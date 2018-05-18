Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience

"We are single-mindedly focused on introducing a range of cutting-edge innovations to elevate the shopper experience and make it as enjoyable and productive as possible. We recognize that our shopper's time is precious and we've developed a suite of new products and services to enhance their time with us," said Mikael Thygesen, Simon's Chief Marketing Officer.

In order to help shoppers plan their trips more efficiently, Simon has rolled out a unique center-wide search capability, available on each property's website, which enables shoppers to find specific products and brands sold within stores at Simon destinations. In addition, Simon will be bringing this enhanced search capability soon to its industry-leading and expanding interactive directory platform.

Simon is making parking at its properties easier by teaming up with MyPark, a fully-automated platform that enables shoppers to reserve parking spaces from the MyPark app on their smartphones. Eight locations including Lenox Square in Atlanta, Dadeland Mall in Miami, and The Florida Mall in Orlando utilize MyPark today, with four new properties rolling out shortly, including Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in New York and St. Johns Town Center in Jacksonville.

Another new program, 'What's New Now,' will expand to 70 centers by mid-summer. 'What's New Now' gives shoppers access to the best deals and events at their favorite centers through multiple Simon digital channels including websites, email and social media.

"It's a simple idea to help shoppers learn about what's happening each day at their favorite center and has proven to be one of our most successful programs," Thygesen said. "The engagement levels and customer feedback for 'What's New Now' are exceptionally strong and demonstrate that shoppers love coming to Simon's centers to find what's new in shopping, dining and entertainment."

With respect to the broad array of new initiatives, Thygesen adds, "Everything we do at Simon is centered on creating the retail experience of the future through a seamless blend of physical and digital enhancements that deliver ease and excitement to our shoppers."

