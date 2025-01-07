SIMO Unveils Solis Go at CES 2025: The Ultimate Mobile Hotspot for Travelers and Emergency Preparedness

The revolutionary mobile hotspot device is making reliable power and connectivity more accessible for travelers and emergency planners

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMO is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the Solis Go, at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. The Solis Go is a cutting-edge mobile Wi-Fi hotspot integrated with a versatile power bank, designed to meet the needs of travelers, digital nomads, remote workers, and those preparing for emergency situations where connectivity and power are critical.

"We're thrilled to debut the Solis Go at CES 2025, where innovation meets real-world needs," said Eric Plam, CPO at SIMO. "Our goal is to empower users with seamless connectivity and power wherever life takes them, whether traveling or preparing for emergencies."

Connectivity Meets Power in One Device

The Solis Go provides seamless 4G LTE internet connectivity and supports up to 10 simultaneous devices. Equipped with virtual SIM (vSIM) technology, SIMO provides multi-carrier connectivity, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards. SIMO's exclusive vSIM technology will choose the best available mobile network signal, giving you better reliability when you need it most. In addition, the device includes an 8,000mAh power bank with built-in Type-C and Lightning cables, allowing users to charge their smartphones, tablets, and other devices.

Key Features:

Global Wi-Fi Connectivity via SIMO's patented vSIM technology

via SIMO's patented vSIM technology Supports Up to 10 Devices simultaneously

simultaneously Built-In Power Bank with 8,000mAh capacity

with 8,000mAh capacity Integrated Charging Cables (Type-C and Lightning)

(Type-C and Lightning) Compact Design for on-the-go use

Perfect for Emergency Preparedness

The Solis Go is a must-have addition to your "Go Bag" for emergency situations such as natural disasters or unexpected events where you must have data connectivity. When conventional power and internet services are unavailable, the Solis Go ensures you have reliable data connectivity and power to keep your essential devices charged. Stay connected with loved ones, access critical information, or coordinate with emergency services even in challenging conditions.

Meet Us at CES 2025

SIMO executives will be available at CES 2025 to connect with retailers, distributors, and carriers to explore distribution opportunities. Schedule a meeting with us here https://www.simo.co/ces2025-contact-us to experience the Solis Go firsthand and discuss potential collaborations.

For more information on the Solis Go and to join the Early Launch Program, visit https://soliswifi.co/pages/solis-go-early-launch-program .

About SIMO

SIMO is a leader in global connectivity solutions, dedicated to providing innovative products that enable seamless internet access and mobile charging for modern travelers, professionals, and emergency preparedness.

