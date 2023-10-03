Simon® Announces its 2023 "Shop with Purpose" Campaign to Benefit Susan G. Komen®

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced its fall campaign to support Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization. Over 80 Simon Malls®, Mills®, and Premium Outlets® nationwide will be participating in a range of activities during the month of October to raise funds to support Susan G. Komen's mission to prevent and cure breast cancer.

Participating Simon properties will offer the "Shop with Purpose" program throughout the month of October. Consumers who donate $10 will receive a Digital Savings Pass with offers and discounts from participating retailers including Bloomingdale's - The Outlet Store, Brooks Brothers, Coach (excludes Coach Outlet), kate spade new york, Lucky Brand and Polo Ralph Lauren.

"Many of our employees, retailers, and shoppers have been impacted directly and indirectly by breast cancer so it's important for us to use our properties to raise awareness and funds that support the efforts of Susan G. Komen," said Enna Allen, Senior Vice President Marketing at Simon. "We take pride in the relationship we have built over the last 17 years with Susan G. Komen and appreciate the ongoing positive support from our communities."

New this year is a collaboration with New York City-based artist, Corey Paige to add a fun, exciting and fresh approach to the "Shop with Purpose" campaign. Corey Paige is known for her expressive style combining colorful imagery, patterns and words that explore themes around joy, love, passion, positivity, and happiness. Her work is proven to be an immediate mood-booster, with the goal to brighten your day.

Two new components in this year's campaign will raise additional funds and highlight the talented designs of artist Corey Paige. Consumers who visit select properties (Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, Las Vegas South Premium Outlets, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets, San Marcos Premium Outlets, Sawgrass Mills, Woodbury Common Premium Outlets) and donate an additional $25 will receive an exclusive makeup bag or trucker hat designed by Corey Paige.

"I am thrilled to be collaborating with Simon on their campaign for breast cancer awareness in partnership with Susan G. Komen," said Corey Paige. "As an artist who is deeply committed to making a positive impact through my creative work, aligning with a company that shares my values of entrepreneurial spirit, integrity, and altruism resonates profoundly. By contributing my designs and artwork to this cause, I aim to amplify the campaign's reach, evoke emotions, and foster a sense of unity among individuals affected by breast cancer."

Additionally, five one-of-kind street art-inspired pieces designed exclusively by Corey Paige for this program will be available through the "Art for a Cause" online auction. Customers can view items and place bids on their favorite pieces from October 1-31. Winners will be automatically notified after the bidding closes and artwork will ship directly to each winner.

As in past years, 100% of all proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen.

Images can be found here: https://dam.simon.com/s/d/9oGZOWmiCXaTINu7

