Simon® Announces Exciting Additions to Woodbury Common Premium Outlets®

Redefining luxury shopping at Woodbury Common, the first enhancement to be unveiled will be a stunning new VIP Suite, a haven designed exclusively for our discerning clientele. Across the globe, world-class shopping destinations and luxury retailers recognize the pivotal role VIP suites have in enhancing the luxury shopping experience. Woodbury Common's elegant enclave will feature multiple private spaces with their own dressing rooms, an upscale lounge area with plush furnishings and curated art, and a private kitchen. The opulent ambience will allow guests to explore the latest fashions from luxury brands in privacy and comfort. The VIP Suite will host private events, as well as offer personalized service and curated customer experiences. This multimillion-dollar suite is expected to open later this year in the heart of the center's luxury wing, The Adirondacks District.

"Innovation and continually enhancing our idyllic shopping atmosphere, along with our collection of the most desirable brands, is what excites Woodbury Common's shoppers, and we look forward to enhancing our guest service experience with our luxurious VIP Suite," said Mark Silvestri, Simon's President of Development.

Woodbury Common Premium Outlets continues to attract investment from some of the world's most iconic brands, with 20 stores opening or expanding in 2023, and more than 20 are planned to debut in 2024. New offerings include David Yurman, Roberto Cavalli, Maison Margiela, Ladurée, BOGNER, Sferra, Bollicine Champagne Bar, Jil Sander, Eleventy, and Reformation among others. In addition, Arc'teryx, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs and Golden Goose are all expanding their footprint at the center this year.

These additions and expansions join 250 of the world's most sought-after fashion brands. The center's collection of 70 luxury brands includes Dior, Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Fendi, Loro Piana, Brunello Cucinelli, Loewe, Burberry, Alexander McQueen, Moncler, Balenciaga, Céline and many more. Brands continue to exceed expectations at Woodbury Common, with Q4 2023 sales surpassing $375 million. The iconic property generates over $1.2 billion in sales annually making it one of New York State's premier economic engines.

In Fall 2023, plans to expand Woodbury Common Premium Outlets were unveiled. This several hundred- million-dollar project will further elevate the shopping experience for customers and retailers by adding 155,000 square feet of retail stores and restaurants, a 200-key luxury hotel, a second parking facility, and upgraded customer amenities. Enhanced amenities will include a new children's play area, improved crosswalks and wayfinding, and generous landscaping.

The project, which will add more than 3,000 jobs and open in phases, promises to further position Woodbury Common as New York's premier shopping and tourism destination and a vital economic anchor while building upon a record of success. Once construction is complete, the expansion of Woodbury Common will also generate substantial additional annual tax revenues and economic benefits while attracting increased tourism to the county and region.

"This visionary project will further energize Woodbury Common, the Hudson Valley and the entire NYC metro area as a world-class shopping and tourism destination that is so crucial to the region's economic success today and in the future," said Silvestri. The multi-year redevelopment of Woodbury Common is advancing through the permitting and entitlements process, and approvals are underway.

First news of Simon's proposal for Woodbury Common Premium Outlets' new amenities and expansion was widely praised by state and local leaders. "Woodbury Common is a vital community partner and a major driver of our economy. I appreciate that Simon continues to make significant investments at Woodbury Common, which create jobs, grow tourism visitation, and benefit the community," said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus.

