Simon and Jockey Unveil First Pop-Up Store

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations announced that Jockey International, Inc. (Jockey ) , a 143-year-old brand recognized around the world for its premium underwear and apparel, will open its first-ever pop-up retail store at the edit @ Roosevelt Field – an innovative, turn-key opportunity for brands at Roosevelt Field, a Simon property.

The 1,700 sq. foot store will feature a contemporary assortment of men's and women's undergarments, activewear, sleepwear and loungewear catering to the modern New Yorker's active lifestyle, including the popular underwear bar. The underwear bar will feature mix-and-match styles for both men and women, and customers can expect exclusive in-store promotions with the underwear bar including flash happy hour sales.

Shoppers can also expect to find exclusive merchandise and an embroidery station where customers can have purchased product embroidered on the spot.

"Simon is dedicated to bringing new brands and experiences to our customers. We are pleased the edit @ Roosevelt Field enables us to engage with iconic brands such as Jockey," said Zachary Beloff, National Director of Business Development for Simon. "The importance of creating meaningful offline experiences is more apparent than ever, and Jockey's offering of exclusive merchandise with a unique embroidery station at the edit @ Roosevelt Field will be a great addition for our shoppers."

The product offering will be highlighted by the new Jockey x Victoria Arlen collection. Arlen, an ambassador of the brand, collaborated with Jockey designers to create a playful and bright athleisure collection that centers around Arlen's personal style and positive attitude. The central theme of the collection is donuts – a favorite of Arlen's! – with a message encouraging people to turn their struggles into sprinkles.

"As a company, we have been eager to launch our first pop-up store and the edit @ Roosevelt Field provides us the flexibility to showcase Jockey products in an exciting and engaging way," said Melissa Latham, Jockey's Vice President of North American retail division. "Customers shopping in Jockey at the edit @ Roosevelt Field will find a fun, enjoyable experience and, of course, premium, quality-crafted apparel."

The store will open to shoppers in September and run for four months through January 2020. This is the fifth retailer to occupy the innovative space that allows brands the unique opportunity to have a highly visible space in one of the nation's premier centers to test products and interact with consumers in a new format. Other retailers have included Egg Baby, Clientele, Revtown USA, and Hope & Henry, who recently announced they were opening stores with Simon nationwide.

About Jockey

Founded in 1876 Jockey International, Inc. is a privately held company with headquarters in Kenosha, Wis. Today, Jockey® apparel products are sold in major department stores, specialty stores, Jockey stores, online at Jockey.com and in more than 145 countries around the world. Jockey is committed to quality, comfort, and innovation. As Jockey grows, the simple commitment to serve our consumers' needs continues to be our company's hallmark. Need more Jockey® products in your life? Shop us at Jockey.com, call or text us at 1-800- JOCKEY-1 and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest , Instagram and YouTube .

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe, and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

