities - taxable

2,490,444

28,235

4.50 %

2,751,493

29,183

4.21 %

3,633,138

34,459

3.77 %

   Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)

810,597

7,578

3.71 %

1,242,936

11,210

3.58 %

2,633,148

21,260

3.21 %

   Mortgage loans held for sale

15,738

227

5.72 %

13,776

229

6.60 %

10,713

180

6.68 %

   Assets held in trading accounts

12,534

118

3.74 %

11,305

99

3.47 %

-

-

0.00 %

   Loans - including fees (FTE)

17,295,415

271,778

6.23 %

16,976,231

270,092

6.31 %

17,212,034

273,594

6.32 %

      Total interest earning assets (FTE)

20,856,774

310,421

5.90 %

21,562,085

317,234

5.84 %

23,727,764

332,406

5.57 %

   Non-earning assets

3,397,673




3,352,837




3,351,179



     Total assets

$     24,254,447




$    24,914,922




$    27,078,943





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Interest bearing liabilities:
















   Interest bearing transaction and
















     savings accounts

$     10,971,959

$      60,516

2.19 %

$    11,043,132

$     67,546

2.43 %

$    10,967,450

$     72,369

2.63 %

   Time deposits

4,573,502

41,989

3.64 %

5,116,070

49,064

3.80 %

6,397,251

70,661

4.39 %

      Total interest bearing deposits

15,545,461

102,505

2.62 %

16,159,202

116,610

2.86 %

17,364,701

143,030

3.28 %

   Federal funds purchased and securities
















     sold under agreement to repurchase

20,990

57

1.08 %

23,306

72

1.23 %

47,314

119

1.00 %

   Other borrowings

217,996

2,138

3.89 %

268,278

2,957

4.37 %

932,366

11,386

4.86 %

   Subordinated notes and debentures

319,162

5,535

6.88 %

407,922

7,123

6.93 %

366,274

6,505

7.07 %

      Total interest bearing liabilities

16,103,609

110,235

2.72 %

16,858,708

126,762

2.98 %

18,710,655

161,040

3.42 %

Noninterest bearing liabilities:
















   Noninterest bearing deposits

4,412,009




4,369,941




4,491,361



   Other liabilities

328,812




317,965




333,781



      Total liabilities

20,844,430




21,546,614




23,535,797



Stockholders' equity

3,410,017




3,368,308




3,543,146



      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$     24,254,447




$    24,914,922




$    27,078,943



Net interest income (FTE)

$    200,186




$   190,472




$   171,366

Net interest spread (FTE)



3.18 %




2.86 %




2.15 %

Net interest margin (FTE)



3.81 %




3.50 %




2.87 %

 Simmons First National Corporation 






 SFNC 

 Consolidated - Selected Financial Data 








 For the Quarters Ended 

Dec 31 

Sep 30 

Jun 30 

Mar 31 

Dec 31 

 (Unaudited) 

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

($ in thousands, except share data)








QUARTER-TO-DATE








Financial Highlights - As Reported








Net Income (loss)

$            78,078

$       (562,792)

$           54,773

$           32,388

$           48,319

Diluted earnings per share

0.54

(4.00)

0.43

0.26

0.38

Return on average assets

1.28 %

-8.96 %

0.82 %

0.49 %

0.71 %

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

1.40 %

-9.46 %

0.91 %

0.56 %

0.79 %

Return on average common equity

9.08 %

-66.29 %

6.20 %

3.69 %

5.43 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

15.92 %

-113.56 %

10.73 %

6.61 %

9.59 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.81 %

3.50 %

3.06 %

2.95 %

2.87 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

55.52 %

-25.11 %

62.82 %

66.94 %

65.66 %

FTE adjustment

2,890

3,811

6,422

6,414

6,424

Average diluted shares outstanding

145,210,222

140,648,704

126,406,453

126,336,557

126,232,084

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.213

0.213

0.213

0.213

0.210

Accretable yield on acquired loans

749

725

1,263

1,084

1,863

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)








Adjusted earnings

$            78,975

$           64,930

$           56,071

$           33,122

$           49,634

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.54

0.46

0.44

0.26

0.39

Adjusted return on average assets

1.29 %

1.03 %

0.84 %

0.50 %

0.73 %

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

1.41 %

1.13 %

0.93 %

0.57 %

0.81 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

9.19 %

7.65 %

6.34 %

3.77 %

5.57 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

16.10 %

13.62 %

10.97 %

6.75 %

9.83 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

53.64 %

57.72 %

60.52 %

64.75 %

62.89 %

YEAR-TO-DATE








Financial Highlights - GAAP








Net Income (loss)

$        (397,553)

$       (475,631)

$           87,161

$           32,388

$         152,693

Diluted earnings per share

(2.95)

(3.63)

0.69

0.26

1.21

Return on average assets

-1.55 %

-2.44 %

0.66 %

0.49 %

0.56 %

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

-1.60 %

-2.54 %

0.74 %

0.56 %

0.64 %

Return on average common equity

-11.45 %

-18.21 %

4.94 %

3.69 %

4.38 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

-18.84 %

-30.13 %

8.67 %

6.61 %

7.96 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.32 %

3.17 %

3.01 %

2.95 %

2.74 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

460.26 %

-329.30 %

64.86 %

66.94 %

69.57 %

FTE adjustment

19,537

16,647

12,836

6,414

25,820

Average diluted shares outstanding

134,731,180

131,132,891

126,325,650

126,336,557

126,115,606

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.850

0.638

0.425

0.213

0.840

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)








Adjusted earnings

$          233,098

$         154,123

$           89,193

$           33,122

$         177,887

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

1.73

1.18

0.71

0.26

1.41

Adjusted return on average assets

0.91 %

0.79 %

0.67 %

0.50 %

0.65 %

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

1.00 %

0.87 %

0.75 %

0.57 %

0.73 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

6.71 %

5.90 %

5.06 %

3.77 %

5.10 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

11.78 %

10.37 %

8.86 %

6.75 %

9.18 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

58.92 %

60.90 %

62.62 %

64.75 %

64.56 %

END OF PERIOD








Book value per share

$              23.62

$             23.18

$             28.17

$             28.04

$             28.08

Tangible book value per share

13.91

13.45

16.97

16.81

16.80

Shares outstanding

144,762,817

144,703,075

125,996,248

125,926,822

125,651,540

Full-time equivalent employees

2,917

2,883

2,947

2,949

2,946

Total number of financial centers

222

223

223

222

222










 (1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are 

 included in the schedules accompanying this release. 








 (2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues.  

 Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting 

 items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from 

 securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. 





 Simmons First National Corporation 







 SFNC 

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date 



 For the Quarters Ended 

 Dec 31 

 Sep 30 

 Jun 30 

 Mar 31 

 Dec 31 

 (Unaudited) 

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

 (in thousands, except per share data) 








QUARTER-TO-DATE








 Net income (loss) 

$         78,078

$      (562,792)

$         54,773

$         32,388

$         48,319

Certain items (non-GAAP)








Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

570

-

-

-

Early retirement program

-

305

1,594

-

200

Termination of vendor and software services

12

-

-

-

-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

1,118

-

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

801,492

-

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

85

2,004

163

994

1,581

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(318)

(176,649)

(459)

(260)

(466)

    Certain items, net of tax 

897

627,722

1,298

734

1,315

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2)

$         78,975

$         64,930

$         56,071

$         33,122

$         49,634










 Diluted earnings per share 

$             0.54

$            (4.00)

$             0.43

$             0.26

$             0.38

Certain items (non-GAAP)








Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

-

-

-

Early retirement program

-

-

0.01

-

-

Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

-

-

-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

0.01

-

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

5.70

-

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

-

0.01

-

-

0.01

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(0.01)

(1.25)

-

-

-

    Certain items, net of tax 

-

4.46

0.01

-

0.01

 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) 

$             0.54

$             0.46

$             0.44

$             0.26

$             0.39










 (1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items. 



 (2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income." 















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)

















QUARTER-TO-DATE








    Noninterest income 

$         51,708

$      (756,187)

$         42,354

$         46,155

$         43,558

Certain noninterest income items








Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

570

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

801,492

-

-

-

    Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) 

$         51,708

$         45,875

$         42,354

$         46,155

$         43,558










    Other income 

$         12,365

$           6,141

$           4,837

$           8,007

$           5,565

Certain other income items








Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

570

-

-

-

    Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) 

$         12,365

$           6,711

$           4,837

$           8,007

$           5,565










    Noninterest expense 

$       139,862

$       142,032

$       138,589

$       144,580

$       141,117

 Certain noninterest expense items








Early retirement program

-

(305)

(1,594)

-

(200)

Termination of vendor and software services

(12)

-

-

-

-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

(1,118)

-

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(85)

(2,004)

(163)

(994)

(1,581)

    Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 

138,647

139,723

136,832

143,586

139,336

  Less: Fraud event 

-

-

-

(4,300)

-

    Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP) 

$       138,647

$       139,723

$       136,832

$       139,286

$       139,336










    Salaries and employee benefits 

$         72,924

$         76,249

$         73,862

$         74,824

$         71,588

Certain salaries and employee benefits items








Early retirement program

-

(305)

(1,594)

-

(200)

Other

-

(1)

1

-

-

    Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) 

$         72,924

$         75,943

$         72,269

$         74,824

$         71,388










    Other operating expenses 

$         44,830

$         43,027

$         42,276

$         46,051

$         46,115

Certain other operating expenses items








Termination of vendor and software services

(12)

-

-

-

-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

(1,118)

-

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

327

(1,556)

255

(161)

(1,457)

    Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) 

$         44,027

$         41,471

$         42,531

$         45,890

$         44,658

 Simmons First National Corporation 







 SFNC 

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date 



 For the Quarters Ended 

 Dec 31 

 Sep 30 

 Jun 30 

 Mar 31 

 Dec 31 

 (Unaudited) 

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

 (in thousands, except per share data) 








YEAR-TO-DATE








 Net income (loss) 

$      (397,553)

$      (475,631)

$         87,161

$         32,388

$       152,693

Certain items (non-GAAP)








Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570

570

-

-

-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

-

-

1,832

Early retirement program

1,899

1,899

1,594

-

536

Termination of vendor and software services

12

-

-

-

602

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

1,118

-

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

801,492

801,492

-

-

28,393

Branch right sizing (net)

3,246

3,161

1,157

994

2,746

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(177,686)

(177,368)

(719)

(260)

(8,915)

    Certain items, net of tax 

630,651

629,754

2,032

734

25,194

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2)

$       233,098

$       154,123

$         89,193

$         33,122

$       177,887










 Diluted earnings per share 

$            (2.95)

$            (3.63)

$             0.69

$             0.26

$             1.21

Certain items (non-GAAP)








Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

-

-

-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

-

-

0.02

Early retirement program

0.01

0.02

0.01

-

-

Termination of vendor and software services

0.01

-

-

-

-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

0.01

-

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

5.95

6.11

-

-

0.23

Branch right sizing (net)

0.02

0.02

0.01

-

0.02

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(1.32)

(1.34)

-

-

(0.07)

    Certain items, net of tax 

4.68

4.81

0.02

-

0.20

 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) 

$             1.73

$             1.18

$             0.71

$             0.26

$             1.41










 (1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items. 



 (2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income." 















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)

















YEAR-TO-DATE








    Noninterest income 

$      (615,970)

$      (667,678)

$         88,509

$         46,155

$       147,171

Certain noninterest income items








Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570

570

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

801,492

801,492

-

-

28,393

    Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) 

$       186,092

$       134,384

$         88,509

$         46,155

$       175,564










    Other income 

$         31,350

$         18,985

$         12,844

$           8,007

$         27,493

Certain other income items








Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570

570

-

-

-

    Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) 

$         31,920

$         19,555

$         12,844

$           8,007

$         27,493










    Noninterest expense 

$       565,063

$       425,201

$       283,169

$       144,580

$       557,543

Certain noninterest expense items








Early retirement program

(1,899)

(1,899)

(1,594)

-

(536)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

-

-

(1,832)

Termination of vendor and software services

(12)

-

-

-

(602)

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

(1,118)

-

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(3,246)

(3,161)

(1,157)

(994)

(2,746)

    Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 

558,788

420,141

280,418

143,586

551,827

 Less: Fraud event 

(4,300)

(4,300)

(4,300)

(4,300)

-

    Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP) 

$       554,488

$       415,841

$       276,118

$       139,286

$       551,827










    Salaries and employee benefits 

$       297,859

$       224,935

$       148,686

$         74,824

$       284,124

Certain salaries and employee benefits items








Early retirement program

(1,899)

(1,899)

(1,594)

-

(536)

Other

-

-

1

-

-

    Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) 

$       295,960

$       223,036

$       147,093

$         74,824

$       283,588










    Other operating expenses 

$       176,184

$       131,354

$         88,327

$         46,051

$       178,520

Certain other operating expenses items








Termination of vendor and software services

(12)

-

-

-

(602)

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

(1,118)

-

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(1,135)

(1,462)

94

(161)

(2,116)

    Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) 

$       173,919

$       129,892

$         88,421

$         45,890

$       175,802

Simmons First National Corporation







 SFNC 

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period 







 For the Quarters Ended 

Dec 31 

Sep 30 

Jun 30 

Mar 31 

Dec 31 

 (Unaudited) 

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

($ in thousands, except per share data)


















Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets













Total common stockholders' equity

$       3,419,240

$      3,353,963

$      3,549,210

$      3,531,485

$      3,528,872

Intangible assets:








   Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

   Other intangible assets

(84,423)

(87,520)

(90,617)

(93,714)

(97,242)

Total intangibles

(1,405,222)

(1,408,319)

(1,411,416)

(1,414,513)

(1,418,041)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$       2,014,018

$      1,945,644

$      2,137,794

$      2,116,972

$      2,110,831










Total assets

$     24,540,877

$    24,208,162

$    26,693,620

$    26,792,991

$    26,876,049

Intangible assets:








   Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

   Other intangible assets

(84,423)

(87,520)

(90,617)

(93,714)

(97,242)

Total intangibles

(1,405,222)

(1,408,319)

(1,411,416)

(1,414,513)

(1,418,041)

Tangible assets

$     23,135,655

$    22,799,843

$    25,282,204

$    25,378,478

$    25,458,008










Ratio of common equity to assets

13.93 %

13.85 %

13.30 %

13.18 %

13.13 %

Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.71 %

8.53 %

8.46 %

8.34 %

8.29 %










Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share


















Total common stockholders' equity

$       3,419,240

$      3,353,963

$      3,549,210

$      3,531,485

$      3,528,872

Intangible assets:








   Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

   Other intangible assets

(84,423)

(87,520)

(90,617)

(93,714)

(97,242)

Total intangibles

(1,405,222)

(1,408,319)

(1,411,416)

(1,414,513)

(1,418,041)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$       2,014,018

$      1,945,644

$      2,137,794

$      2,116,972

$      2,110,831

Shares of common stock outstanding

144,762,817

144,703,075

125,996,248

125,926,822

125,651,540

Book value per common share

$              23.62

$             23.18

$             28.17

$             28.04

$             28.08

Tangible book value per common share

$              13.91

$             13.45

$             16.97

$             16.81

$             16.80










Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits

















Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank

$       9,640,677

$      9,565,766

$      8,407,847

$      8,614,833

$      8,467,291

Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured)

2,363,327

2,169,362

2,691,215

3,005,328

2,790,339

Less: Intercompany eliminations

2,729,191

2,937,147

1,121,932

1,073,500

1,045,734

Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits

$       4,548,159

$      4,459,257

$      4,594,700

$      4,536,005

$      4,631,218










FHLB borrowing availability

$       5,999,000

$      6,134,000

$      5,133,000

$      4,432,000

$      4,716,000

Unpledged securities

1,480,000

1,575,000

3,697,000

4,197,000

4,103,000

Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and








  Bank Term Funding Program (1)

1,836,000

1,824,000

1,894,000

1,780,000

2,081,000

Additional liquidity sources

$       9,315,000

$      9,533,000

$    10,724,000

$    10,409,000

$    10,900,000










Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio

2.0

2.1

2.3

2.3

2.4










 (1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program. 

Simmons First National Corporation







 SFNC 

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date 







 For the Quarters Ended 

Dec 31 

Sep 30 

Jun 30 

Mar 31 

Dec 31 

 (Unaudited) 

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

($ in thousands)








Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets & Average Tangible Assets

















Net income (loss)

$               78,078

$           (562,792)

$               54,773

$               32,388

$               48,319

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 

2,288

2,287

2,289

2,605

2,843

Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$               80,366

$           (560,505)

$               57,062

$               34,993

$               51,162

Certain items (non-GAAP)








Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

570

-

-

-

Early retirement program

-

305

1,594

-

200

Termination of vendor and software services

12

-

-

-

-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

1,118

-

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

801,492

-

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

85

2,004

163

994

1,581

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(318)

(176,649)

(459)

(260)

(466)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

78,975

64,930

56,071

33,122

49,634

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 

2,288

2,287

2,289

2,605

2,843

Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$               81,263

$               67,217

$               58,360

$               35,727

$               52,477










Average total assets

$        24,254,447

$        24,914,922

$        26,645,131

$        26,678,628

$        27,078,943

Average intangible assets:








   Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

   Other intangibles

(86,206)

(89,349)

(92,432)

(95,787)

(99,405)

Total average intangibles

(1,407,005)

(1,410,148)

(1,413,231)

(1,416,586)

(1,420,204)

Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$        22,847,442

$        23,504,774

$        25,231,900

$        25,262,042

$        25,658,739










Return on average assets

1.28 %

-8.96 %

0.82 %

0.49 %

0.71 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.29 %

1.03 %

0.84 %

0.50 %

0.73 %

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1.40 %

-9.46 %

0.91 %

0.56 %

0.79 %

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1.41 %

1.13 %

0.93 %

0.57 %

0.81 %










Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity


















Net income (loss)  available to common stockholders

$               78,078

$           (562,792)

$               54,773

$               32,388

$               48,319

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,288

2,287

2,289

2,605

2,843

Total income available to common stockholders

$               80,366

$           (560,505)

$               57,062

$               34,993

$               51,162

Certain items (non-GAAP)








Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

570

-

-

-

Early retirement program

-

305

1,594

-

200

Termination of vendor and software services

12

-

-

-

-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

1,118

-

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

801,492

-

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

85

2,004

163

994

1,581

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(318)

(176,649)

(459)

(260)

(466)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

78,975

64,930

56,071

33,122

49,634

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,288

2,287

2,289

2,605

2,843

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$               81,263

$               67,217

$               58,360

$               35,727

$               52,477










Average common stockholders' equity

$          3,410,017

$          3,368,308

$          3,546,163

$          3,564,469

$          3,543,146

Average intangible assets:








   Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

   Other intangibles

(86,206)

(89,349)

(92,432)

(95,787)

(99,405)

Total average intangibles

(1,407,005)

(1,410,148)

(1,413,231)