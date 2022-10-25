Simmons First National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings of $80.6 million, Earnings Per Diluted Share of $0.63

Positive operating leverage driven by strong total revenue and adjusted pre-provision net revenue growth

George A. Makris, Jr., Simmons' Chairman and CEO, commented on the third quarter

Our financial performance in the quarter demonstrates the diversity of our franchise and our ability to navigate the current economic environment. Total revenue growth was strong and well balanced, increasing 5 percent from the previous quarter. Noninterest expense was well contained, decreasing 11 percent on a reported basis and 1 percent on an adjusted basis. As a result of the positive operating leverage we generated in the quarter, pre-provision net revenue was the highest in our history and we delivered a return on equity of 10 percent and a ROTE of 18 percent.

As we enter the final quarter of the year with positive momentum, we also recognize the backdrop of economic uncertainty that persists. Inflation levels remain elevated and market expectations are that interest rates will continue to rise, which will most likely have an impact on future economic growth and activity. As such, we are intently focused on targeted balance sheet growth that optimizes capital, prudently managing spreads, and maintaining disciplined loan and deposit pricing strategies. We believe our conservative credit culture and emphasis on effective risk management has served, and will continue to serve, us well during periods of economic unrest.

Importantly, the unwavering commitment of our associates provides us with pride and confidence in the future. It is through their efforts that we will be well-positioned to continue our tradition of prospering in competitive markets and challenging times.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 FINANCIAL RESULTS (in millions)





Revenue $236.6 $225.3 $193.8 Revenue, excluding securities gain (loss) (1) 236.6 225.4 188.5 Noninterest expense 138.9 156.8 114.3 Pre-provision net revenue (1) 97.7 68.6 74.2 Merger related costs 1.4 19.1 1.4 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (1) 100.0 88.1 72.6 Provision for credit losses 0.1 33.9 (19.9) Net income 80.6 27.5 80.6 PER SHARE DATA





Diluted earnings $ 0.63 $ 0.21 $ 0.74 Adjusted diluted earnings (1) 0.64 0.52 0.73 Book value 24.87 25.31 28.42 Tangible book value (1) 13.51 14.07 17.39 BALANCE SHEET (in millions)





Total loans $15,607 $15,110 $10,825 Total deposits 22,149 22,036 18,072 Total shareholders' equity 3,157 3,260 3,031 ASSET QUALITY





Net charge-off ratio — % 0.02 % 0.17 % Nonperforming loan ratio 0.37 0.42 0.55 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.23 0.26 0.31 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.27 1.41 1.87 Nonperforming loan coverage ratio 342 334 341 SELECT RATIOS





Net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.34 % 3.24 % 2.85 % Efficiency ratio (1) 54.41 57.49 58.10 Loan to deposit ratio 70.47 68.57 59.90 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 11.73 12.10 14.27 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.08 14.83 17.42

Third Quarter Highlights

Comparisons reflect 3Q22 vs 2Q22

Diluted EPS of $0.63 and adjusted diluted EPS (1) of $0.64





and adjusted diluted EPS (1) of Revenue increased 5%, fueled by a 5% increase in net interest income and a 7% increase in noninterest income





Noninterest expense decreased 11%. Excluding merger related costs and certain other items, adjusted noninterest expense (1) decreased 1%





Positive operating leverage drives 13% increase in adjusted pre-provision net revenue and 308 bp improvement in efficiency ratio





Solid balance sheet growth led by a 3% increase in total loans while total deposits increased 1%





Asset quality metrics remain at historically low-levels and reflect conservative credit culture and strategic decision in 2019 to de-risk certain elements of acquired loan portfolios





$45 million of common stock repurchased during the 3Q22

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $80.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $27.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $80.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.63 for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.21 in the second quarter of 2022 and $0.74 in the third quarter of 2021. As shown in the table below, certain items, consisting primarily of merger-related expenses and branch right sizing costs, totaled $1.7 million (after-tax) in the third quarter of 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, certain items as shown in the table below totaled $39.4 million (after-tax) and included Day 2 accounting provision required for loans and unfunded commitments acquired in connection with an acquisition. Certain items for the third quarter of 2021 as shown in the table below totaled $(1.2) million (after-tax). Excluding these items, adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) were $0.64 for the third quarter of 2022, $0.52 for the second quarter of 2022 and $0.73 for the third quarter of 2021.

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $236.6 million, up 5 percent compared to the second quarter of 2022, and up 22 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021. Pre-provision net revenue(1) totaled $97.7 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared to $68.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $74.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue(1) totaled $100.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, up 13 percent from second quarter 2022 levels and 38 percent from third quarter 2021 levels. As a result of the positive operating leverage delivered in the quarter, the efficiency ratio(1) for the third quarter of 2022 was 54.41 percent, an improvement of 308 basis points from second quarter 2022 levels and 369 basis points from third quarter 2021 levels.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS

$ in millions, except per share data Q3 22 Q2 22 Q3 21 Net income $ 80.6 $ 27.5 $ 80.6







Day 2 accounting provision - 33.8 - Merger related expenses 1.4 19.1 1.4 Branch right sizing costs, net 1.3 0.4 (3.0) Loss from early retirement of TruPS 0.4 - - Gain on sale of intellectual property (0.8) - - Total pre-tax impact 2.3 53.3 (1.6) Tax effect (3) (0.6) (14.0) 0.4 Total impact on earnings 1.7 39.3 (1.2) Adjusted earnings (1) $ 82.3 $ 66.8 $ 79.4







Diluted EPS $ 0.63 $ 0.21 $ 0.74







Day 2 accounting provision - 0.27 - Merger related expenses 0.01 0.15 0.01 Branch right sizing costs 0.01 - (0.03) Loss from early retirement of TruPS - - - Gain on sale of intellectual property (0.01) - - Total pre-tax impact 0.01 0.41 (0.02) Tax effect (3) - (0.11) 0.01 Total impact on earnings 0.01 0.31 (0.01) Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $ 0.64 $ 0.52 $ 0.73







Average diluted shares outstanding 128,336,422 128,720,078 108,359,890

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $193.6 million, up 5 percent compared to the second quarter of 2022, and up 33 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on assets acquired, which totaled $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. Also included in net interest income is income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $9.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income on a linked quarter basis was driven by a $25.8 million increase in interest income, reflecting higher average loan balances (up $843 million), increased interest income from the securities portfolio and the benefit of higher interest rates. These items more than offset the $17.3 million increase in interest expense that also reflects higher interest rates, as well as a shift in consumer sentiment given the attractiveness of higher yielding time deposits in the current interest rate environment.

The yield on loans for the third quarter of 2022 was 4.86 percent, compared to 4.54 percent in the second quarter of 2022 and 4.76 percent in the third quarter of 2021. The yield on investment securities for the third quarter of 2022 was 2.29 percent, compared to 2.08 percent in the second quarter of 2022 and 1.77 percent in the third quarter of 2021. Cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2022 were 47 basis points, compared to 18 basis points in the second quarter of 2022 and 20 basis points in the third quarter of 2021. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.34 percent, compared to 3.24 percent in the second quarter of 2022 and 2.85 percent in the third quarter of 2021. While PPP loan interest income had no impact on the net interest margin in the third quarter of 2022, it positively impacted the net interest margin by 3 basis points in the second quarter of 2022 and 14 basis points in the third quarter of 2021.



Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Loan yield (FTE) (2) 4.86 % 4.54 % 4.34 % 4.58 % 4.76 % Security yield (FTE) (2) 2.29 2.08 1.86 1.74 1.77 Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.65 0.25 0.19 0.23 0.27 Cost of deposits 0.47 0.18 0.14 0.17 0.20 Cost of borrowed funds 2.66 2.13 1.94 1.95 1.96 Net interest spread (FTE) (2) 3.11 3.11 2.66 2.74 2.72 Net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.34 3.24 2.76 2.86 2.85 Net interest margin (FTE) excluding PPP (1) (2) 3.34 3.21 2.74 2.79 2.71

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $43.0 million, compared to $40.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $48.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Gains (losses) on the sales of investment securities totaled $(22) thousand in the third quarter of 2022, $(150) thousand in the second quarter of 2022 and $5.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. The $2.8 million increase in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to an increase in wealth management fees (up $1.3 million) and service charges on deposit accounts (up $1.2 million), offset in part by a decline in debit and credit card interchange fees (down $0.5 million).

Noninterest Income $ in millions Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 12.6 $ 11.4 $ 10.7 $ 11.9 $ 11.6 Wealth management fees 8.6 7.2 8.0 8.0 7.9 Debit and credit card fees 7.7 8.2 7.4 7.5 7.1 Mortgage lending income 2.6 2.2 4.6 5.0 5.8 Other service charges and fees 2.1 1.9 1.6 1.8 2.0 Bank owned life insurance 2.9 2.6 2.7 2.8 2.6 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - (0.2) (0.1) (0.3) 5.2 Other income 6.7 6.8 7.3 10.0 6.4











Adjusted other income (1) 6.4 6.9 7.3 10.0 6.7

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $138.9 million, compared to $156.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $114.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expense are certain items, primarily comprised of merger related and branch right sizing costs, totaling $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, $19.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 and a $1.9 million credit in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding these certain items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" table below), adjusted noninterest expense(1) was $136.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, $137.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $116.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decline in salaries and employee benefits (down $2.2 million) and a $1.6 million contribution to the Simmons First Foundation recorded in the second quarter of 2022 that was not repeated in the third quarter, reflecting a portion of paper statement fees collected as part of an effort to encourage customers to enroll in eStatements. These decreases were offset in part by increases in occupancy expense (up $0.8 million) and deposit insurance (up $0.5 million). The decrease in noninterest expense, coupled with the growth in revenue, resulted in an efficiency ratio(1) of 54.41 percent during the third quarter of 2022, down 308 basis points from second quarter 2022 levels.

Noninterest Expense $ in millions Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Salaries and employee benefits $71.9 $74.1 $67.9 $63.9 $61.9 Occupancy expense, net 11.7 11.0 10.0 11.0 9.4 Furniture and equipment 5.4 5.1 4.8 4.7 4.9 Deposit insurance 3.3 2.8 1.8 2.1 1.9 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.6 0.3 Merger related costs 1.4 19.1 1.9 13.6 1.4 Other operating expenses 45.1 44.5 41.6 45.7 34.6











Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (1) 71.9 74.1 67.9 63.8 61.8 Adjusted other operating expenses (1) 44.1 44.5 40.9 45.8 38.3 Efficiency ratio (1) 54.41 % 57.49 % 62.95 % 59.48 % 58.10 %

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

Total loans at the end of the third quarter of 2022 were $15.6 billion, up $497 million, or 3 percent, compared to $15.1 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Loan growth was widespread throughout our geographic markets, and each of our core banking units posted positive loan growth on a linked quarter basis, including Metro Banking (+2 percent), Community Banking (+3 percent) and Corporate Banking (+9 percent). At the same time, growth was generally broad-based by loan type and more than offset continued market-driven weakness in mortgage warehouse lending. Commercial loan line utilization rates have remained relatively stable and below pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, loan growth was weighted toward the latter half of the quarter as period-end loans exceeded average total loans of $15.3 billion for the third quarter of 2022.

Unfunded commitments increased for the sixth consecutive quarter to $5.1 billion, up $665 million or 15 percent on a linked quarter basis. At the same time, activity within our commercial loan pipeline slowed, as expected, given the impact of the rapidly rising interest rates, and our emphasis on maintaining prudent underwriting standards and pricing discipline. Commercial loans approved and ready to close at the end of the third quarter of 2022 totaled $552 million and the rate on ready to close commercial loans was 5.84 percent, up 139 basis points from the rate on ready to close commercial loans at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

$ in millions Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Total loans $15,607 $15,110 $12,029 $12,013 $10,825











PPP loans $ 12 $ 19 $ 62 $117 $212 Mortgage warehouse loans 129 168 166 230 275 Energy loans 55 55 48 105 128











Unfunded loan commitments $5,138 $4,473 $3,428 $2,943 $2,254 Linked quarter change in unfunded commitments 15 % 30 % 16 % 31 % 6 %

Deposits

Total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2022 were $22.1 billion, compared to $22.0 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and $18.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $6.2 billion, up 3 percent from second quarter 2022, and represent 28.1 percent of total deposits, compared to 27.5 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Interest bearing deposits (checking, savings and money market accounts) totaled $12.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to $12.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The decline in interest bearing deposits was offset by an increase in time deposits, which totaled $3.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to $3.2 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The change in mix of deposits on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to the attractiveness of higher rate deposits, principally certificates of deposits, given the rapid increase in interest rates that has occurred during 2022. The loan to deposit ratio ended the third quarter of 2022 at 70 percent, compared to 69 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and 60 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2021.

$ in millions Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Noninterest bearing deposits $ 6,218 $ 6,057 $ 5,224 $ 5,325 $ 4,919 Interest bearing deposits 12,104 12,816 12,106 11,589 10,697 Time deposits 3,827 3,163 2,062 2,453 2,456 Total deposits $22,149 $22,036 $19,392 $19,367 $18,072











Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits 28.1 % 27.5 % 26.9 % 27.5 % 27.2 % Total loans to total deposits 70.5 68.6 62.0 62.0 59.9

Asset Quality

While the quality of our loan portfolio remains strong, and credit quality metrics remain at historical lows, we continue to carefully monitor our various geographies and segments for signs of stress or weakness. Total nonperforming loans at the end of the third quarter of 2022 were $57.8 million, down $5.8 million compared to $63.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and down $1.6 million compared to $59.4 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.23 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to 0.26 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and 0.31 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Loan charge-offs were offset by recoveries in the quarter, resulting in a net charge-off ratio of less than 1 basis point, compared to 2 basis points in the second quarter of 2022 and 17 basis points in the third quarter of 2021.

During the third quarter of 2022, provision for credit losses was $0.1 million, compared to $33.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 and provision recapture of $19.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the third quarter of 2022 was $197.6 million, compared to $212.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and $202.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ended the quarter at 1.27 percent, compared to 1.41 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and 1.87 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2021. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the quarter at 342 percent, compared to 334 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and 341 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2021. The reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $41.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to $25.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021 and $22.4 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021.

$ in millions Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.27 % 1.41 % 1.49 % 1.71 % 1.87 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 342 334 278 300 341 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.37 0.42 0.53 0.57 0.55 Net charge-off ratio (annualized) — 0.02 0.22 0.31 0.17 Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.07 0.11 0.22 0.13 0.06











Total nonperforming loans $57.8 $63.6 $64.3 $68.6 $59.4 Total other nonperforming assets 4.7 6.4 6.6 7.7 13.5 Total nonperforming assets $62.5 $70.0 $70.9 $76.3 $72.9











Reserve for unfunded commitments $41.9 $25.9 $22.4 $22.4 $22.4

Capital

Total common stockholders' equity at the end of the third quarter of 2022 was $3.2 billion, compared to $3.3 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and $3.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in common stockholders' equity on a linked quarter basis reflected an increase in retained earnings, offset by the return of capital to shareholders through share repurchases and the payment of a cash dividend, and an increase in unrealized losses associated with investment securities classified as available-for-sale. Book value per share at the end of the third quarter of 2022 was $24.87, compared to $25.31 at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and $28.42 at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Tangible book value per share(1) was $13.51 at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to $14.07 at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and $17.39 at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Stockholders' equity to total assets at September 30, 2022, was 11.7 percent, and tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) was 6.7 percent. All of Simmons' regulatory capital ratios continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" guidelines.



Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Stockholders' equity to total assets 11.7 % 12.0 % 12.1 % 13.1 % 13.1 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 6.7 7.0 7.4 8.5 8.4 Regulatory common equity tier 1 ratio 11.7 12.1 13.5 13.8 14.3 Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio 9.2 9.2 9.0 9.1 9.1 Regulatory tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.7 12.1 13.5 13.8 14.3 Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio 14.1 14.8 16.4 16.8 17.4

Share Repurchase Program and Cash Dividend

Simmons has a strong record of returning excess capital to shareholders through a strategic combination of cash dividends and share repurchases. As announced on October 20, 2022, as a result of Simmons' strong capital position and ability to organically generate capital, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock of $0.19 per share, which is payable on January 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022. The cash dividend represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 6 percent, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year. The annual cash dividend rate of $0.76 for 2022 represents a ten-year compound annual growth rate of 7 percent, and 2022 represents the 113th consecutive year that Simmons has paid cash dividends. According to research performed by Dividend Power, Simmons is one of only 23 U.S. publicly traded companies that have paid dividends for 100+ uninterrupted years.

During the third quarter of 2022, Simmons repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares of its Class A common stock at an average price of $23.91 under its 2022 stock repurchase program that was announced in January 2022 (2022 Program). Under the 2022 Program, Simmons is authorized to repurchase up to $175,000,000 of its issued and outstanding Class A common stock. Market conditions and our capital needs will drive the decisions regarding future stock repurchases; the timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2022 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion; and the 2022 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.

_____________________________________________________________________________________ (1) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) FTE – fully taxable equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135% (3) Effective tax rate of 26.135%

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets

















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 ($ in thousands)

















ASSETS

















Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks $ 175,547

$ 193,473

$ 195,510

$ 209,190

$ 225,500 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 503,863

771,374

1,491,507

1,441,463

1,555,913 Cash and cash equivalents 679,410

964,847

1,687,017

1,650,653

1,781,413 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 1,290

1,535

1,857

1,882

1,780 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 3,787,076

3,819,682

1,556,825

1,529,221

1,516,797 Investment securities - available-for-sale 3,937,543

4,341,647

6,640,069

7,113,545

6,822,203 Mortgage loans held for sale 12,759

14,437

18,206

36,356

34,628 Other loans held for sale 2,292

16,375

-

100

100 Loans:

















Loans 15,607,135

15,110,344

12,028,593

12,012,503

10,825,227 Allowance for credit losses on loans (197,589)

(212,611)

(178,924)

(205,332)

(202,508) Net loans 15,409,546

14,897,733

11,849,669

11,807,171

10,622,719 Premises and equipment 549,932

553,062

486,531

483,469

463,924 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 3,612

4,084

5,118

6,032

11,759 Interest receivable 86,637

82,332

69,357

72,990

68,405 Bank owned life insurance 488,364

486,355

448,011

445,305

421,762 Goodwill 1,309,000

1,310,528

1,147,007

1,146,007

1,075,305 Other intangible assets 133,059

137,285

102,748

106,235

100,428 Other assets 675,554

588,707

469,853

325,793

304,707 Total assets $ 27,076,074

$ 27,218,609

$ 24,482,268

$ 24,724,759

$ 23,225,930



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Deposits:

















Noninterest bearing transaction accounts $ 6,218,283

$ 6,057,186

$ 5,223,862

$ 5,325,318

$ 4,918,845 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 12,103,994

12,816,198

12,105,948

11,588,770

10,697,451 Time deposits 3,826,415

3,162,479

2,062,612

2,452,460

2,455,774 Total deposits 22,148,692

22,035,863

19,392,422

19,366,548

18,072,070 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

















under agreements to repurchase 168,513

155,101

196,828

185,403

217,276 Other borrowings 964,772

1,060,244

1,337,243

1,337,973

1,338,585 Subordinated notes and debentures 365,951

421,693

384,242

384,131

383,278 Accrued interest and other liabilities 270,995

285,813

209,926

201,863

184,190 Total liabilities 23,918,923

23,958,714

21,520,661

21,475,918

20,195,399



















Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred stock -

-

-

-

767 Common stock 1,269

1,288

1,125

1,127

1,066 Surplus 2,527,153

2,569,060

2,150,453

2,164,989

1,974,561 Undivided profits 1,196,459

1,139,975

1,136,990

1,093,270

1,065,566 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income:

















Unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on AFS securities (567,730)

(450,428)

(326,961)

(10,545)

(11,429) Total stockholders' equity 3,157,151

3,259,895

2,961,607

3,248,841

3,030,531 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,076,074

$ 27,218,609

$ 24,482,268

$ 24,724,759

$ 23,225,930

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date

















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 ($ in thousands, except per share data)

















INTEREST INCOME

















Loans (including fees) $ 187,347

$ 163,578

$ 127,176

$ 137,564

$ 132,216 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 1,141

1,117

649

583

763 Investment securities 40,954

37,848

33,712

32,275

30,717 Mortgage loans held for sale 178

200

190

310

230 Other loans held for sale 998

2,063

-

-

- TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 230,618

204,806

161,727

170,732

163,926 INTEREST EXPENSE

















Time deposits 8,204

2,875

2,503

3,705

4,747 Other deposits 17,225

6,879

4,314

4,390

4,369 Federal funds purchased and securities

















sold under agreements to repurchase 305

119

68

72

70 Other borrowings 6,048

4,844

4,779

4,903

4,893 Subordinated notes and debentures 5,251

4,990

4,457

4,581

4,610 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 37,033

19,707

16,121

17,651

18,689 NET INTEREST INCOME 193,585

185,099

145,606

153,081

145,237 Provision for credit losses 103

33,859

(19,914)

(1,308)

(19,890) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

















FOR CREDIT LOSSES 193,482

151,240

165,520

154,389

165,127 NONINTEREST INCOME

















Service charges on deposit accounts 12,560

11,379

10,696

11,909

11,557 Debit and credit card fees 7,685

8,224

7,449

7,460

7,102 Wealth management fees 8,562

7,214

7,968

8,042

7,877 Mortgage lending income 2,593

2,240

4,550

5,043

5,818 Bank owned life insurance income 2,902

2,563

2,706

2,768

2,573 Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income) 2,085

1,871

1,637

1,762

1,964 Gain (loss) on sale of securities (22)

(150)

(54)

(348)

5,248 Other income 6,658

6,837

7,266

9,965

6,411 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 43,023

40,178

42,218

46,601

48,550 NONINTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries and employee benefits 71,923

74,135

67,906

63,832

61,902 Occupancy expense, net 11,674

11,004

10,023

11,033

9,361 Furniture and equipment expense 5,394

5,104

4,775

4,721

4,895 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 168

142

343

576

339 Deposit insurance 3,278

2,812

1,838

2,108

1,870 Merger-related costs 1,422

19,133

1,886

13,591

1,401 Other operating expenses 45,084

44,483

41,646

45,736

34,565 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 138,943

156,813

128,417

141,597

114,333 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 97,562

34,605

79,321

59,393

99,344 Provision for income taxes 16,959

7,151

14,226

11,155

18,770 NET INCOME 80,603

27,454

65,095

48,238

80,574 Preferred stock dividends -

-

-

8

13 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 80,603

$ 27,454

$ 65,095

$ 48,230

$ 80,561 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.63

$ 0.21

$ 0.58

$ 0.42

$ 0.75 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.63

$ 0.21

$ 0.58

$ 0.42

$ 0.74

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Risk-Based Capital

















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 ($ in thousands)

















Tier 1 capital

















Stockholders' equity $ 3,157,151

$ 3,259,895

$ 2,961,607

$ 3,248,841

$ 3,030,531 CECL transition provision (1) 92,619

92,619

92,619

114,458

122,787 Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,416,453)

(1,423,323)

(1,224,691)

(1,226,686)

(1,152,688) Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities 567,730

450,428

326,961

10,545

11,429 Total Tier 1 capital 2,401,047

2,379,619

2,156,496

2,147,158

2,012,059



















Tier 2 capital

















Subordinated notes and debentures 365,951

421,693

384,242

384,131

383,278 Qualifying allowance for loan losses and

reserve for unfunded commitments 116,257

114,733

78,057

71,853

60,700 Total Tier 2 capital 482,208

536,426

462,299

455,984

443,978 Total risk-based capital $ 2,883,255

$ 2,916,045

$ 2,618,795

$ 2,603,142

$ 2,456,037



















Risk weighted assets $ 20,470,918

$ 19,669,149

$ 15,953,622

$ 15,538,967

$ 14,098,320



















Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 25,986,938

$ 25,807,113

$ 23,966,206

$ 23,647,901

$ 22,189,921



















Ratios at end of quarter

















Equity to assets 11.66 %

11.98 %

12.10 %

13.14 %

13.05 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 6.69 %

7.03 %

7.37 %

8.51 %

8.41 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 11.73 %

12.10 %

13.52 %

13.82 %

14.27 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.24 %

9.22 %

9.00 %

9.08 %

9.07 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.73 %

12.10 %

13.52 %

13.82 %

14.27 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.08 %

14.83 %

16.42 %

16.75 %

17.42 %



















(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326. (2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Investment Securities

















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 ($ in thousands)

















Investment Securities - End of Period

















Held-to-Maturity

















U.S. Government agencies $ 447,400

$ 446,789

$ 232,670

$ 232,609

$ 232,549 Mortgage-backed securities 1,214,882

1,244,713

112,496

70,342

57,930 State and political subdivisions 1,865,203

1,868,924

1,194,459

1,209,051

1,209,091 Other securities 259,591

259,256

17,200

17,219

17,227 Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) 3,787,076

3,819,682

1,556,825

1,529,221

1,516,797 Available-for-Sale

















U.S. Treasury $ 2,191

$ 1,441

$ -

$ 300

$ 300 U.S. Government agencies 188,060

198,333

333,231

364,641

354,382 Mortgage-backed securities 2,670,348

2,963,934

4,166,108

4,448,616

4,421,620 State and political subdivisions 822,509

915,255

1,653,694

1,819,658

1,575,208 Other securities 254,435

262,684

487,036

480,330

470,693 Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 3,937,543

4,341,647

6,640,069

7,113,545

6,822,203 Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 7,724,619

$ 8,161,329

$ 8,196,894

$ 8,642,766

$ 8,339,000 Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 2,984,040

$ 3,278,962

$ 1,307,058

$ 1,517,378

$ 1,487,916

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Loans

















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 ($ in thousands)

















Loan Portfolio - End of Period

















Consumer:

















Credit cards $ 192,559

$ 189,684

$ 184,372

$ 187,052

$ 175,884 Other consumer 180,604

204,692

180,602

168,318

182,492 Total consumer 373,163

394,376

364,974

355,370

358,376 Real Estate:

















Construction 2,372,294

2,082,688

1,423,445

1,326,371

1,229,740 Single-family residential 2,467,008

2,357,942

2,042,978

2,101,975

1,540,701 Other commercial real estate 7,249,891

7,082,055

5,762,567

5,738,904

5,308,902 Total real estate 12,089,193

11,522,685

9,228,990

9,167,250

8,079,343 Commercial:

















Commercial 2,525,218

2,612,256

2,016,405

1,992,043

1,821,905 Agricultural 263,539

218,743

150,465

168,717

216,735 Total commercial 2,788,757

2,830,999

2,166,870

2,160,760

2,038,640 Other 356,022

362,284

267,759

329,123

348,868 Total loans $ 15,607,135

$ 15,110,344

$ 12,028,593

$ 12,012,503

$ 10,825,227

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality

















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 ($ in thousands)

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

















Beginning balance $ 212,611

$ 178,924

$ 205,332

$ 202,508

$ 227,239



















Day 1 PCD allowance from acquisitions:

















Landmark (10/08/2021) -

-

-

2,359

- Triumph (10/08/2021) -

-

-

11,092

- Spirit of Texas (04/08/2022) 1,057

4,043

-

-

- Total Day 1 PCD allowance 1,057

4,043

-

13,451

-



















Loans charged off:

















Credit cards 903

1,004

920

865

711 Other consumer 505

518

414

477

463 Real estate 130

115

485

2,624

5,941 Commercial 1,874

688

6,319

8,513

932 Total loans charged off 3,412

2,325

8,138

12,479

8,047



















Recoveries of loans previously charged off:

















Credit cards 250

249

274

247

267 Other consumer 278

302

387

267

408 Real estate 1,982

391

426

916

2,068 Commercial 720

621

557

1,730

463 Total recoveries 3,230

1,563

1,644

3,160

3,206 Net loans charged off 182

762

6,494

9,319

4,841 Provision for credit losses on loans (15,897)

30,406

(19,914)

(1,308)

(19,890) Balance, end of quarter $ 197,589

$ 212,611

$ 178,924

$ 205,332

$ 202,508



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans:

















Nonaccrual loans $ 57,534

$ 62,670

$ 64,096

$ 68,204

$ 59,054 Loans past due 90 days or more 242

904

240

349

334 Total nonperforming loans 57,776

63,574

64,336

68,553

59,388 Other nonperforming assets:

















Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 3,612

4,084

5,118

6,032

11,759 Other nonperforming assets 1,146

2,314

1,479

1,667

1,724 Total other nonperforming assets 4,758

6,398

6,597

7,699

13,483 Total nonperforming assets $ 62,534

$ 69,972

$ 70,933

$ 76,252

$ 72,871 Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings) $ 1,869

$ 2,655

$ 3,424

$ 4,289

$ 4,251



















Ratios

















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.27 %

1.41 %

1.49 %

1.71 %

1.87 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 342 %

334 %

278 %

300 %

341 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.37 %

0.42 %

0.53 %

0.57 %

0.55 % Nonperforming assets (including performing TDRs)

to total assets 0.24 %

0.27 %

0.30 %

0.33 %

0.33 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.23 %

0.26 %

0.29 %

0.31 %

0.31 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD) 0.00 %

0.02 %

0.22 %

0.31 %

0.17 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD) 0.07 %

0.11 %

0.22 %

0.13 %

0.06 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to

average credit card loans 1.30 %

1.55 %

1.39 %

1.29 %

0.96 %

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis For the Quarters Ended







(Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended

Sep 2022

Three Months Ended Jun 2022

Three Months Ended

Sep 2021 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate ASSETS

































Earning assets:





































































Interest bearing balances due from banks

and federal funds sold $ 327,841

$ 1,141

1.38 %

$ 777,098

$ 1,117

0.58 %

$ 1,866,530

$ 763

0.16 % Investment securities - taxable 5,408,189

24,848

1.82 %

5,674,470

21,794

1.54 %

5,475,932

17,076

1.24 % Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 2,665,515

21,805

3.25 %

2,725,610

21,733

3.20 %

2,496,958

18,399

2.92 % Mortgage loans held for sale 13,280

178

5.32 %

17,173

200

4.67 %

32,134

230

2.84 % Other loans held for sale 9,439

998

41.95 %

22,114

2,063

37.42 %

-

-

0.00 % Loans - including fees (FTE) 15,320,833

187,851

4.86 %

14,478,183

163,995

4.54 %

11,030,438

132,399

4.76 % Total interest earning assets (FTE) 23,745,097

236,821

3.96 %

23,694,648

210,902

3.57 %

20,901,992

168,867

3.21 % Non-earning assets 3,123,634









3,074,384









2,353,549







Total assets $ 26,868,731









$ 26,769,032









$ 23,255,541











































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































Interest bearing liabilities:

































Interest bearing transaction and

savings accounts $ 12,264,655

$ 17,225

0.56 %

$ 12,807,502

$ 6,879

0.22 %

$ 10,629,142

$ 4,369

0.16 % Time deposits 3,314,948

8,204

0.98 %

2,586,567

2,875

0.45 %

2,645,896

4,747

0.71 % Total interest bearing deposits 15,579,603

25,429

0.65 %

15,394,069

9,754

0.25 %

13,275,038

9,116

0.27 % Federal funds purchased and securities

sold under agreement to repurchase 196,047

305

0.62 %

210,280

119

0.23 %

219,604

70

0.13 % Other borrowings 1,123,797

6,048

2.14 %

1,241,501

4,844

1.56 %

1,338,866

4,893

1.45 % Subordinated notes and debentures 411,018

5,251

5.07 %

418,327

4,990

4.78 %

383,213

4,610

4.77 % Total interest bearing liabilities 17,310,465

37,033

0.85 %

17,264,177

19,707

0.46 %

15,216,721

18,689

0.49 % Non-interest bearing liabilities:

































Non-interest bearing deposits 6,022,899









5,926,304









4,803,171







Other liabilities 243,296









216,848









167,677







Total liabilities 23,576,660









23,407,329









20,187,569







Stockholders' equity 3,292,071









3,361,703









3,067,972







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,868,731









$ 26,769,032









$ 23,255,541







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 199,788









$ 191,195









$ 150,178



Net interest spread (FTE)







3.11 %









3.11 %









2.72 % Net interest margin (FTE)







3.34 %









3.24 %









2.85 %

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data

















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 ($ in thousands, except share data)

















QUARTER-TO-DATE

















Financial Highlights - As Reported

















Net Income $ 80,603

$ 27,454

$ 65,095

$ 48,230

$ 80,561 Diluted earnings per share 0.63

0.21

0.58

0.42

0.74 Return on average assets 1.19 %

0.41 %

1.06 %

0.77 %

1.37 % Return on average common equity 9.71 %

3.28 %

8.33 %

5.87 %

10.42 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 17.99 %

6.28 %

14.31 %

9.98 %

17.43 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.34 %

3.24 %

2.76 %

2.86 %

2.85 % FTE adjustment 6,203

6,096

5,602

5,579

4,941 Average diluted shares outstanding 128,336,422

128,720,078

113,026,911

114,491,119

108,359,890 Shares repurchased under plan 1,883,713

2,035,324

513,725

2,625,348

1,806,205 Average price of shares repurchased 23.91

24.59

31.25

29.69

28.48 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.190

0.190

0.190

0.180

0.180 Accretable yield on acquired loans 5,834

9,898

3,703

5,758

4,122 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)

















Adjusted earnings $ 82,281

$ 66,818

$ 67,159

$ 76,244

$ 79,350 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.64

0.52

0.59

0.67

0.73 Adjusted return on average assets 1.21 %

1.00 %

1.10 %

1.22 %

1.35 % Adjusted return on average common equity 9.92 %

7.97 %

8.59 %

9.27 %

10.26 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 18.35 %

14.38 %

14.74 %

15.49 %

17.18 % Efficiency ratio (2) 54.41 %

57.49 %

62.95 %

59.48 %

58.10 % YEAR-TO-DATE

















Financial Highlights - GAAP

















Net Income $ 173,152

$ 92,549

$ 65,095

$ 271,109

$ 222,879 Diluted earnings per share 1.40

0.77

0.58

2.46

2.05 Return on average assets 0.88 %

0.72 %

1.06 %

1.15 %

1.29 % Return on average common equity 7.07 %

5.71 %

8.33 %

8.83 %

9.91 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 12.77 %

10.24 %

14.31 %

14.99 %

16.86 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.12 %

3.01 %

2.76 %

2.89 %

2.91 % FTE adjustment 17,901

11,698

5,602

19,231

13,652 Average diluted shares outstanding 123,387,503

120,826,798

113,026,911

110,198,094

108,667,928 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.570

0.380

0.190

0.720

0.540 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)

















Adjusted earnings $ 216,258

$ 133,977

$ 67,159

$ 295,024

$ 218,780 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1.75

1.11

0.59

2.68

2.01 Adjusted return on average assets 1.11 %

1.05 %

1.10 %

1.26 %

1.27 % Adjusted return on average common equity 8.83 %

8.27 %

8.59 %

9.61 %

9.73 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 15.80 %

14.56 %

14.74 %

16.27 %

16.56 % Efficiency ratio (2) 57.95 %

59.97 %

62.95 %

57.92 %

57.37 % END OF PERIOD

















Book value per share $ 24.87

$ 25.31

$ 26.32

$ 28.82

$ 28.42 Tangible book value per share 13.51

14.07

15.22

17.71

17.39 Shares outstanding 126,943,467

128,787,764

112,505,555

112,715,444

106,603,231 Full-time equivalent employees 3,206

3,233

2,893

2,877

2,740 Total number of financial centers 230

233

197

199

185



(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Efficiency ratio is adjusted noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 (in thousands, except per share data)

















QUARTER-TO-DATE

















Net Income $ 80,603

$ 27,454

$ 65,095

$ 48,230

$ 80,561 Certain items:

















(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS 365

-

-

-

- Gain on sale of intellectual property (750)

-

-

-

- Merger related costs 1,422

19,133

1,886

13,591

1,401 Branch right sizing (net) 1,235

380

909

1,648

(3,041) Day 2 CECL provision -

33,779

-

22,688

- Tax effect (1) (594)

(13,928)

(731)

(9,913)

429 Certain items, net of tax 1,678

39,364

2,064

28,014

(1,211) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 82,281

$ 66,818

$ 67,159

$ 76,244

$ 79,350



















Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63

$ 0.21

$ 0.58

$ 0.42

$ 0.74 Certain items:

















(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS -

-

-

-

- Gain on sale of intellectual property (0.01)

-

-

-

- Merger related costs 0.01

0.15

0.01

0.12

0.01 Branch right sizing (net) 0.01

-

0.01

0.01

(0.03) Day 2 CECL provision -

0.27

-

0.20

- Tax effect (1) -

(0.11)

(0.01)

(0.08)

0.01 Certain items, net of tax 0.01

0.31

0.01

0.25

(0.01) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.64

$ 0.52

$ 0.59

$ 0.67

$ 0.73



















(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.





































Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)































QUARTER-TO-DATE

















Other income $ 6,658

$ 6,837

$ 7,266

$ 9,965

$ 6,411 Certain items (1) (320)

88

-

(2)

239 Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) $ 6,338

$ 6,925

$ 7,266

$ 9,963

$ 6,650



















Noninterest expense $ 138,943

$ 156,813

$ 128,417

$ 141,597

$ 114,333 Certain items (1) (2,592)

(19,425)

(2,795)

(15,241)

1,879 Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 136,351

$ 137,388

$ 125,622

$ 126,356

$ 116,212



















Salaries and employee benefits $ 71,923

$ 74,135

$ 67,906

$ 63,832

$ 61,902 Certain items (1) -

-

-

-

(66) Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 71,923

$ 74,135

$ 67,906

$ 63,832

$ 61,836



















Other operating expenses $ 45,084

$ 44,483

$ 41,646

$ 45,736

$ 34,565 Certain items (1) (973)

(7)

(717)

96

3,759 Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 44,111

$ 44,476

$ 40,929

$ 45,832

$ 38,324



(1) Certain items include loss from early retirement of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, merger related costs, branch right sizing costs and Day 2 CECL provision.

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date



For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 (in thousands, except per share data)

















YEAR-TO-DATE

















Net Income $ 173,152

$ 92,549

$ 65,095

$ 271,109

$ 222,879 Certain items:

















Gain on sale of branches -

-

-

(5,316)

(5,316) (Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS 365

-

-

-

- Gain on sale of intellectual property (750)

-

-

-

- Merger related costs 22,441

21,019

1,886

15,911

2,320 Branch right sizing (net) 2,524

1,289

909

(906)

(2,554) Day 2 CECL provision 33,779

33,779

-

22,688

- Tax effect (1) (15,253)

(14,659)

(731)

(8,462)

1,451 Certain items, net of tax 43,106

41,428

2,064

23,915

(4,099) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 216,258

$ 133,977

$ 67,159

$ 295,024

$ 218,780



















Diluted earnings per share $ 1.40

$ 0.77

$ 0.58

$ 2.46

$ 2.05 Certain items:

















Gain on sale of branches -

-

-

(0.05)

(0.05) (Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS -

-

-

-

- Gain on sale of intellectual property (0.01)

-

-

-

- Merger related costs 0.18

0.17

0.01

0.15

0.02 Branch right sizing (net) 0.02

0.01

0.01

(0.01)

(0.02) Day 2 CECL provision 0.28

0.28

-

0.21

- Tax effect (1) (0.12)

(0.12)

(0.01)

(0.08)

0.01 Certain items, net of tax 0.35

0.34

0.01

0.22

(0.04) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 1.75

$ 1.11

$ 0.59

$ 2.68

$ 2.01



















(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.





































Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)































YEAR-TO-DATE

















Other income $ 20,761

$ 14,103

$ 7,266

$ 35,273

$ 25,308 Certain items (1) (232)

88

-

(5,685)

(5,683) Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) $ 20,529

$ 14,191

$ 7,266

$ 29,588

$ 19,625



















Noninterest expense $ 424,173

$ 285,230

$ 128,417

$ 483,589

$ 341,992 Certain items (1) (24,812)

(22,220)

(2,795)

(15,374)

(133) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 399,361

$ 263,010

$ 125,622

$ 468,215

$ 341,859



















Salaries and employee benefits $ 213,964

$ 142,041

$ 67,906

$ 246,335

$ 182,503 Certain items (1) -

-

-

(66)

(66) Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 213,964

$ 142,041

$ 67,906

$ 246,269

$ 182,437



















Other operating expenses $ 131,213

$ 86,129

$ 41,646

$ 153,562

$ 107,826 Certain items (1) (1,697)

(724)

(717)

3,558

3,462 Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 129,516

$ 85,405

$ 40,929

$ 157,120

$ 111,288













(1) Certain items include loss from early retirement of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, gain on sale of branches, merger related costs, branch right sizing costs and Day 2 CECL provision.





Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 ($ in thousands, except per share data)





































Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



























Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,157,151

$ 3,259,895

$ 2,961,607

$ 3,248,841

$ 3,029,764 Intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,309,000)

(1,310,528)

(1,147,007)

(1,146,007)

(1,075,305) Other intangible assets (133,059)

(137,285)

(102,748)

(106,235)

(100,428) Total intangibles (1,442,059)

(1,447,813)

(1,249,755)

(1,252,242)

(1,175,733) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,715,092

$ 1,812,082

$ 1,711,852

$ 1,996,599

$ 1,854,031



















Total assets $ 27,076,074

$ 27,218,609

$ 24,482,268

$ 24,724,759

$ 23,225,930 Intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,309,000)

(1,310,528)

(1,147,007)

(1,146,007)

(1,075,305) Other intangible assets (133,059)

(137,285)

(102,748)

(106,235)

(100,428) Total intangibles (1,442,059)

(1,447,813)

(1,249,755)

(1,252,242)

(1,175,733) Tangible assets $ 25,634,015

$ 25,770,796

$ 23,232,513

$ 23,472,517

$ 22,050,197



















Paycheck protection program ("PPP") loans (12,143)

(19,476)

(61,887)

(116,659)

(212,087) Total assets excluding PPP loans $ 27,063,931

$ 27,199,133

$ 24,420,381

$ 24,608,100

$ 23,013,843 Tangible assets excluding PPP loans $ 25,621,872

$ 25,751,320

$ 23,170,626

$ 23,355,858

$ 21,838,110



















Ratio of common equity to assets 11.66 %

11.98 %

12.10 %

13.14 %

13.04 % Ratio of common equity to assets excluding PPP loans 11.67 %

11.99 %

12.13 %

13.20 %

13.16 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.69 %

7.03 %

7.37 %

8.51 %

8.41 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding PPP loans 6.69 %

7.04 %

7.39 %

8.55 %

8.49 %



















Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share





































Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,157,151

$ 3,259,895

$ 2,961,607

$ 3,248,841

$ 3,029,764 Intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,309,000)

(1,310,528)

(1,147,007)

(1,146,007)

(1,075,305) Other intangible assets (133,059)

(137,285)

(102,748)

(106,235)

(100,428) Total intangibles (1,442,059)

(1,447,813)

(1,249,755)

(1,252,242)

(1,175,733) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,715,092

$ 1,812,082

$ 1,711,852

$ 1,996,599

$ 1,854,031 Shares of common stock outstanding 126,943,467

128,787,764

112,505,555

112,715,444

106,603,231 Book value per common share $ 24.87

$ 25.31

$ 26.32

$ 28.82

$ 28.42 Tangible book value per common share $ 13.51

$ 14.07

$ 15.22

$ 17.71

$ 17.39

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 ($ in thousands)

















Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets





































Net income $ 80,603

$ 27,454

$ 65,095

$ 48,230

$ 80,561 Certain items, net of tax (non-GAAP) 1,678

39,364

2,064

28,014

(1,211) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 82,281

$ 66,818

$ 67,159

$ 76,244

$ 79,350



















Average total assets $ 26,868,731

$ 26,769,032

$ 24,826,199

$ 24,698,022

$ 23,255,541



















Return on average assets 1.19 %

0.41 %

1.06 %

0.77 %

1.37 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.21 %

1.00 %

1.10 %

1.22 %

1.35 %



















Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity





































Net income $ 80,603

$ 27,454

$ 65,095

$ 48,230

$ 80,561 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 3,121

3,025

2,575

2,575

2,460 Total income available to common stockholders $ 83,724

$ 30,479

$ 67,670

$ 50,805

$ 83,021



















Certain items, net of tax (non-GAAP) 1,678

39,364

2,064

28,014

(1,211) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 82,281

66,818

67,159

76,244

79,350 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 3,121

3,025

2,575

2,575

2,460 Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 85,402

$ 69,843

$ 69,734

$ 78,819

$ 81,810



















Average common stockholders' equity $ 3,292,071

$ 3,361,703

$ 3,169,108

$ 3,261,627

$ 3,067,205 Average intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,309,804)

(1,299,821)

(1,146,034)

(1,137,441)

(1,075,305) Other intangibles (135,718)

(114,195)

(104,905)

(105,155)

(102,576) Total average intangibles (1,445,522)

(1,414,016)

(1,250,939)

(1,242,596)

(1,177,881) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,846,549

$ 1,947,687

$ 1,918,169

$ 2,019,031

$ 1,889,324



















Return on average common equity 9.71 %

3.28 %

8.33 %

5.87 %

10.42 % Return on tangible common equity 17.99 %

6.28 %

14.31 %

9.98 %

17.43 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 9.92 %

7.97 %

8.59 %

9.27 %

10.26 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 18.35 %

14.38 %

14.74 %

15.49 %

17.18 %



















Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1)





































Noninterest expense $ 138,943

$ 156,813

$ 128,417

$ 141,597

$ 114,333 Certain items (non-GAAP) (2,592)

(19,425)

(2,795)

(15,241)

1,879 Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (168)

(142)

(343)

(576)

(339) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (4,225)

(4,096)

(3,486)

(3,486)

(3,331) Efficiency ratio numerator $ 131,958

$ 133,150

$ 121,793

$ 122,294

$ 112,542



















Net interest income $ 193,585

$ 185,099

$ 145,606

$ 153,081

$ 145,237 Noninterest income 43,023

40,178

42,218

46,601

48,550 Certain items (non-GAAP) (320)

88

-

(2)

239 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 6,203

6,096

5,602

5,579

4,941 (Gain) loss on sale of securities 22

150

54

348

(5,248) Efficiency ratio denominator $ 242,513

$ 231,611

$ 193,480

$ 205,607

$ 193,719



















Efficiency ratio (1) 54.41 %

57.49 %

62.95 %

59.48 %

58.10 %



(1) Efficiency ratio is adjusted noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)











For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 ($ in thousands)

















Calculation of Adjusted Net Interest Margin





































Net interest income $ 193,585

$ 185,099

$ 145,606

$ 153,081

$ 145,237 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 6,203

6,096

5,602

5,579

4,941 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 199,788

191,195

151,208

158,660

150,178



















Total accretable yield (5,834)

(9,898)

(3,703)

(5,758)

(4,122) Adjusted net interest income $ 193,954

$ 181,297

$ 147,505

$ 152,902

$ 146,056



















PPP loan interest income (191)

$ (1,648)

$ (2,113)

$ (5,107)

$ (9,614) Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans $ 199,597

$ 189,547

$ 149,095

$ 153,553

$ 140,564



















Average earning assets $ 23,745,097

$ 23,694,648

$ 22,185,215

$ 22,029,792

$ 20,901,992 Average PPP loan balance (18,179)

(43,329)

(89,757)

(172,130)

(359,828) Average earning assets adjusted for PPP loans $ 23,726,918

$ 23,651,319

$ 22,095,458

$ 21,857,662

$ 20,542,164



















Net interest margin 3.34 %

3.24 %

2.76 %

2.86 %

2.85 % Net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans 3.34 %

3.21 %

2.74 %

2.79 %

2.71 %



















Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)





































Net interest income $ 193,585

$ 185,099

$ 145,606

$ 153,081

$ 145,237 Noninterest income 43,023

40,178

42,218

46,601

48,550 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities (22)

(150)

(54)

(348)

5,248 Less: Noninterest expense 138,943

156,813

128,417

141,597

114,333 Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 97,687

$ 68,614

$ 59,461

$ 58,433

$ 74,206



















Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue





































Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 97,687

$ 68,614

$ 59,461

$ 58,433

$ 74,206 Plus: Loss from early retirement of TruPS 365

-

-

-

- Less: Gain on sale of intellectual property (750)

-

-

-

- Plus: Merger related costs 1,422

19,133

1,886

13,591

1,401 Plus: Branch right sizing costs 1,235

380

909

1,648

(3,041) Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 99,959

$ 88,127

$ 62,256

$ 73,672

$ 72,566

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 ($ in thousands)

















Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets





































Net income $ 173,152

$ 92,549

$ 65,095

$ 271,109

$ 222,879 Certain items, net of tax (non-GAAP) 43,106

41,428

2,064

7,157

(4,099) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 216,258

$ 133,977

$ 67,159

$ 278,266

$ 218,780



















Average total assets $ 26,162,136

$ 25,802,982

$ 24,826,199

$ 23,492,308

$ 23,085,987



















Return on average assets 0.88 %

0.72 %

1.06 %

1.15 %

1.29 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.11 %

1.05 %

1.10 %

1.18 %

1.27 %



















Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity





































Net income $ 173,152

$ 92,549

$ 65,095

$ 271,109

$ 222,879 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 8,721

5,600

2,575

9,967

7,392 Total income available to common stockholders $ 181,873

$ 98,149

$ 67,670

$ 281,076

$ 230,271



















Certain items, net of tax (non-GAAP) 43,106

41,428

2,064

7,157

(4,099) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 216,258

133,977

67,159

278,266

218,780 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 8,721

5,600

2,575

9,967

7,392 Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 224,979

$ 139,577

$ 69,734

$ 288,233

$ 226,172



















Average common stockholders' equity $ 3,274,743

$ 3,265,935

$ 3,169,108

$ 3,071,313

$ 3,007,181 Average intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,252,486)

(1,223,352)

(1,146,034)

(1,090,967)

(1,075,305) Other intangibles (118,385)

(109,575)

(104,905)

(105,820)

(106,043) Total average intangibles (1,370,871)

(1,332,927)

(1,250,939)

(1,196,787)

(1,181,348) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,903,872

$ 1,933,008

$ 1,918,169

$ 1,874,526

$ 1,825,833



















Return on average common equity 7.07 %

5.71 %

8.33 %

8.83 %

9.91 % Return on tangible common equity 12.77 %

10.24 %

14.31 %

14.99 %

16.86 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 8.83 %

8.27 %

8.59 %

9.06 %

9.73 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.80 %

14.56 %

14.74 %

15.38 %

16.56 %



















Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1)





































Noninterest expense $ 424,173

$ 285,230

$ 128,417

$ 483,589

$ 341,992 Certain items (non-GAAP) (24,812)

(22,220)

(2,795)

(15,374)

(133) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (653)

(485)

(343)

(2,121)

(1,545) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (11,807)

(7,582)

(3,486)

(13,494)

(10,008) Efficiency ratio numerator $ 386,901

$ 254,943

$ 121,793

$ 452,600

$ 330,306



















Net interest income $ 524,290

$ 330,705

$ 145,606

$ 591,532

$ 438,451 Noninterest income 125,419

82,396

42,218

191,815

145,214 Certain items (non-GAAP) (232)

88

-

(5,685)

(5,683) Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 17,901

11,698

5,602

19,231

13,652 (Gain) loss on sale of securities 226

204

54

(15,498)

(15,846) Efficiency ratio denominator $ 667,604

$ 425,091

$ 193,480

$ 781,395

$ 575,788



















Efficiency ratio (1) 57.95 %

59.97 %

62.95 %

57.92 %

57.37 %



(1) Efficiency ratio is adjusted noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.



