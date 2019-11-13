Simon Announces Completion of Solar Panel Projects at East Coast Premium Outlets

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced completion of new roof top solar system installations at Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets, Jersey Shore Premium Outlets and Jackson Premium Outlets. Safari Energy LLC, a New York-based commercial and industrial solar energy partner, has installed more than 50,000 sq. feet of solar panels across all three properties.

The solar installations have a combined capacity of 605.6 kilowatts (kW) and will produce over 725,000 kilowatt-hours of energy annually to the three centers. That is equal to the electricity needed to power more than 90 homes per year, offsetting more than 530 tons of CO 2 equivalent annually. "We are always looking for opportunities to minimize our impact on the environment," said Mona Benisi, Simon's Vice President of Sustainability. "This initiative illustrates Simon's commitment to its corporate sustainability objectives."

Through a variety of energy conservation measures, Simon has reduced electricity consumption at its U.S. properties by 38 percent since 2003. For almost a decade, Simon has consistently been recognized for its ongoing commitment to sustainability management, performance and disclosure by international organizations such as CDP and Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark. For more information on Simon's sustainability practices, please visit simon.com/sustainability.

About Simon Premium Outlets

The global Simon Premium Outlets® portfolio offers exceptional brands at extraordinary savings through a diverse mix of luxury, designer and homeware retailers. Our Simon Premium Outlets® in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico and South Korea are some of the most iconic and productive shopping destinations for residents and travelers including Woodbury Common Premium Outlets® (New York City), Orlando Premium Outlets®, Desert Hills Premium Outlets® (Palm Springs), Las Vegas Premium Outlets® and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets® (Boston). For more information visit premiumoutlets.com or follow Premium Outlets on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Safari

Safari Energy, LLC is the solar partner of choice for commercial and industrial customers, real estate owners, public sector organizations and solar developers seeking competitive financial solutions for their projects. Headquartered in New York City, Safari Energy has helped clients unlock enormous economic value and drive significant energy savings by developing hundreds of solar energy projects from Massachusetts to Hawaii. With extensive interdisciplinary expertise, Safari supports the growth of distributed energy resources and PPL Corporation's focus on advancing a sustainable energy future. www.safarienergy.com

SOURCE Simon

Related Links

http://www.simon.com

